It's almost Boxing Week — 25+ best deals you can already shop on Amazon this weekend

Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend (photos via Amazon)

Boxing Week sales are on the horizon, but if you don't want to wait until Dec. 26 to save, you can already score big at Amazon Canada.

Whether you're in the market for a video doorbell, Christmas gifts or need a re-stock of coffee pods, you can find these deals and more in Amazon Canada's Deals Store.

To save you time and money ahead of the holiday season, we gathered all the best sales and deals you can find this weekend on Amazon Canada.

Best Amazon Canada tech deals to shop this weekend

Save 29%: Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K (Photo via Amazon)

$50 $70 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend

Save 43%: Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer (Photo via Amazon)

$20 $35 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals to shop this weekend

Save 29%: Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Photo via Amazon)

$114 $160 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada home & garden deals to shop this weekend

Save $100: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum (Photo via Amazon)

$270 $370 at Amazon

Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Everything else

Hershey's Assorted Chocolate Candy (photo via Amazon)

$15 $21 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.