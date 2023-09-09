DEAL ALERT:

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
pencils, robot vacuum, eye cream and air fryer on pink and yellow background Amazon deals
Save up to 73% on these Amazon Canada weekend deals.

Amazon Canada's Deals Store has a selection of ever-changing sales and deals, with everything from home goods to beauty products on sale.

Quick Overview
However, if you're not in the mood to flip through the thousands of markdowns that are available, you might find yourself missing out on some great deals. Luckily, we've done the work for you and picked out the can't-miss savings that are worth adding to cart this weekend.

Scroll through to shop the best Amazon Canada deals of the week, including 73 per cent off a Toloco Massage Gun.

Best Amazon deal to shop this weekend: Toloco Deep Tissue Massage Gun

Amazon

Toloco Deep Tissue Massage Gun

$70$260Save $190

Snag the Toloco Handheld Deep Tissue Massager for 73% off.

$70 at Amazon

Best Amazon tech deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 15.6"

$379$446Save $67

Save 15% on the ASUS Chromebook CX1, 15.6".

$379 at Amazon

Best Amazon kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Oven

$163$220Save $57

The Kalorik MAXX Digital Air Fryer Oven is on sale for 26% off.

$163 at Amazon

Best Amazon home & garden deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

$199$516Save $317

Save 61% on the MAMNV Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo.

$199 at Amazon

Best Amazon beauty, health & wellness deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

Velamo Retinol Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness

$20$45Save $25

Save 56% on Retinol Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness. 

$20 at Amazon

Best Amazon everyday essentials deals to shop this weekend

Amazon

BIC Extra-Precision Mechanical Pencils

$10$14Save $4

Save 29% on BIC Extra-Precision Mechanical Pencils.

$10 at Amazon

