11 best last-minute advent calendars for men in 2022, starting from $9

The countdown is on: 11 best last-minute advent calendars for men in 2022 (Photos via Etsy)

While adult advent calendars are very much a thing, they can often feel skewed toward women. This year, there's no shortage of makeup, haircare and beauty gifts available, however, that doesn't mean you're out of luck if you're a guy (or shopping for one).

Whether you're into beard care or whisky, Nespresso capsules or vegan chocolate, there is a myriad of man-inspired and unisex advent calendars worthy of your dollar this holiday season.

To give you a glimpse of what's up for grabs, we gathered 11 of the best advent calendars for men that are still available to buy in Canada. Starting from just $19, scroll below to shop the best holiday advent calendars in 2022 for dads, brothers, boyfriends, husbands and friends; but hurry — time is running out!

Best last-minute advent calendars for men

Nespresso Vertuo Advent Calendar (Photo via Nespresso)

This holiday season, gift someone (or yourself!) the gift that keeps on giving: good coffee. This crowd-favourite Nespresso advent calendar includes 19 capsules of roast and ground coffee, one capsule of decaffeinated roast and ground coffee, four capsules of flavoured roast and ground coffee.

$42 $60 at Nespresso

Nestle KitKat Hockey Holidays NHL Christmas & Holiday Candy Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save 33 per cent on this "excellent" advent calendar chock full of KitKat treats.

$9 $13 at Amazon

Whisky Explorer - 24 Day Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Manufactured in Scotland, this advent calendar is a whisky lover's dream come true. The box includes 24 wax-sealed drams from some of the world's finest distilleries, including Lagavulin, Mackmyra, Glenfiddich and Scallywag.

$253 at Amazon

Lindt Teddy Assorted Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

Is there anything better than a Lindt Teddy advent calendar? With a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, shoppers seem to agree.

$15 at Amazon

25 Days of Holiday Single-Origin Coffee (Photo via Etsy)

This festive coffee advent calendar features 25 single-estate coffees from around the world packaged in innovative brewer pouches that only require hot water to enjoy.

$62 $78 at Etsy

Friends: The Official Advent Calendar, Volume 2 (Photo via Amazon)

A must-have holiday buy for "Friends" lovers, this one-of-a-kind advent calendar includes more than 25 little treats from the show, guaranteed to make you smile.

$37 $40 at Amazon

The Office Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

A fun and unique buy for fans of The Office, this "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar has earned more than 6,200 reviews from shoppers who call the set "cool" and "awesome."

$64 at Amazon

Zimt Vegan Craft Chocolate Advent Calendar (Photo via Indigo)

Kick the season off on a sweet note with this vegan-friendly 24-day chocolate advent calendar.

$12 $20 at Indigo

Christmas Beard Oil Advent Calendar (Photo via Etsy)

A best-seller from The Bearded Man Company, this unique advent calendar comes crammed with enough beard oils to see you through the new year.

$55 at Etsy

Around the World in 24 Teas Advent Calendar (Photo via DavidsTea)

Do you have a tea lover in your midst? This festive advent calendar will take your taste buds on a guided tour around the world with 24 loose-leaf teas and infusions.

$75 at DavidsTea

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar (Photo via Amazon)

This "Amazon's Choice" advent calendar has earned hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers, with one user calling it "yummy and fun."

$15 at Amazon

