It's almost Boxing Week — 25+ best deals you can already shop on Amazon this weekend
Boxing Week sales are on the horizon, but if you don't want to wait until Dec. 26 to save, you can already score big at Amazon Canada.
Whether you're in the market for a video doorbell, Christmas gifts or need a re-stock of coffee pods, you can find these deals and more in Amazon Canada's Deals Store.
To save you time and money ahead of the holiday season, we gathered all the best sales and deals you can find this weekend on Amazon Canada.
Best Amazon Canada tech deals to shop this weekend
Save up to 29% on Tile Bluetooth Trackers
Save up to 40% on Amazon Fire TV devices
Save $230 on a Garmin Vívoactive 4S Smartwatch
Save up to 29% on a Ring Video Doorbell
Save 47% on JBL Live On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
Save 29%: Fire TV Stick 4K
Best Amazon Canada kitchen deals to shop this weekend
Save 20% on a Brita Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Filter
Save $400 on a De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Save 23% on an Instant Pot Ultra 60 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Save up to 26% on a KitchenAid stand mixer
Save 20% on a 6-inch boning knife
Save 43%: Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Best Amazon Canada health & beauty deals to shop this weekend
Save 29% on Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles
Save 22% on Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Save 35% on an ice facial roller
Save up to 27% on Philips Shaving & Grooming
Save 29%: Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Electric Toothbrush
Best Amazon Canada home & garden deals to shop this weekend
Save $65 on a Cricut Maker 3 Smart Cutting Machine
Save 24% on a Portable Space Heater
Save up to 25% on Bedsure Bamboo Sheets
Save up to 20% on Aerogarden indoor hydroponic gardens
Save $100: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend: Everything else
Save up to 46% on Lego toys
Save 49% on a Hasbro Clue Board Game
Save 20% on a Brita Extra Large 27-Cup Filtered Water Dispenser
Save $90 on a pair of Nikon 8 x 42-inch All-Terrain Binoculars
Save up to 27% on Keurig K-Cups
Save 30%: Hershey's Assorted Chocolate Candy
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
