20+ best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Save up to $700 on tech

Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend (Photo via Amazon)

Between the weak Canadian dollar, inflation and the upcoming holiday season, there's never been a better time to shop Amazon Canada's doorbuster deals.

The retailer's Deals Store is home to just about everything you could imagine, including brand-name tech, kitchen tools, and fall fashion must-haves — many of which are at their Prime Day prices.

However, with 120+ deal pages to (virtually) flip through, finding the best prices can often feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. Therefore, to help you save time, we gathered all the best sales and deals that you can shop ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale (click here to learn more).

From fitness trackers to versatile vacuum cleaners, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.

Best Amazon Canada tech deals to shop this weekend

Soundcore by Anker Life Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Photo via Amazon)

$110 $160 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend

15-piece Kitchen Knife Set (Photo via Amazon)

$65 $90 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals to shop this weekend

Save 23%: Electric Heating Pad

Electric Heating Pad (Photo via Amazon)

$30 $39 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada home & garden deals to shop this weekend

4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Photo via Amazon)

$120 $190 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada fashion deals to shop this weekend

Save 70%: Fitness Tracker Smart Watch with Heart Rate Monitor

Fitness Tracker Smart Watch with Heart Rate Monitor (Photo via Amazon)

$46 $153 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

