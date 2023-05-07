11 best Anthropologie styles to buy in May: Wedding guest dresses, rompers & more
Anthropologie has so much good stuff right now — 11 best styles to buy in May.
Let's call a spade a spade — I spend a lot of time on Anthropologie. Therefore, as someone who devotes several hours of their workweek checking out the retailer's new arrivals, I feel I am pretty well-versed in what's worth buying (and passing on) from the site.
With that said, there's a lot of good stuff right now. Like, a lot. Whether you're shopping for a wedding, a big work event, or a simple summer gathering, I've found 11 new arrivals from Anthropologie that will do the job brilliantly.
To shop 11 Anthropologie finds worthy of your wish list this May, check out my picks below.
The Somerset Mini Dress: Linen Edition
While the Somerset Collection is already among the retailer's best-known and loved, this summerweight linen mini is new for the season. If history has anything to say about it, the dress will sell out quickly, so we recommend shopping ASAP!
Farm Rio Embroidered Peplum Romper
This gorgeous cotton-blend romper is beloved by Anthropologie shoppers, earning a perfect average rating of five stars. "I love the embroidery and it's perfect for summer," writes one shopper.
Aureta Studio Corset Top
This figure-flattering corset top is a cute companion to your favourite skirt or pair of trousers.
Rachel Parcell Ruffled Sleep Short Set
This adorable cotton sleep set is perfect for the upcoming warmer months. The set includes a button-down top and pull-on shorts.
The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Dress
Anthropologie shoppers are "obsessed" with this versatile and "flattering" dress. It's "ridiculously flattering," raves one reviewer. "Perfect to dress up or down. Just buy it."
Maeve Off-The-Shoulder Belted Romper
We've head over heels obsessed with this cute off-the-shoulder romper for summer. Its belted design and check print lend a retro look to the one-piece.
Hunter Bell Belted Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Dress
This luxe summer dress from Hunter Bell is a sophisticated yet fun pick for when you're feeling fancy.
Farm Rio Satin-Slip Midi Skirt
Anthro fans call this Farm Rio satin-slip the "perfect summer skirt" and praise the material as feeling "so soft."
Lusana Melody Jumpsuit
This sweet little jumpsuit has summer get-togethers written all over it. A cute pick for weddings, date night, and beyond, the jumpsuit is available in sizes XS to XL.
Maeve A-Line Tulle Appliqué Skirt
How cute is this? We imagine romantic summer nights, cheeky drinks with friends and casual garden weddings in this pretty skirt.
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress
Anthropologie shoppers are "obsessed" with this long-sleeve midi dress and say it's "great to dress up or dress down."
