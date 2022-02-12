Amazon Canada's weekend deals are here, just in time for Valentine's Day!

Shop the best Amazon Canada deals in tech, home, beauty, and more this weekend.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift idea, Amazon Canada's deals and sales section is one place you'll definitely want to check out.

New deals are added daily, so it's worth checking back often to see what savings and discounts have been added to the site's impressive list of markdowns.

For those who'd rather catch the highlights than scour through 100+ pages of deals, we've got you covered. From tech to beauty and everything in between, scroll below to shop this week's best Amazon deals.

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Looking to save big on tech? This week shoppers can take advantage of discounts on top-rated Amazon devices, laptops and more.

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 Thin and Light Laptop. Image via Amazon.

This weekend, save $50 on this thin and lightweight laptop that's been specially designed to offer maximum power in a a portable package.

$349 $399 at Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell. Image via Amazon.

This video doorbell is on sale for just $48, and lets you keep an eye on who is at your front door whether you're home or away.

$48 $60 at Amazon

Tribit 100H Playtime Bluetooth 5.0 IPX8 Waterproof. Image via Amazon.

Save a whopping 45 per cent on this pair of top-rated wireless earbuds. Shoppers say that they are the "best budget earbuds on Amazon," making them well worth a try.

$49 $90 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon kitchen deals are well worth checking out, especially if you're in need of new small appliances. You'll find top picks like air fryers, stand mixers, and even the Instant Pot marked down this weekend.

Aucma Stand Mixer in red. Image via Amazon.

For an affordable alternative to pricey stand mixers, look no further than this model from Aucma. This top-rated mixer has shoppers raving, and it's racked up more than 2,700 5-star ratings.

$151 $220 at Amazon

Brita Marina Water Filter Pitcher. Image via Amazon.

Cut down on bottled water use and invest in a Brita pitcher instead, which filters out impurities and odours from tap water.

$25 $32 at Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer. Image via Amazon.

As the newest way to indulge in delicious and quick meals in just minutes, an air fryer is the latest appliance taking over kitchens. This model has earned top marks from shoppers who have jumped on board the air fryer trend.

$144 $170 at Amazon

Best Amazon home deals to shop this weekend

This week's roundup of Amazon home deals includes huge savings on essentials like a retractable shovel, a lightweight stick vacuum, and even an ergonomic desk chair to upgrade your home office.

COFIT 43" Retractable Snow Shovel. Image via Amazon.

There's never a bad time to plan ahead, and this retractable shovel is an essential piece of safety equipment you'll want in your car. It comes apart to take up minimal space, and makes it easy to remove snow in a pinch.

$28 $46 at Amazon

Sytas Ergonomic Desk Chair. Image via Amazon.

Available in black or white, this sleek desk chair features an ergonomic backrest design and fixed lumbar support to relieve back pressure.

$127 $150 at Amazon

iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Amazon.

The iwoly vacuum currently has more than 6,400 reviews on Amazon and comes with multiple cleaning attachments to suit your needs. Check out our full review here!

$76 $90 at Amazon

Best Amazon fashion deals to shop this weekend

Cold weather doesn't stand a chance against these winter-ready Amazon fashion deals, including winter boots, cozy loungewear and more.

Ray-Ban Aviator Large Metal Sunglasses. Image via Amazon.

Save 24 per cent on these timeless metal aviator sunglasses from Ray-Ban. The style is a classic choice for men and women alike and adds the finishing touch to any outfit.

$204 $269 at Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Warm Faux Fur Lined Mid-Calf Winter Snow Boots. Image via Amazon.

If a new pair of winter boots is on your shopping list, this affordable pair comes in a wide range of colours and patterns to choose from.

From $47 $56 at Amazon

ULSTAR Women Winter Tights. Image via Amazon.

These tights are designed with a warm fleece lining that lets you enjoy wearing dresses and skirts at any temperature.

$30 $36 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty deals to shop this weekend

From skincare and makeup to hair and beauty tools, you'll find plenty of hidden gems among Amazon's selection of this week's beauty deals.

Elobara Foot Peel Mask, 2 Pack. Image via Amazon.

This bestselling foot peel uses all natural ingredients like aloe vera, castor oil, glycerin, and lactic acid to remove dead skin and callouses from your feet after just one use.

$15 $19 at Amazon

RENPHO Eye Mask with Heat. Image via Amazon.

This relaxing eye mask has five setting to choose from, including gentle heat and soothing music to help lull you to sleep.

$70 $84 at Amazon

All Natural Advice 20% Vitamin C Serum. Image via Amazon.

For softer and brighter-looking skin, add this affordable and effective vitamin C serum to your daily skincare routine.

$25 $33 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!