This year's 50 best advent calendars are already selling out — get festive stat!

I'm not one to rush time, but the holidays will be here before we know it. And no, I'm not talking about Halloween or Thanksgiving. I know you may not be ready to hear it, but I won't stop singing loud for all to hear (á la Buddy the Elf) until you decide on your advent calendar. You heard that right: October happens to be the best time to pick up your advent calendar for the 2024 season. I know, I know, but a lot of the best ones from popular brands like Lego and Bonne Maman tend to sell out way before December.

Opening numbered drawers, doors and flaps to reveal foil-wrapped chocolates and tiny toys is a beloved holiday tradition. But these days, it seems like every brand is getting in on the advent calendar fun — and as a result, there are countdowns for every niche appetite, interest and budget. This year, for instance, you can defy gravity with Wicked merch, refresh your makeup stash with cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury products or sip your way through the season with 24 different Nespresso blends. And that's just a hint of what's out there.

Really, there's an advent calendar for everyone, at every age. Do you like to end your day with a little sweet treat? Go with a classic chocolate-filled option from Compartes or Harry & David. Are you trying to sleigh your self-care routine? Opt for a beauty advent calendar stuffed with hand creams, body oils and soothing skin care staples (psst, this Sephora advent calendar has all of this and more). Or, ya know, you could always go for one stocked with 12 or 24 mini bottles of wine.

And, of course, they make great pre-holiday gifts. I've included tons of options for kids, tweens and teens, too. Not sure which route to take? A reusable advent calendar is a safe bet since you can switch up what's inside each year.

Consider this list of the best advent calendars my gift to you. We're still pretty early in the season, so I'll update this list with new releases as they roll in.

Best advent calendars by category:

Best advent calendars for kids (and kids at heart)

Amazon Play-Doh Advent Calender Let your little sculptor's imagination run wild this advent season. They'll get 24 fresh tubs of dough, plus festive molds and accessories to create their very own snowy scene. $22 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $30 at Office Depot

Amazon National Geographic Mega Science Advent Calendar School may be out of session for part of December, but that doesn't mean the learning has to stop. Some days, your little scientist will experiment with floating coins, secret messages and growing crystals; other days, they'll get a new gemstone to add to their ever-growing collection. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Hot Wheels Toy Car Advent Calendar They've got enough cars in their toy chest to organize their very own NASCAR race — and with this advent calendar, they'll have eight more. Plus, it comes with a winterized playmat and seasonal add-ons, including a doodad that turns a car into a sleigh, and a Christmas tree to affix to the roof. $22 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $22 at Macy's$22 at Target

Amazon Disney 5-in-1 Advent Calendar Disney fans, listen up: This interactive advent calendar sells out every year — without fail. Snag one while it's still in stock, so the whole family can enjoy 24 days of heartfelt tales, quizzes, puzzles and other games led by your favorite characters. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Zuri Mini Brands Disney Advent Calendar Stock the shelves of a Disney store one mini at a time. Think: a tiny Tinkerbell doll in its packing, The Little Mermaid VHS tape, Mickey plushie and other nostalgic finds. It's a treat for kids and adults alike. $30 at Amazon

KiwiCo KiwiCo Christmas Countdown Train Set Follow step-by-step instructions to build a working (!) train over 12 days. Made for ages 7 and up, this build-your-own advent calendar will teach them how to hook up an electric motor, assemble cargo cars and so much more. $100 at KiwiCo

Best advent calendars for adults

Amazon Exit: The Game Advent Calendar Crack a Christmas mystery one puzzle at a time. It'll be harder to solve it solo, so team up with a few trusted minds to track down Santa and save Christmas as we know it. "The little daily riddles and quests are challenging enough to keep us entertained and varied enough that everyone in our family of five has been able to make a contribution to solving," one five-star fan wrote, adding that their 19-year-old son loves it as much as their younger kids. $49 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $60 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Amazon Freshcut Paper Woodland Wonderland Advent Calendar Create your own woodland wonderland with 24 paper cut-outs — sweater-clad bears, owls and cardinals, to name a few. The entire thing fits in a paper envelope, so you can store it safely once the season wraps. $19 at Amazon

Kitsch 12 Days of Kitsch Advent Calendar Kitsch dropped their first-ever advent calendar and trust me, it doesn't disappoint. Get a dozen full-size products like their viral heatless curlers and satin pillowcases for under $100 — roughly 40% less than if you bought them separately. $99 at Kitsch

Happy Socks Happy Socks Advent Calendar You know you're an adult when you get excited about a stocking full of socks. I see your stocking and I'll raise you this sock-filled advent calendar. Yep, you can refresh their sock drawer with 24 funky, somewhat festive pairs, one day at a time. $260 at Happy Socks

Astrid & Miyu Astrid & Miyu 12 Day Advent Calendar Best believe you'll be bejeweled this winter. Treat yourself to eleven of Astrid & Miyu's bestsellers in gold or silver — including opal huggies with a bracelet and pendant necklace to match. On the twelfth day, you'll get a $70 voucher to spend on a treasure of your choice. Sure, the upfront price is pretty steep, but it's worth more than a thousand bucks — that means you're basically getting this selection of jewels for half price! $515 at Astrid & Miyu

Papier Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights Advent Calendar High-quality stationery is one of the best gifts to give and get — and Papier knows this all too well. This year's advent calendar is supposedly "bigger and brighter than last year's," with $250 worth of pretty pens, paper goods and journaling must-haves. It sold out in just three weeks last year, so snag one while you still can. $175 at Papier

Best food and chocolate advent calendars

Amazon Bonne Maman Limited Edition Advent Calendar You've seen it, I've tried it, and let me tell you this jam-filled advent calendar is all it's cracked up to be. Spread the love with 24 gingham-lidded minis of the brand's beloved fruit spreads (like Mixed Berries and 4 Berries) along with several limited-edition flavors. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Lindt Teddy Chocolate Advent Calendar Nothing screams "Christmas" quite like a Lindt advent calendar. Peel back the doors to reveal a solid or filled chocolate ball. On two very special occasions (I'm not saying when), you'll get a classic gold-foiled bear. $23 at Amazon

Murray's Cheese 12 Days of Murray's Cheese Advent Calendar Enter the cheesiest advent calendar out there — but, ya know, the gouda kind of cheese. Snack on nine full-size cheese from around the world — from truffle cheddar to manchego — along with a selection of Murray's-exclusive jams and lightly sweet crackers. "I bought as a Christmas hostess gift for close family friends last year and they are still talking about it. It was the most fun unboxing we have ever done," one grate gift giver wrote. $78 at Murray's Cheese