20+ best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Save up to $700 on tech
Between the weak Canadian dollar, inflation and the upcoming holiday season, there's never been a better time to shop Amazon Canada's doorbuster deals.
The retailer's Deals Store is home to just about everything you could imagine, including brand-name tech, kitchen tools, and fall fashion must-haves — many of which are at their Prime Day prices.
However, with 120+ deal pages to (virtually) flip through, finding the best prices can often feel like looking for a needle in a haystack. Therefore, to help you save time, we gathered all the best sales and deals that you can shop ahead of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale (click here to learn more).
From fitness trackers to versatile vacuum cleaners, scroll below to shop the best Amazon Canada deals available this weekend.
Best Amazon Canada tech deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 50% on select Amazon Fire TV Devices
Save up to 43% on select Kindle eReader Bundles
Save up to 64% on an Echo Dot smart speaker
Save up to $700 on select TVs and sound bars from Samsung, Sony, Hisense and more
Save $50 on a pair of Soundcore by Anker Life Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Save 28% on a 15-piece kitchen knife set
Save 15% on Nespresso-compatible coffee pods
Save up to $300 on select De'Longhi and Braun coffee and kitchen appliances
Save 15% on an Electric Wine Aerator Dispenser Pump
Save $51 on a 6.5-quart stand mixer
Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals to shop this weekend
Save 23% on an Electric Heating Pad
Save 27% on a Cordless Water Flosser
Save up to 21% on select Olay anti-aging skincare
Save $52 on a heated foot massager
Save 34% on teeth whitening strips
Best Amazon Canada home & garden deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 39% on select DIY products from Cricut
Save $70 on a 4-in-1 cordless stick vacuum cleaner
Save up to 15% on select garbage bags, aluminum foil products, and baking supplies
Save up to 26% on a 500-thread count sheet set
Save up to 31% on a gel memory foam mattress topper
Best Amazon Canada fashion deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 37% on a pair of tummy-control women's leggings
Save up to 56% on men's designer watches: Citizen, Timex, Bulova, and more
Save up to 21% on 6-pack of men's boxer briefs
Save 70% on a fitness tracking smart watch
Save up to 46% on select women's Columbia apparel
