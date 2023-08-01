Anthropologie already has so many cute things for fall — 12 hidden gems worth buying

Best Anthropologie buys in August (photos via Anthropologie).

There's something about Anthropologie's new arrivals section that makes my heart skip a beat. As a bonafide Anthropologie addict, I spend more time than I would like to admit ogling their recently-dropped apparel, accessories and homeware.

Now that we've entered August and fall (and its cooler weather) is inching closer, I have my sights set on transitional pieces that will soften the end-of-summer blow. And where better to find said transitional pieces than Anthropologie?

Read on to shop my 12 top Anthro picks of August and find chic suggestions to welcome in the season.

By Anthropologie Victorian Sheer-Lace Blouse (photo via Anthropologie)

This is a "very pretty" blouse, writes one Anthropologie shopper, who says it's "great for a boho look."

$160 at Anthropologie

Maeve Short-Sleeve V-Neck Tiered Maxi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty short-sleeve maxi is the perfect pick for roaming around the farmer's market or heading to after-work drinks with colleagues.

$190 at Anthropologie

Maeve Sweater Coat (photo via Anthropologie)

Dress it up or dress it down, this taupe sweater coat will become one of your most-worn pieces this fall.

$178 at Anthropologie

The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt (photo via Anthropologie)

"This is a great, versatile skirt," writes one shopper. A "wardrobe staple."

$108 at Anthropologie

The Gwen Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans (photo via Anthropologie)

How fun are these? These printed mid-rise jeans will snazz up any outfit in an instant.

$188 at Anthropologie

Farm Rio Nature Beauty Blue Scarf Knit Midi Skirt (photo via Anthropologie)

This printed midi skirt is made from a thick knit fabric, making it perfect for cooler weather.

$180 at Anthropologie

Maeve Bell-Sleeve Buttondown Shirt Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

This sleek bell-sleeve shirt dress plays well with your end-of-summer sandals or knee-high boots when the temperature starts to drop.

$190 at Anthropologie

Maeve Varsity Colorblock Half-Zip Sweater (photo via Anthropologie)

That's it, we've done it; we've found the perfect half-zip sweater. You can thank us later.

$148 at Anthropologie

Shoshanna Short-Sleeve Belted Shirt Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Picture this: A flat white, brisk morning stroll and this chic colour-block shirt dress.

$230 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Carpenter Maxi Skirt (photo via Anthropologie)

This fun maxi skirt is "ah-mazing," lauds one shopper. "Terrific green colour, style, weight, fit. I could not be happier."

$150 at Anthropologie

Solid & Striped Aubrey Crochet Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Did someone say vacation? Jet set in style in this seriously cute crochet maxi dress.

$358 at Anthropologie

Maeve The Bennet Buttondown Shirt by Maeve: Mixed Stripe Edition (photo via Anthropologie)

The shining star of your fall wardrobe, this trendy menswear-inspired shirt plays well with your favourite jacket or solo as the main event.

$120 at Anthropologie

