30+ best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Save up to 70% on home, tech & more

Kayla Kuefler
·2 min read
Best deals to shop on Amazon this weekend (photos via Amazon)
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you can't still score a deal on Amazon Canada.

This weekend, hundreds of tech, home & living and travel essentials are on sale on Amazon, meaning you can not only check something off your to-do list, but you can save big while you're at it.

Whether you're in the market for a meat thermometer, a robot vacuum, a luggage set, or pimple stickers, we've rounded up the 30+ best deals to shop on Amazon Canada this weekend.

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: Save 51% on an Electric Bug Zapper

Amazon

Electric Bug Zapper

$30$60Save $30

Keep bugs at bay this summer and score an electric bug zapper for 51 per cent off.

$30 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

JBL Endurance Waterproof Wireless Sport Earbuds

$70$100Save $30

This weekend, shoppers can save 30 per cent on these "Amazon's Choice" ergonomic earbuds. 

$70 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

$140$180Save $40

This versatile appliance functions as an air fryer, rotisserie oven and dehydrator, making it perfect for nearly any cooking task.

$140 at Amazon

Best Amazon home & living deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum

$163$330Save $167

Amazon shoppers say this robot vacuum "saves [them] plenty of time" and is a "very good value."

$163 at Amazon

Best Amazon health & wellness deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

MHU Professional Titanium Hair Straightener

$30$70Save $40

This "Amazon's Choice" one-inch hair straightener "works great" and "glides through your hair," according to shoppers. 

$30 at Amazon

Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Amazon

Deep Tissue Massage Gun

$50$100Save $50

This best-selling deep tissue massage gun is on sale for 50 per cent off this weekend.

$50 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

