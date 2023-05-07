11 best Anthropologie styles to buy in May: Wedding guest dresses, rompers & more

11 best Anthropologie outfits to buy in May (Photos via Anthropologie)

Let's call a spade a spade — I spend a lot of time on Anthropologie. Therefore, as someone who devotes several hours of their workweek checking out the retailer's new arrivals, I feel I am pretty well-versed in what's worth buying (and passing on) from the site.

With that said, there's a lot of good stuff right now. Like, a lot. Whether you're shopping for a wedding, a big work event, or a simple summer gathering, I've found 11 new arrivals from Anthropologie that will do the job brilliantly.

To shop 11 Anthropologie finds worthy of your wish list this May, check out my picks below.

The Somerset Mini Dress: Linen Edition (Photo via Anthropologie)

While the Somerset Collection is already among the retailer's best-known and loved, this summerweight linen mini is new for the season. If history has anything to say about it, the dress will sell out quickly, so we recommend shopping ASAP!

$148 at Anthropologie

Farm Rio Embroidered Peplum Romper (Photo via Anthropologie)

This gorgeous cotton-blend romper is beloved by Anthropologie shoppers, earning a perfect average rating of five stars. "I love the embroidery and it's perfect for summer," writes one shopper.

$180 at Anthropologie

Aureta Studio Corset Top (Photo via Anthropologie)

This figure-flattering corset top is a cute companion to your favourite skirt or pair of trousers.

$128 at Anthropologie

Rachel Parcell Ruffled Sleep Short Set (Photo via Anthropologie)

This adorable cotton sleep set is perfect for the upcoming warmer months. The set includes a button-down top and pull-on shorts.

$98 at Anthropologie

The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropologie shoppers are "obsessed" with this versatile and "flattering" dress. It's "ridiculously flattering," raves one reviewer. "Perfect to dress up or down. Just buy it."

$160 at Anthropologie

Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Belted Romper (Photo via Anthropologie)

We've head over heels obsessed with this cute off-the-shoulder romper for summer. Its belted design and check print lend a retro look to the one-piece.

$148 at Anthropologie

Hunter Bell Belted Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

This luxe summer dress from Hunter Bell is a sophisticated yet fun pick for when you're feeling fancy.

$485 at Anthropologie

Farm Rio Satin-Slip Midi Skirt (Photo via Anthropologie)

Anthro fans call this Farm Rio satin-slip the "perfect summer skirt" and praise the material as feeling "so soft."

$148 at Anthropologie

Lusana Melody Jumpsuit (Photo via Anthropologie)

This sweet little jumpsuit has summer get-togethers written all over it. A cute pick for weddings, date night, and beyond, the jumpsuit is available in sizes XS to XL.

$175 at Anthropologie

Maeve A-Line Tulle Appliqué Skirt (Photo via Anthropologie)

How cute is this? We imagine romantic summer nights, cheeky drinks with friends and casual garden weddings in this pretty skirt.

$198 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropologie shoppers are "obsessed" with this long-sleeve midi dress and say it's "great to dress up or dress down."

$180 at Anthropologie

