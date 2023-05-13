LAST-MINUTE GIFT:

30+ best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Up to 70% off tech, home & more

We gathered all of this weekend's best sales and deals from Amazon Canada.

Ellie Spina
·Writer
·2 min read
Shop the best of Amazon Canada&#39;s weekend deals.
Shop the best of Amazon Canada's weekend deals.

Amazon Canada's Deals Store has a selection of ever-changing sales and deals, with everything from home goods to beauty products on sale.

Quick Overview

  • XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

    $192 $650
    Save $458
    See at Amazon

  • Monster Achieve 100 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

    $50 $100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • ZWILLING Twinsharp Pull-Through Knife Sharpener

    $22 $43
    Save $21
    See at Amazon

  • AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

    $28 $53
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

    $35 $44
    Save $9
    See at Amazon

  • Van Houtte Colombian Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

    $8 $12
    Save $4
    See at Amazon
However, not everyone has the time to flip through the thousands of markdowns that are on sale at any given moment. Luckily, we've done the work for you and picked out the best savings that you won't want to miss this weekend.

Scroll through to shop the best Amazon Canada deals of the week, including 70 per cent off the XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo.

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

$192$650Save $458
2 in 1 Mopping Robotic Vacuum with 2000Pa Max Suction
$192 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Monster Achieve 100 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

$50$100Save $50
Monster Achieve 100 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds, Super Fast Charge, Bluetooth 5.0 in-Ear Stereo Headphones.
$50 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

ZWILLING Twinsharp Pull-Through Knife Sharpener

$22$43Save $21
ZWILLING Twinsharp Pull-Through Knife Sharpener
$22 at Amazon

Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

$28$53Save $25
AquaOasis Quiet Ultrasonic Humidifier for Bedroom
$28 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty, health & wellness deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

$35$44Save $9
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, 3 Non-Sensitive Teeth Whitening Gel and Tray
$35 at Amazon

Best Amazon food & grocery deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Van Houtte Colombian Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

$8$12Save $4
12 Count For Keurig Coffee Makers
$8 at Amazon

