Anthropologie already has so many cute things for fall — 12 hidden gems worth buying

Anthropologie has so much good stuff right now — 12 best styles to buy in August.
There's something about Anthropologie's new arrivals section that makes my heart skip a beat. As a bonafide Anthropologie addict, I spend more time than I would like to admit ogling their recently-dropped apparel, accessories and homeware.
Now that we've entered August and fall (and its cooler weather) is inching closer, I have my sights set on transitional pieces that will soften the end-of-summer blow. And where better to find said transitional pieces than Anthropologie?
Read on to shop my 12 top Anthro picks of August and find chic suggestions to welcome in the season.
By Anthropologie Victorian Sheer-Lace Blouse
This is a "very pretty" blouse, writes one Anthropologie shopper, who says it's "great for a boho look."
Maeve Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
This pretty short-sleeve maxi is the perfect pick for roaming around the farmer's market or heading to after-work drinks with colleagues.
Maeve Sweater Coat
Dress it up or dress it down, this taupe sweater coat will become one of your most-worn pieces this fall.
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt
"This is a great, versatile skirt," writes one shopper. A "wardrobe staple."
The Gwen Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
How fun are these? These printed mid-rise jeans will snazz up any outfit in an instant.
Farm Rio Nature Beauty Blue Scarf Knit Midi Skirt
This printed midi skirt is made from a thick knit fabric, making it perfect for cooler weather.
Maeve Bell-Sleeve Buttondown Shirt Dress
This sleek bell-sleeve shirt dress plays well with your end-of-summer sandals or knee-high boots when the temperature starts to drop.
Maeve Varsity Colorblock Half-Zip Sweater
That's it, we've done it; we've found the perfect half-zip sweater. You can thank us later.
Shoshanna Short-Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress
Picture this: A flat white, brisk morning stroll and this chic colour-block shirt dress.
Pilcro Carpenter Maxi Skirt
This fun maxi skirt is "ah-mazing," lauds one shopper. "Terrific green colour, style, weight, fit. I could not be happier."
Solid & Striped Aubrey Crochet Dress
Did someone say vacation? Jet set in style in this seriously cute crochet maxi dress.
Maeve The Bennet Button Down Shirt by Maeve: Mixed Stripe Edition
The shining star of your fall wardrobe, this trendy menswear-inspired shirt plays well with your favourite jacket or solo as the main event.
