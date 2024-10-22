Yahoo Life Shopping
Why you can trust us

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

This year's 50 best advent calendars are already selling out — get festive stat!

Count down to Christmas with cheerful chocolates, Lego builds, skin-care goodies and so much more.

Amanda Garrity
·Gifting Editor
'Tis the season for advent calendars full of tiny toys, sweet treats, beauty faves and fun for the whole family. (Papier, Williams Sonoma, Amazon)
'Tis the season for advent calendars full of tiny toys, sweet treats, beauty faves and fun for the whole family. (Papier, Williams Sonoma, Amazon)

I'm not one to rush time, but the holidays will be here before we know it. And no, I'm not talking about Halloween or Thanksgiving. I know you may not be ready to hear it, but I won't stop singing loud for all to hear (á la Buddy the Elf) until you decide on your advent calendar. You heard that right: October happens to be the best time to pick up your advent calendar for the 2024 season. I know, I know, but a lot of the best ones from popular brands like Lego and Bonne Maman tend to sell out way before December.

Quick Overview
See 45 more

Opening numbered drawers, doors and flaps to reveal foil-wrapped chocolates and tiny toys is a beloved holiday tradition. But these days, it seems like every brand is getting in on the advent calendar fun — and as a result, there are countdowns for every niche appetite, interest and budget. This year, for instance, you can defy gravity with Wicked merch, refresh your makeup stash with cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury products or sip your way through the season with 24 different Nespresso blends. And that's just a hint of what's out there.

Really, there's an advent calendar for everyone, at every age. Do you like to end your day with a little sweet treat? Go with a classic chocolate-filled option from Compartes or Harry & David. Are you trying to sleigh your self-care routine? Opt for a beauty advent calendar stuffed with hand creams, body oils and soothing skin care staples (psst, this Sephora advent calendar has all of this and more). Or, ya know, you could always go for one stocked with 12 or 24 mini bottles of wine.

And, of course, they make great pre-holiday gifts. I've included tons of options for kids, tweens and teens, too. Not sure which route to take? A reusable advent calendar is a safe bet since you can switch up what's inside each year.

Consider this list of the best advent calendars my gift to you. We're still pretty early in the season, so I'll update this list with new releases as they roll in.

Best advent calendars by category:

Amazon

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

Travel back in time to when Olly and Paisley were preschoolers. Throughout the month, you'll build five characters (including Olly and Paisley) and festive add-ons, ranging from a hot cocoa stand to a decked-out Christmas tree.

$21 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$21 at Walmart$33 at Kohl's
Amazon

Lego 'Harry Potter' Advent Calendar

Deck the halls, Hogwarts style, with gargoyles, festive decor and two of 14 collectible portraits. But that's not all: This 24-day countdown comes with eight pint-sized Harry Potter characters, including Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore and Harry himself.

$36 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$36 at Walmart$45 at Kohl's
Amazon

Play-Doh Advent Calender

Let your little sculptor's imagination run wild this advent season. They'll get 24 fresh tubs of dough, plus festive molds and accessories to create their very own snowy scene. 

$22 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$30 at Office Depot
Amazon

Bluey: Awesome Advent Book Bundle

Hooray, the holidays are nearly here! Bluey, Bingo and the rest of their crew will take young (and old) readers on an adventure (make that two dozen adventures) in the lead-up to Christmas. There are 24 mini books in total — a mix of short stories, coloring pages and kid-friendly activities.

$22 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$30 at Kohl's$30 at Books-A-Million (BAM!)
Amazon

Funko Pop! Pokemon Advent Calendar

Your dreams of becoming a Pokemon trainer are about to come true. Catch 'em all — from classics like Squirtle and Jigglypuff to characters from more recent generations. It's up to you if you want to play with 'em or set them out on display.

$50 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$50 at Macy's$47 at FUN.com
Amazon

National Geographic Mega Science Advent Calendar

School may be out of session for part of December, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. Some days, your little scientist will experiment with floating coins, secret messages and growing crystals; other days, they'll get a new gemstone to add to their ever-growing collection.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Hot Wheels Toy Car Advent Calendar

They've got enough cars in their toy chest to organize their very own NASCAR race — and with this advent calendar, they'll have eight more. Plus, it comes with a winterized playmat and seasonal add-ons, including a doodad that turns a car into a sleigh, and a Christmas tree to affix to the roof.

$22 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$22 at Macy's$22 at Target
Amazon

Disney 5-in-1 Advent Calendar

Disney fans, listen up: This interactive advent calendar sells out every year — without fail. Snag one while it's still in stock, so the whole family can enjoy 24 days of heartfelt tales, quizzes, puzzles and other games led by your favorite characters. 

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Zuri Mini Brands Disney Advent Calendar

Stock the shelves of a Disney store one mini at a time. Think: a tiny Tinkerbell doll in its packing, The Little Mermaid VHS tape, Mickey plushie and other nostalgic finds. It's a treat for kids and adults alike. 

$30 at Amazon
Amazon

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar

We're heading to the land of Oz this holiday season. Lean into the excitement surrounding Wicked's release with this 25-day calendar full of magnets, coasters, stickers and other collectibles inspired by the high-flying movie adaptation. 

$31 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$35 at Books-A-Million (BAM!)
KiwiCo

KiwiCo Christmas Countdown Train Set

Follow step-by-step instructions to build a working (!) train over 12 days. Made for ages 7 and up, this build-your-own advent calendar will teach them how to hook up an electric motor, assemble cargo cars and so much more. 

$100 at KiwiCo
Amazon

Exit: The Game Advent Calendar

Crack a Christmas mystery one puzzle at a time. It'll be harder to solve it solo, so team up with a few trusted minds to track down Santa and save Christmas as we know it. "The little daily riddles and quests are challenging enough to keep us entertained and varied enough that everyone in our family of five has been able to make a contribution to solving," one five-star fan wrote, adding that their 19-year-old son loves it as much as their younger kids.

$49 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$60 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Amazon

Freshcut Paper Woodland Wonderland Advent Calendar

Create your own woodland wonderland with 24 paper cut-outs — sweater-clad bears, owls and cardinals, to name a few. The entire thing fits in a paper envelope, so you can store it safely once the season wraps. 

$19 at Amazon
Amazon

Galison Home for The Holidays 12 Days of Puzzles

Hunker down for hibernation season, er, I mean the holiday season. When you have a moment of calm, piece together one of twelve mini puzzles. After you build the last one, bring them all together to create a cozy scene. 

$25 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$25 at Mudpuppy$25 at Books-A-Million (BAM!)
Kitsch

12 Days of Kitsch Advent Calendar

Kitsch dropped their first-ever advent calendar and trust me, it doesn't disappoint. Get a dozen full-size products like their viral heatless curlers and satin pillowcases for under $100 — roughly 40% less than if you bought them separately. 

$99 at Kitsch
Happy Socks

Happy Socks Advent Calendar

You know you're an adult when you get excited about a stocking full of socks. I see your stocking and I'll raise you this sock-filled advent calendar. Yep, you can refresh their sock drawer with 24 funky, somewhat festive pairs, one day at a time. 

$260 at Happy Socks
Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu 12 Day Advent Calendar

Best believe you'll be bejeweled this winter. Treat yourself to eleven of Astrid & Miyu's bestsellers in gold or silver — including opal huggies with a bracelet and pendant necklace to match. On the twelfth day, you'll get a $70 voucher to spend on a treasure of your choice. Sure, the upfront price is pretty steep, but it's worth more than a thousand bucks — that means you're basically getting this selection of jewels for half price!

$515 at Astrid & Miyu
Papier

Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights Advent Calendar

High-quality stationery is one of the best gifts to give and get — and Papier knows this all too well. This year's advent calendar is supposedly "bigger and brighter than last year's," with $250 worth of pretty pens, paper goods and journaling must-haves. It sold out in just three weeks last year, so snag one while you still can.

$175 at Papier
Amazon

Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar

You've seen it, I've tried it, and let me tell you this jam-filled advent calendar is all it's cracked up to be. Spread the love with 24 gingham-lidded minis of the brand's beloved fruit spreads (like Mixed Berries and 4 Berries) along with several limited-edition flavors.

$45 at Amazon
Amazon

Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar

Nothing screams "Christmas" quite like a Lindt advent calendar. Peel back the doors to reveal a solid or filled chocolate ball. On two very special occasions (I'm not saying when), you'll get a classic gold-foiled bear.

$23 at Amazon
Murray's Cheese

12 Days of Murray's Cheese Advent Calendar

Enter the cheesiest advent calendar out there — but, ya know, the gouda kind of cheese. Snack on nine full-size cheese from around the world — from truffle cheddar to manchego — along with a selection of Murray's-exclusive jams and lightly sweet crackers. "I bought as a Christmas hostess gift for close family friends last year and they are still talking about it. It was the most fun unboxing we have ever done," one grate gift giver wrote.

$78 at Murray's Cheese
Amazon

Walker's Shortbread Advent Calendar

Walker's shortbread cookies are as classic as it gets. Trade Santa-shaped chocolates for 24 buttery delights, everything from the brand's iconic fingers to chocolate chip and salted caramel squares.

$44 at Amazon