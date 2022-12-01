11 best last-minute advent calendars for men in 2022, starting from $9
While adult advent calendars are very much a thing, they can often feel skewed toward women. This year, there's no shortage of makeup, haircare and beauty gifts available, however, that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're a guy (or shopping for one).
Whether you're into beard care or whisky, Nespresso capsules or vegan chocolate, there is a myriad of man-inspired and unisex advent calendars worthy of your dollar this holiday season.
To give you a glimpse of what's up for grabs, we gathered 11 of the best advent calendars for men that are still available to buy in Canada. Starting from just $19, scroll below to shop the best holiday advent calendars in 2022 for dads, brothers, boyfriends, husbands and friends; but hurry — time is running out!
Best last-minute advent calendars for men
Nespresso Vertuo Advent Calendar
This holiday season, gift someone (or yourself!) the gift that keeps on giving: good coffee. This crowd-favourite Nespresso advent calendar includes 19 capsules of roast and ground coffee, one capsule of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee, four capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee.
KitKat Hockey Advent Calendar
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save 33 per cent on this "excellent" advent calendar chock full of KitKat treats.
Whisky Explorer - 24 Day Advent Calendar
Manufactured in Scotland, this advent calendar is a whisky lover's dream come true. The box includes 24 wax-sealed drams from some of the world's finest distilleries, including Lagavulin, Mackmyra, Glenfiddich and Scallywag.
Lindt Teddy Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar
Is there anything better than a Lindt Teddy advent calendar? With a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, shoppers seem to agree.
25 Days of Holiday Single-Origin Coffee
This festive coffee advent calendar features 25 single-estate coffees from around the world packaged in innovative brewer pouches that only require hot water to enjoy.
Friends: The Official Advent Calendar
A must-have holiday buy for "Friends" lovers, this one-of-a-kind advent calendar includes more than 25 little treats from the show, guaranteed to make you smile.
The Office Advent Calendar
A fun and unique buy for fans of The Office, this "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar has earned more than 6,200 reviews from shoppers who call the set "cool" and "awesome."
Zimt Vegan Craft Chocolate Advent Calendar
Kick the season off on a sweet note with this vegan-friendly 24-day chocolate advent calendar.
Beard Oil Advent Calendar
A best-seller from The Bearded Man Company, this unique advent calendar comes crammed with enough beard oils to see you through the new year.
Around the World in 24 Teas Advent Calendar
Do you have a tea lover in your midst? This festive advent calendar will take your taste buds on a guided tour around the world with 24 loose-leaf teas and infusions.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar
This "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, with one user calling it "yummy and fun."
