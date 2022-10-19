Is an air fryer actually worth it? 15 best air fryers of 2022, according to reviewers

While there's no denying that deep-fried food is delicious, no one is pretending that it's good for you. However, it can be a heck of a lot better for your waistline if you're willing to swap out your deep fryer for an air fryer.

Whether you're craving crispy chicken wings or want to try out a viral recipe from TikTok, air-fried food is a healthier and faster way of cooking. Is it finally time you invested in one? Scroll down to find out if an air fryer is right for you.

What is an air fryer?

An air fryer is a countertop appliance that uses a combination of hot air and oil to mimic the result of a deep fryer. However, unlike deep fryers and other traditional frying methods, an air fryer only requires a small amount of oil, on average one tablespoon or less, to cook crispy and delicious meals.

While air fryers are similar to convection ovens in that they use convection fans to circulate hot air, meals cook much faster in an air fryer thanks to its perforated basket and compact design.

What can you cook in an air fryer?

An air fryer can cook almost anything you would put in an oven. While French fries and chicken strips may come top of mind, the dinnertime possibilities are next to endless.

From baked potatoes and roasted vegetables to entire chickens and chocolate chip cookies, air fryers are incredibly versatile and best of all, they're a healthy option as they use little to no oil.

To see what all the fuss is about and try out an air fryer for yourself, scroll down to shop the best air fryers you can buy in 2022 for less than $100, $200 and $300.

Best air fryers under $100

Elite Gourmet EAF2612D Personal 2.1Qt Compact Space Saving Programmable Hot Air Fryer (Photo via Amazon)

This top-rated Elite Gourmet air fryer has a 2.1-quart capacity and a space-saving design. More than 4,400 shoppers have given the countertop appliance a five-star rating, dubbing it a kitchen game-changer. It's "excellent quality for the price," according to one reviewer. It "works amazing [and our] food comes out delicious."

$60 $65 at Amazon

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Air Fryer (Photo via Bed Bath & Beyond)

With a 2.5-quart capacity, this little-but-mighty air fryer is the perfect size for one-to-two people. It has a wide temperature range of 180-400 degrees Fahrenheit and is small enough for most kitchen countertops. "It's my favourite appliance to use when preparing a quick meal," writes one reviewer. "I've done chicken, veggies, egg rolls and other snacks. It comes fully cooked, hot and perfectly crispy."

$78 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Ultrean Air Fryer (Photo via Amazon)

This 4.2-quart air fryer has racked up nearly 31,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers. Available in four colours, including black and mint green, reviewers say the unit is "good for everyday use." It's "amazing how fast things cook" in it, says a shopper.

$100 at Amazon

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With more than 2,000 reviews , Best Buy Canada shoppers call the Bella Pro air fryer a "healthy eating must-have." My favourite feature "is the fact that the cooking pan and air circulation crisping tray insert are both dishwasher safe, making clean up as easy as tossing both components in the dishwasher," writes one reviewer.

$90 $180 at Best Buy Canada

Starfrit Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

A steal of a deal, this 3.2-quart air fryer has earned an average rating of 4.8 stars from Best Buy Canada shoppers. It's "more useful than [I] imagined," writes one five-star reviewer. "As I live alone, I didn't expect to have much need for this appliance, but I have been proven so wrong."

$100 at Best Buy Canada

Best air fryers under $200

Cosori Air Fryer (Photo via Amazon)

This best-selling 5.8-quart air fryer comes with 11 preset smart programs so that you can take the guesswork out of cooking. Its extra-large design can easily fit a whole five-pound chicken, making it an excellent buy for families and larger households. It's the "best appliance I own," raves one reviewer. "I use it every single day!"

$170 at Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer - 3.79L (4QT) (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This user-loved 4-quart air fryer features a multi-layer rack to dehydrate fruits, vegetables and meats. The appliance has earned rave reviews from Best Buy shoppers, who call it a versatile "workhorse" that's "worth the money."

$120 $190 at Best Buy Canada

Innsky Air Fryer XL (Photo via Amazon)

This best-selling Innsky Air Fryer comes with seven preset programs that allow you to cook steak, seafood, French fries, bread and more. With nearly 23,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, Amazon shoppers say, "you need this air fryer!"

$116 $150 at Amazon

GoWISE USA 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer (Photo via Amazon)

With nearly 31,000 ratings, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this 5.8-quart air fryer. "A revelation, life-changing!" raves one reviewer. It can "cook almost anything" in less time and with less fat than traditional cooking methods.

$137 at Amazon

Best air fryers under $300

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology (Photo via Amazon)

This family-sized air fryer can comfortably fit an entire chicken and uses innovative fat-removal technology to extract and capture excess fat. This air fryer is the "best in the market," according to one shopper, who says it has become "indispensable to [their] household."

$300 at Amazon

Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Oven with 9 Accessories (Photo via Walmart)

This top-rated Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Oven replaces ten kitchen appliances in one compact device. The meal-making powerhouse has the capabilities of an air fryer, oven, grill, toaster, roaster, broiler, rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza oven and warmer.

$266 at Walmart

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 4,000 reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers call this family-sized air fryer a "wonderful addition to your kitchen arsenal." Boasting a 7.6-litre capacity, the Bella Pro touchscreen air fryer requires no preheating and allows you to air fry, broil, bake, roast and reheat with little to no oil.

$240 at Best Buy Canada

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. (7.6L) 2-Basket Air Fryer (Photo via Amazon)

This top-rated air fryer is designed with two independent food baskets so that you can cook two types of foods at once, at two different temperatures. It comes with six customization programs: air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and has an extra-large eight-quart capacity.

$190 $210 at Amazon

T-Fal ActiFry Genius (Photo via Walmart)

Equipped with intelligent features and cutting-edge technology, this T-Fal ActiFry Genius + 1.2 kg appliance provides a healthy and easy way to cook your favourite foods. Unlike its competitors, no pre-heating, shaking, or monitoring is needed with this air fryer. The appliance is powered by the brand's Dual Motion Technology which evenly cooks foods through hot air and automatic gentle stirring.

$300 at Walmart

Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker (Photo via Amazon)

This versatile two-lid appliance has an 11-in-1 functionality so that you can prepare anything, from dehydrated fruits and vegetables to golden-brown fries and chicken. The multi-purpose appliance has racked up more than 130,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers and a 4.7-star average rating.

$193 $250 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.