This weekend, save big on these Amazon Canada deals.
Amazon Canada's Deals Store has a huge selection of ever-changing sales and deals, with everything from home goods to beauty products at majorly discounted prices.
Fykee Cordless Vacuum$200$680Save $480
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker$119$149Save $30
Boly Slow Masticating Juicer Machine$100$149Save $49
IBELOMR Electric Leaf Blower$112$160Save $48
FOREO Luna Intelligent Facial Cleansing Brush$99$129Save $30
Blinngoball Roundnet Games Set$52$66Save $14
If you don't have time to flip through the thousands of markdowns that are currently available, we've done the work for you. Ahead we've picked out the best savings that you won't want to miss this weekend.
Scroll through for the best sales and deals among Amazon Canada's online marketplace, including 71 per cent off a popular cordless vacuum.
Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend:
Save 71% on the Fykee Cordless Vacuum.
Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend
Take 21% off an Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
40% off: Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Save up to 33% on ASUS Laptops, Desktops, and Chromebooks
Save $60 on Fitbit Health & Fitness Versa 4 Smartwatches
Take $100 off the Acer Enduro Ruggedized Android Tablet
Save 20% on this compact and portable Bose speaker.
Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 48% on Nespresso coffee machines
Take 36% off a 4-in-1 Vegetable Chopper
20% off: CROWNFUL Air Fryer
Save 20% on a GUALIU Electric Hand Mixer
25% off: DOQAUS Instant Read Food Thermometer
Save 33% on a Boly Slow Masticating Juicer Machine.
Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend
30% off: iwoly V600 Vacuum Cleaner
Save 38% on a HUANUO Adjustable Under Desk Footrest
Take 26% off a Sealegend 2 Pieces Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
33% off: PALONE Bug Zapper
Take 30% off an IBELOMR Electric Leaf Blower.
Best Amazon beauty, health & wellness deals to shop this weekend
Save 34% on a RENPHO Eyeris1 Eye Mask with Heat
Take 46% off a MySmile Cordless Water Flosser
Save 20%: Nekteck Foot Massager
Save 23% on this facial scrubber.
Best Amazon deals to shop this weekend: Everything else
43% off: MILPROX F4 Portable Neck Fan
Save up to 55% on Canon Printers and Scanners
Up to 31% off: Under Armour Footwear
Take 40% off an Aqua Plus 6" Inflatable SUP
Save 21% on a Pickelball Set for 4
Save 20% on this complete Blinngoball Roundnet Games Set.
