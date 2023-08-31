Anthropologie is having a massive Labour Day sale — save an extra 40% on sale styles

Anthropologie is having a massive Labour Day sale: 11 best deals (photos via Anthropologie)

As a shopping editor, I flock to an Anthropologie sale like a fish to water. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing and home decor — especially when they have a sale on.

Ahead of the long weekend, Anthropologie shoppers can take an extra 40 per cent off already marked-down styles, thanks to the retailer's Labour Day sale. With more than 1,400 items up for grabs, Anthro shoppers can save on fall shoes and apparel, home decor, and more.

To get in on the action, you'll want to hurry as stock goes notoriously fast during Anthropologie sales. To shop my 11 top sale picks, scroll below.

Athalia Mug (photo via Anthropologie)

$6? Say less. Reviewers say these adorable mugs are "so gorgeous" and "perfect" for your morning brew.

$6 $14 at Anthropologie

Woven Tigre Throw Blanket (photo via Anthropologie)

Autumn is on the horizon. Cuddle up in this "soft and chunky" blanket. "It is causal but still elegant with great texture," writes one shopper.

$54 $138 at Anthropologie

Agata Serving Bowl (photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty serving bowl has earned a perfect five-star rating from Anthropologie shoppers. It's "gorgeous," writes one shopper. "Huge [and] sturdy."

$33 $98 at Anthropologie

The Mini Hollace Tote (photo via Anthropologie)

This candy-coloured handbag features multiple straps, befitting crossbody or tote wear. Plus, it comes with a handy mini bag to stay put together on the go.

$36 $75 at Anthropologie

Love The Label Printed Low-Rise Flare Pants (photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropologie shoppers say these Love The Label printed trousers are "beautiful and unique." Not only that, but they're "well made, so flattering, and so, so pretty."

$120 $355 at Anthropologie

Layered Pearl Strand Earrings (photo via Anthropologie)

These pearl strand earrings are "a great statement piece" and offer the "perfect amount of elegance," according to shoppers.

$21 $54 at Anthropologie

Eberjey Long-Sleeve Knit Sleep Set (photo via Anthropologie)

This cozy knit sleep set includes a button-front top and matching pull-on pants.

$42 $158 at Anthropologie

Luna Bakeware Salt & Pepper Shakers (photo via Anthropologie)

Shoppers say these hand-painted salt and pepper shakers are "adorable" and provide the "perfect splash of colour" to your dining table.

$8 $22 at Anthropologie

Loeffler Randall Margi Bow Heels (photo via Anthropologie)

Hurry! These darling Loeffler Randall bow heels are $230 off for Labour Day — but sizes are going fast.

$150 $380 at Anthropologie

The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket (photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropologie shoppers are "so in love" with this luxe tartan throw blanket. "The colours are perfect and fun and it brings me joy!!"

$96 $258 at Anthropologie

Still Life (photo via Anthropologie)

This gorgeous coffee table book would look great in your living room. Or, if you hold onto it long enough, would be a thoughtful gift come the holidays.

$18 $42 at Anthropologie

