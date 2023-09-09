30+ best Amazon Canada weekend deals: Save up to 73% on home, beauty, tech & more
This weekend, save big on robot vacuums, skincare and more at Amazon Canada.
Amazon Canada's Deals Store has a selection of ever-changing sales and deals, with everything from home goods to beauty products on sale.
Toloco Deep Tissue Massage Gun$70$260Save $190
ASUS Chromebook CX1, 15.6"$379$446Save $67
Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Oven$163$220Save $57
MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$199$516Save $317
Velamo Retinol Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness$20$45Save $25
BIC Extra-Precision Mechanical Pencils$10$14Save $4
However, if you're not in the mood to flip through the thousands of markdowns that are available, you might find yourself missing out on some great deals. Luckily, we've done the work for you and picked out the can't-miss savings that are worth adding to cart this weekend.
Scroll through to shop the best Amazon Canada deals of the week, including 73 per cent off a Toloco Massage Gun.
Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: Toloco Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Snag the Toloco Handheld Deep Tissue Massager for 73% off.
Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 40% on Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices
40% off: soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Take up to 25% off ASUS Laptops, Desktops and Chromebooks
Save 41%: Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Save $50 on an Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV
45% off: 360° View 2K Pet Camera
Save 15% on the ASUS Chromebook CX1, 15.6".
Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 29% on Cuisinart kitchen essentials
39% off: Vegetable Chopper and Slicer Dicer
Take 20% off a Syvio 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Save 25% on a KUMIO Stainless Steel Countertop Ice Machine
The Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Oven is on sale for 26% off.
Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend
23% off: OWZ Electric Spin Scrubber
Save up to 46% on DEWALT Power Tools & Accessories
Take 28% off a Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
40% off: Wokalon 4200V Mosquito Zapper
Take 36% off an ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock
Save 20% on a SEVENMAX Spray Mop
Save 61% on the MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo.
Best Amazon beauty, health & wellness deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 28% on luxury beauty from Vichy, St. Tropez, Bioderma and more
20% off: Nekteck Foot Massager with Heat
Take 25% off a TUREWELL Water Dental Flosser
30% off: Waving Palms Teeth whitening Strips
Save 23% on a Dark Spot Corrector Cream
Save 56% on Retinol Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness.
Best Amazon everyday essentials deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 18% on Cottonelle toilet paper bundles
Take up to 27% off laundry essentials from Tide, Gain & more
Save on school supplies from Sharpie, Elmer's, Expo, Paper Mate and more
Save up to 31% on Aveeno & Neutrogena skincare
Take up to 21% off McCafe Premium Roasts and High Grown Organic Coffee beans and pods
Save 29% on BIC Extra-Precision Mechanical Pencils.
