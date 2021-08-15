DEAL ALERT:

15 best school backpacks: What to consider for kids to university students

Kayla Kuefler
·7 min read

Head back to school in style with these 15 backpacks, perfect for all ages and budgets (Photos via Indigo, Nordstrom, Nike, Herschel, Lululemon)
With students heading back to school within the next few weeks, now's the perfect time to tackle your back to school shopping. Whether you're heading to high school or university or sending your kids off to elementary school, there are a few important things to look for when selecting a backpack. 

What to look for in a school backpack

Comfort and support

Finding a comfortable and supportive backpack should be at the top of your list, along with size. Look for a bag with wide shoulder straps and a padded back panel with proper ventilation. For those carrying heavy loads, it helps to have a sternum strap to relieve stress from your shoulders.

Heading back to school this fall? Remember to keep these tips in mind when shopping for a new backpack (Photo via Patrick Hertzog/AFP via Getty Images)
Size 

While it may seem obvious, it's important to keep in mind what items you'll be hauling around in your backpack. If you plan on carrying a laptop, how large is it? While most standard backpacks can fit 13-to-15-inch computers, if your laptop is larger than 17 inches or more, you'll want to double-check the measurements of your bag before you buy. 

What about textbooks, lunch boxes, and other on-the-go essentials? For students heading to university, some labs or classes will require you to keep a textbook on hand, which can be a cumbersome thing to carry in addition to your other supplies. 

A larger weekend-style backpack may be suited to your needs if you plan on carrying your laptop, textbooks, and notebooks with you to class. Look for roomier styles between 30 and 50 litres to ensure you have enough room for the essentials, plus other things you'll need throughout the day, like snacks and a water bottle. 

Organization and Features

Organization is known as the key to success for a good reason. While it's an imperative skill to learn for school, a good backpack should contain several interior and exterior pockets to keep your belongings organized. 

When shopping for a bag, make sure it includes features like zippered pockets, a laptop sleeve and interior sections to keep your essentials, like your wallet and keys, separate from the rest of your belongings.

To help make your life easier as you head back to school this fall, we've rounded up 15 highly rated and reviewed backpacks that are perfect for students from elementary school to university. With all kinds of needs and budgets in mind, these are the best backpacks for students in 2021. 

The best backpacks for elementary school 

Herschel Day/Night Heritage Youth Backpack

The best backpacks for elementary school: Herschel Heritage Youth Backpack in Neon Pink (Photo via Herschel)
Get home safe with the innovative Day/Night Herschel Heritage Youth backpack. Designed for children ages five and up, this backpack features a rubber diamond that doubles as a light. Simply press the diamond once to turn on a steady red light and twice for it to flash. The kid-friendly style is available in six colours.

SHOP IT: Herschel, $80

Dinosaur Monogram Backpack, Lunch Bag & Pencil Case

The best backpacks for elementary school: Dinosaur Monogram Backpack, Lunch Bag & Pencil Case (Photo via Etsy)
Get your little one excited for school with this monogrammed dinosaur backpack combo. Waterproof and durable, this kid-friendly design comes with an accompanying lunch bag and pencil case. 

SHOP IT: Etsy, starting at $24

L.L.Bean Original Book Pack

The best backpacks for elementary school: L.L.Bean Original Book Pack (Photo via L.L.Bean)
With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars, moms call the L.L.Bean Original Book Pack the "best backpack ever!" According to one parent, the famous L.L.Bean quality provides for "years of wear and tear! These backpacks hold up! Lots of space and compartments for all your school necessities."

SHOP IT: L.L.Bean, $59

The North Face Kids Sprout Backpack

The best backpacks for elementary school: The North Face Kids Sprout Backpack in Camo (Photo via The North Face)
This 10-litre kids backpack is designed with comfortable youth-specific shoulder straps and a Velcro sternum strap. The kid-friendly knapsack is available in five colours and features a lifetime warranty, perfect for little ones prone to wears and tears. 

SHOP IT: The North Face, $45

Wonder Co. Construction Vehicles Backpack

The best backpacks for elementary school: Wonder Co. Construction Vehicles Backpack (Photo via Indigo)
Your kids will be counting down the days back to school thanks to this construction vehicle-printed backpack. The printed style has the capacity for books, notebooks and other essentials and features an inside pocket for assignments or notes.

SHOP IT: Indigo, $40

The best backpacks for middle and high school

Fjallraven Classic Kånken Backpack

The best backpacks for middle & high school: Fjallraven Classic K&#xe5;nken Backpack in Lavender (Photo via Urban Outfitters)
This classic Fjällräven backpack is designed with durable, dirt and water-resistant fabric and features a spacious main compartment with two flat side pockets and a zipped pocket on the front. The VSCO-inspired backpack is available in 10 cool colours, including these intricate designs

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $100

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mid Volume Backpack

The best backpacks for middle & high school: Herschel Supply Co. Nova Mid Volume Backpack in Dusty Cedar (Photo via Nordstrom)
This classic knapsack is available in 12 colours and prints to match your every mood. The backpack features an exterior zip pocket and interior wall pocket that can fit most 13-inch laptops. 

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, starting at $45 (originally $75)

Vaschy Vintage Backpack

The best backpacks for middle & high school: Vaschy Vintage Backpack in Black (Photo via Amazon)
This top-rated backpack has earned an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from over 4,800 reviews. Crafted from high-quality water-resistant fabric, the Vaschy backpack features several interior and exterior pockets to keep all of your belongings safe. 

SHOP IT: Amazon, $53

UO Embroidered Icon Backpack

The best backpacks for middle & high school: UO Embroidered Icon Backpack in Black (Photo via Urban Outfitters)
This relaxed cotton backpack features a cute all-over embroidered print and a hidden back pocket to keep your valuables out of sight. The on-sale bag is available in three cool designs.

SHOP IT: Urban Outfitters, $39 (originally $64)

Nike Backpack

The best backpacks for middle & high school: Nike Backpack in Ashen Slate (Photo via Nike)
From workouts to school, this Nike backpack has you covered. The backpack features several zipped pockets and compartments to keep you organized throughout your day. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase as at least 65 per cent of the bag is made from recycled polyester fibres.

SHOP IT: Nike, $48

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
The best backpacks for college and university

Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Anti-Theft College Backpack

The best backpacks for college & university: Tzowla Business Laptop Backpack Anti-Theft College Backpack (Photo via Amazon)
With more than 23,000 reviews backing it, this budget-friendly backpack features a USB charging port and an innovative anti-theft design via a fixed password lock and durable metal zippers. The backpack's laptop compartment holds devices up to 15.6 inches and is available in 11 colours. 

SHOP IT: Amazon, $39

Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L

The best backpacks for college & university: Lululemon Everyday Backpack 2.0 23L (Photo via Lululemon)
This cute Lululemon backpack features plenty of pockets and compartments to keep you organized during your day. It has a padded pocket that fits a 16-inch laptop, several interior pockets and is designed using water-repellant fabric. Like what you see? Check out more Lululemon backpacks here

SHOP IT: Lululemon, $98

Rains Waterproof Backpack

The best backpacks for college & university: Rains Waterproof Backpack in Green (Photo via Nordstrom)
This sleek waterproof backpack is a modern and stylish alternative to traditional backpack styles. The Rains backpack fits most 13-inch laptops and has plenty of room for all of your documents and must-haves. Right now, Nordstrom shoppers can save up to 40 per cent on the style.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, starting at $84 (originally $140)

Yorepek 45-Litre Backpack

The best backpacks for college & university: Yorepek 45-Litre Backpack (Photo via Amazon)
Perfect for commuter students or those with a lot to carry, this extra-large backpack comfortably fits a 17-inch laptop and has more than enough room for all of your books, snacks, and stationary. The bag conveniently features a USB port and charging cable and is backed by more than 15,000 reviews. 

SHOP IT: Amazon, $57

The North Face Isabella Backpack

The best backpacks for college & university: The North Face Isabella Backpack (Photo via The North Face)
With an average customer rating of 92 per cent, shoppers say The North Face backpack "is perfect for so many reasons." There are "great storage spaces, a lot of different pockets, [a] pocket for laptops and secure pocket for important items." The commuter-friendly style is available in two colours: black and green.

SHOP IT: The North Face, $110

