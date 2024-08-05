Chai Guys Bakehouse/Bunhead Bakery

If you asked us to describe how we would spent a perfect afternoon in London, it would probably involve a walk in the park with a coffee and delicious baked good from one of the city's bakeries. Whether you have a sweet tooth (guilty!) or prefer something on the savoury side, the capital has so many bakeries that offer a range of treats for you to satisfy your cravings. But, seeing as there's so many to choose from, we've rounded up our recommendations of the best bakeries in London.

Fancy indulging in a sweet pastry or bun? We've got you covered. Want to get stuck into a hearty sandwich alongside a great cup of coffee? Look no further. From south to north of the river and everywhere in between, we've tried and tested baked good from around the city. So, without further ado, here are our top picks for London's best bakeries. Plus, when you're done, why not check out our picks of the city's best museums, clubs and things to do? Thank us later!

