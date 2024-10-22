We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
This year's 50 best advent calendars are already selling out — get festive stat!
Count down to Christmas with cheerful chocolates, Lego builds, skin-care goodies and so much more.
I'm not one to rush time, but the holidays will be here before we know it. And no, I'm not talking about Halloween or Thanksgiving. I know you may not be ready to hear it, but I won't stop singing loud for all to hear (á la Buddy the Elf) until you decide on your advent calendar. You heard that right: October happens to be the best time to pick up your advent calendar for the 2024 season. I know, I know, but a lot of the best ones from popular brands like Lego and Bonne Maman tend to sell out way before December.
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar
Lego 'Harry Potter' Advent Calendar
Play-Doh Advent Calender
Bluey: Awesome Advent Book Bundle
Funko Pop! Pokemon Advent Calendar
National Geographic Mega Science Advent Calendar
Hot Wheels Toy Car Advent Calendar
Disney 5-in-1 Advent Calendar
Zuri Mini Brands Disney Advent Calendar
Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar
KiwiCo Christmas Countdown Train Set
Exit: The Game Advent Calendar
Freshcut Paper Woodland Wonderland Advent Calendar
Galison Home for The Holidays 12 Days of Puzzles
12 Days of Kitsch Advent Calendar
Happy Socks Advent Calendar
Astrid & Miyu 12 Day Advent Calendar
Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights Advent Calendar
Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar
Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar
12 Days of Murray's Cheese Advent Calendar
Walker's Shortbread Advent Calendar
Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar
Harry & David Deluxe Advent Calendar
Joe & Seph's Popcorn Advent Calendar
'Elf' Advent Calendar
Fly By Jing Winter In Sichuan Advent Calendar
Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas Candy Advent Calendar
Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar
Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Advent Calendar
Pukka Tea Advent Calendar
DavidsTea 12 Days of Matcha Advent Calendar
Burt's Bees 12 Days of Joy Advent Calendar
L'Occitane 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
Ulta 24 Days of Self Care Advent Calendar
ChapStick 12 Days of Holiday Advent Calendar
MAC 24K Holiday Advent Calendar
Le Mini Macaron 12 Days of Nails Advent Calendar
Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest of Love
Best of Dermstore 2024 Holiday Chest
Milk-Bone 12 Days of Woof-Mas Advent Calendar for Dogs
Wondershop 12 Days of Dog Toys
Wondershop 12 Days of Cat Toys
Vintage Wine Estates 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar
In Good Taste Red, White and Rosé Advent Calendar
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Pottery Barn Gingerbread Advent Calendar
Pottery Barn Kids Wood Train 3D Advent Calendar
Opening numbered drawers, doors and flaps to reveal foil-wrapped chocolates and tiny toys is a beloved holiday tradition. But these days, it seems like every brand is getting in on the advent calendar fun — and as a result, there are countdowns for every niche appetite, interest and budget. This year, for instance, you can defy gravity with Wicked merch, refresh your makeup stash with cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury products or sip your way through the season with 24 different Nespresso blends. And that's just a hint of what's out there.
Really, there's an advent calendar for everyone, at every age. Do you like to end your day with a little sweet treat? Go with a classic chocolate-filled option from Compartes or Harry & David. Are you trying to sleigh your self-care routine? Opt for a beauty advent calendar stuffed with hand creams, body oils and soothing skin care staples (psst, this Sephora advent calendar has all of this and more). Or, ya know, you could always go for one stocked with 12 or 24 mini bottles of wine.
And, of course, they make great pre-holiday gifts. I've included tons of options for kids, tweens and teens, too. Not sure which route to take? A reusable advent calendar is a safe bet since you can switch up what's inside each year.
Consider this list of the best advent calendars my gift to you. We're still pretty early in the season, so I'll update this list with new releases as they roll in.
Best advent calendars by category:
Best advent calendars for kids (and kids at heart)
Travel back in time to when Olly and Paisley were preschoolers. Throughout the month, you'll build five characters (including Olly and Paisley) and festive add-ons, ranging from a hot cocoa stand to a decked-out Christmas tree.
Deck the halls, Hogwarts style, with gargoyles, festive decor and two of 14 collectible portraits. But that's not all: This 24-day countdown comes with eight pint-sized Harry Potter characters, including Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore and Harry himself.
Let your little sculptor's imagination run wild this advent season. They'll get 24 fresh tubs of dough, plus festive molds and accessories to create their very own snowy scene.
Hooray, the holidays are nearly here! Bluey, Bingo and the rest of their crew will take young (and old) readers on an adventure (make that two dozen adventures) in the lead-up to Christmas. There are 24 mini books in total — a mix of short stories, coloring pages and kid-friendly activities.
Your dreams of becoming a Pokemon trainer are about to come true. Catch 'em all — from classics like Squirtle and Jigglypuff to characters from more recent generations. It's up to you if you want to play with 'em or set them out on display.
School may be out of session for part of December, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. Some days, your little scientist will experiment with floating coins, secret messages and growing crystals; other days, they'll get a new gemstone to add to their ever-growing collection.
They've got enough cars in their toy chest to organize their very own NASCAR race — and with this advent calendar, they'll have eight more. Plus, it comes with a winterized playmat and seasonal add-ons, including a doodad that turns a car into a sleigh, and a Christmas tree to affix to the roof.
Disney fans, listen up: This interactive advent calendar sells out every year — without fail. Snag one while it's still in stock, so the whole family can enjoy 24 days of heartfelt tales, quizzes, puzzles and other games led by your favorite characters.
Stock the shelves of a Disney store one mini at a time. Think: a tiny Tinkerbell doll in its packing, The Little Mermaid VHS tape, Mickey plushie and other nostalgic finds. It's a treat for kids and adults alike.
We're heading to the land of Oz this holiday season. Lean into the excitement surrounding Wicked's release with this 25-day calendar full of magnets, coasters, stickers and other collectibles inspired by the high-flying movie adaptation.
Follow step-by-step instructions to build a working (!) train over 12 days. Made for ages 7 and up, this build-your-own advent calendar will teach them how to hook up an electric motor, assemble cargo cars and so much more.
Best advent calendars for adults
Crack a Christmas mystery one puzzle at a time. It'll be harder to solve it solo, so team up with a few trusted minds to track down Santa and save Christmas as we know it. "The little daily riddles and quests are challenging enough to keep us entertained and varied enough that everyone in our family of five has been able to make a contribution to solving," one five-star fan wrote, adding that their 19-year-old son loves it as much as their younger kids.
Create your own woodland wonderland with 24 paper cut-outs — sweater-clad bears, owls and cardinals, to name a few. The entire thing fits in a paper envelope, so you can store it safely once the season wraps.
Hunker down for hibernation season, er, I mean the holiday season. When you have a moment of calm, piece together one of twelve mini puzzles. After you build the last one, bring them all together to create a cozy scene.
Kitsch dropped their first-ever advent calendar and trust me, it doesn't disappoint. Get a dozen full-size products like their viral heatless curlers and satin pillowcases for under $100 — roughly 40% less than if you bought them separately.
You know you're an adult when you get excited about a stocking full of socks. I see your stocking and I'll raise you this sock-filled advent calendar. Yep, you can refresh their sock drawer with 24 funky, somewhat festive pairs, one day at a time.
Best believe you'll be bejeweled this winter. Treat yourself to eleven of Astrid & Miyu's bestsellers in gold or silver — including opal huggies with a bracelet and pendant necklace to match. On the twelfth day, you'll get a $70 voucher to spend on a treasure of your choice. Sure, the upfront price is pretty steep, but it's worth more than a thousand bucks — that means you're basically getting this selection of jewels for half price!
High-quality stationery is one of the best gifts to give and get — and Papier knows this all too well. This year's advent calendar is supposedly "bigger and brighter than last year's," with $250 worth of pretty pens, paper goods and journaling must-haves. It sold out in just three weeks last year, so snag one while you still can.
Best food and chocolate advent calendars
You've seen it, I've tried it, and let me tell you this jam-filled advent calendar is all it's cracked up to be. Spread the love with 24 gingham-lidded minis of the brand's beloved fruit spreads (like Mixed Berries and 4 Berries) along with several limited-edition flavors.
Nothing screams "Christmas" quite like a Lindt advent calendar. Peel back the doors to reveal a solid or filled chocolate ball. On two very special occasions (I'm not saying when), you'll get a classic gold-foiled bear.
Enter the cheesiest advent calendar out there — but, ya know, the gouda kind of cheese. Snack on nine full-size cheese from around the world — from truffle cheddar to manchego — along with a selection of Murray's-exclusive jams and lightly sweet crackers. "I bought as a Christmas hostess gift for close family friends last year and they are still talking about it. It was the most fun unboxing we have ever done," one grate gift giver wrote.
Walker's shortbread cookies are as classic as it gets. Trade Santa-shaped chocolates for 24 buttery delights, everything from the brand's iconic fingers to chocolate chip and salted caramel squares.