6 best Amazon Essentials women's basics with 10,000+ reviews, starting at $9

Amazon Essentials is one of the most popular Amazon lines, as it features affordable wardrobe basics for pretty much any season. Items regularly rack up tens of thousands of five-star reviews, which is why we've put together a list of customer favourites that are worth adding to cart.

We found six best-selling Amazon Essentials items for women with 10,000 reviews or more. From lightweight T-shirts to cozy outerwear, shop them starting at $9 below.

Amazon Essentials Womens Full Zip Polar Fleece Jacket. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

The details: This soft fleece zip-up has won over thousands of shoppers, thanks to its effortless cozy feel. It comes in tons of colours too, so you can pick one up in your favourite shade.

Promising review: Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the "soft and warm" feel of this fleece jacket, which they say "fits comfortably and slightly relaxed" with plenty of room to layer underneath.

From $14 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed Fit French Terry Fleece Jogger Sweatpant. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.2/5 stars

The details: Nothing beats the comfort of sweats, and this lightweight pair of joggers is perfect for everyday wear. They feature a relaxed, straight fit and soft French terry fabric with an adjustable drawstring waist.

Promising review: "These are perfect," shared one reviewer, who added that they are "super comfy" for casual wear.

From $23 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens Lightweight V-Neck Sweater. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.4/5 stars

The details: This V-neck sweater currently sits at the top of Amazon's list of women's pullover sweaters. It's the perfect blend of comfy-casual meets polished style, and comes in a rainbow of colours and patterns.

Promising review: According to one reviewer, this sweater "fits perfectly" and "washes beautifully." "Not too fitted, not too baggy," they added.

From $22 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.3/5 stars

The details: This best-selling T-shirt is a must have for the season. It can be worn layered under sweaters or on its own, and comes in just about every colour imaginable.

Promising review: Reviewers have called this Amazon Essentials piece an "amazing tee for [an] amazing price," given that it starts at just $16.

From $16 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.4/5 stars

The details: Not only is this puffer jacket shopper-approved, it's also a favourite of the Yahoo Canada team. Made with water-resistant exterior, it's the ideal choice for fall weather.

Promising review: Reviewers have called this puffer a "good inexpensive packable jacket." According to shoppers, it's "warm, comfortable and the price is right."

From $50 at Amazon

Amazon Essentials Womens Studio Relaxed-fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt. Image via Amazon.

Rating: 4.1/5 stars

The details: You'll want to stock up on this breezy T-shirt in every colour. It features a relaxed silhouette, a crew neckline and a breathable active stretch fabric that keeps up with your every move.

Promising review: Reviews love that this tee is "lightweight but not see-through" and "washes beautifully" for a comfortable fit wear after wear.

From $9 at Amazon

