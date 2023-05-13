30+ best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Up to 70% off tech, home & more

Shop the best of Amazon Canada's weekend deals.

Amazon Canada's Deals Store has a selection of ever-changing sales and deals, with everything from home goods to beauty products on sale.

However, not everyone has the time to flip through the thousands of markdowns that are on sale at any given moment. Luckily, we've done the work for you and picked out the best savings that you won't want to miss this weekend.

Scroll through to shop the best Amazon Canada deals of the week, including 70 per cent off the XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo.

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: XIEBro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon beauty, health & wellness deals to shop this weekend

Best Amazon food & grocery deals to shop this weekend

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.