This Amazon detailing kit will keep your car's interior in tip-top shape — save 22%

This 30-piece car detailing kit will keep the interior and exterior of your vehicle looking pristine. (Photos via Amazon)

Amazon Canada has a ton of nifty gadgets and endless new discoveries that I cannot wait to get my hands on. One recent find that's currently stealing the spotlight on Amazon's Movers & Shakers is this bestselling Interior Car Care Kit — sales have gone up 329,000% in the past 24 hours.

Quick Overview Interior Car Care Kit $35 $45 Save $10 See at Amazon

And it's currently 22 per cent off! Ringing in at $35, this kit is an ultimate game-changer for anyone who wants a clean ride. You'll get a whole bunch of handy cleaning tools that'll help spruce up your car's interior and exterior.

If you've been neglecting your vehicle, it's time to restore it to mint condition with this top-rated set. So, if you're ready for your car to glisten and smell fresh as heck, you better make some vroom for this kit in your cart.

The details

Level up your car-cleaning game with this bestselling 30-piece auto detailing kit. This complete set will help you keep both the interior and exterior of your vehicle looking brand-spankin' new.

Get your hands on various detailing brushes, drill brush attachments, wire brushes, microfibre wax applicators and more helpful tools to clean every nook and cranny of your beloved automobile.

The drill brush attachment set is perfect for tackling tough grime and dirt so you can effortlessly clean your tires. With various brush sizes and a top-tier wire brush set, you can reach every single spot, including tight spaces.

Plus, the cleaning tools are made of soft and durable materials that'll be gentle on the paint of your car, ensuring a scratch-free finish.

It also comes with a waterproof wash mitt that'll protect your hands, while the cleaning gel will provide a squeaky-clean finish.

What customers are saying

Amazon customers say this is a "great kit" that has "everything you need to get started."

One shopper said it "saves time and money," adding that while "most of the plastic handles on these tools are cheap feeling," they are still "pretty rigid and durable."

Another reviewer said this bundle is a "fantastic value," and they continued to say that the "little brushes" are great for tackling "smaller interior area," like the "cup holder and steering wheel."

"Nothing that is top of the line, but nothing that is bottom of the line," said one customer.

The verdict

If you're looking to keep your ride pristine, this kit has got you covered. It features 30 different cleaning tools that'll help you get the job done without having to get it professionally detailed.

As reviewers have stated, it's nothing top-of-the-line. However, it'll still help you effectively clean your interior and exterior. So, if you want to knock the dust off your car, this bundle is your best (affordable) bet.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

