The best bars and nightlife in Milan

The Milanese know how to do one thing particularly well: the art of aperitivo. In the late afternoons, office workers flock to stylish spots to loosen up and unwind with a drink and a selection of small bites as a precursor to an evening meal. Although the city is replete with places to enjoy an aperitivo, with competing bars laying out counters groaning with goodies, the true connoisseur won’t be gorging. This part of the evening is about sipping expertly crafted cocktails while enjoying freshly prepared finger food that expresses the very best of Italian culinary traditions.

You’ll also find cosy cafés, laid-back wine bars and speakeasy-style cocktail bars perfect to catch up over a quiet drink. And if you’re after DJs and late-night dancing, there’s no shortage of venues where you can party your socks off until well after sunrise.

For more Milan inspiration, see our guides for the best hotels, restaurants, attractions and shopping.

Find a bar by area

Navigli & around

Mag Cafè

On bustling Ripa di Porta Ticinese, this lively spot is a café by day, morphing into one of the city’s most popular hangouts in the evenings, with seating pouring out onto the canalside in summer. Interiors have bags of character, with dim lighting, vintage prints and an eclectic mix of curios and furnishings that exude a boho vibe. Giappone is a favourite, a deliciously refreshing drink made with gin, shiso, sage, cardamom, lime, absinthe and ginger beer. If you’re lucky, you may be given the password to access their speakeasy near Cinque Giornate.

Contact: farmily.webflow.io/locali/mag

Nearest Metro: Porta Genova

Prices: ££

The interiors of Mag Cafè have bags of character with eclectic furnishings and curios carpeting the walls

Iter

The bartenders here travel the world for inspiration to create exciting new drinks using novel techniques and ingredients. Try their popular Fusettone, a refreshing drink made with pink grapefruit soda and Fusetti, an artisanal bitters made with aromatic plants and fruits including gentian and rhubarb. The eclectic furnishings are a nod to the world of travel, with globes, hats and books adorning shelves and walls. Every six months a new country is the star of the show, with themed drinks, dishes and décor; countries so far have ranged from Morocco to Panama.

Contact: farmily.webflow.io/locali/iter

Nearest Metro: Porta Genova

Prices: ££

There’s a story behind every drink at Iter, with bartenders using their travels as inspiration

Backdoor 43

Measuring only 43 square feet, this watering hole is one of the world’s smallest whisky bars. Seating only four, it oozes plenty of character and charm, with concoctions in glass phials lining wooden apothecary shelves and old tracks from a Marshall radio setting the mood (you can pick and change according to your musical flavour). You’ll have to book a seat at this itsy-bitsy space, although if you haven’t managed to bag a spot you can knock at the small window for a drink on the go. You’ll see no more than a hand and a V for Vendetta mask, intriguing you to know what lies within.



Contact: backdoor43.dinesuperb.com

Nearest Metro: Porta Genova

Prices: ££

Getting in: Reservations are essential. Book your 1.5hr slot via the website.

You have to rent out the tiny Backdoor 43, although you can knock at the small window for a drink on the go

Rita

Tucked away off the Naviglio Grande, this welcoming spot has firmly established itself on the Milanese nightlife scene as a favourite for aperitivo. Experienced mixologists shake up some of the best cocktails in town, while finger food and small tasting dishes are made fresh on the spot (fried zucchini flowers with peach and tomato gazpacho; shrimp yakitori with San Francisco sauce). Sit back at the caramel-coloured bar and watch the barmen at work as you sip on a Gin Zen, the bar’s signature drink made with crushed ice, gin, fresh ginger, lime and soda.

Contact: ritacocktails.com

Nearest Metro: Porta Genova

Prices: ££

The chic bar at Rita

Rita’s Tiki Room

Little sister to Rita’s, this tropical drinking den marries Polynesian, Hawaiian and Caribbean elements, with woven coconut- and bamboo-covered walls, rattan peacock chairs, jungle-themed wallpaper, and wooden totem figures and masks. Lush, dense vegetation tumbles from the ceiling, a canoe hangs above the bar counter, while suspended jute lamps provide suffused lighting to intimate nooks. You’ll find flavoursome aperitiki featuring tiki classics such as daiquiris and Mai Tai (there are 350 types of rum) accompanied by Pan-Asian bites (gyoza; spring rolls). And if you’re feeling particularly peckish, you can tuck into mains like pad thai, ramen and tom yam.

Contact: ritastikiroom.com

Nearest Metro: Porta Genova

Prices: ££

Order creative cocktails and bites at Rita’s Tiki Room - FFD.LIFE/FFD.LIFE

The Doping Bar

Award-winning mixologists prepare creative cocktails at this hipster bar. It’s packed to the brim with curios and sporting memorabilia, from riding boots to vintage hatboxes, with heavy drapery and low lighting adding to the cosy feel. Try the bar’s signature Negroni, reimagined with mezcal aged in oak barrels, or sip on a velvety Same Old Mistakes made with gin, lime, egg white, bergamot and Maraschino cherry liqueur, and soak up the atmosphere over a jazz performance.

Contact: dopingbar.it

Nearest Metro: Porta Genova

Prices: ££

The Doping Bar is a hipster bar with creative cocktails and Italian bubbly on tap

Porta Romana

Lacerba

This lively bar is named after a Futurist Italian literary journal, with prints by Futurist painter Fortunato Depero, colourful geometric wallpaper designs and early 20th-century advertising posters for Campari. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, retro Seventies armchairs and original 18th-century floors add a welcoming touch. Sip on classic or vintage cocktails, from an Old Fashioned to a Martini, lovingly prepared following traditional recipes from the Twenties – or try one of the barmen’s latest daring creations as you nibble on freshly prepared finger food such as tomato bruschetta and tramezzini (Italian cold sandwiches).

Contact: lacerba.it

Nearest Metro: Crocetta

Prices: £

The lively Lacerba oozes a fun vibe and serves vintage cocktails following traditional recipes from the Twenties

Duomo & Montenapoleone

Camparino in Galleria

Milan’s most iconic aperitivo institution has been serving up chilled Campari Seltz since 1915. The place gets packed come early evening – at Bar di Passo, patrons jostle for space around the wooden and marble counter (it’s standing only on the ground floor), sipping post-work snifters before they head out for supper. Head upstairs to the quieter Sala Spiritello and enjoy your preferred tipple accompanied by light bites such as sea bass carpaccio and beef tartare as you peer down into Milan’s most famous shopping arcade and do a little people watching from one of the window seats. If you’re feeling particularly peckish, there are mains too, including veal cutlet with dried tomato pesto and black olives.

Contact: camparino.com

Nearest Metro: Duomo

Prices: ££

Il Bar - Bvlgari Hotel Milano

Fashionable, sophisticated, and attracting Milan’s beau monde, Il Bar at Bvlgari Hotel Milano has become something of an institution for its superb aperitivo (which predictably does not come cheap). With its high ceilings and stylish oval resin counter, the bar looks out onto a leafy garden, a haven of peace that draws crowds in summer. Milanesi sit back al fresco on cushioned wicker sofas to upbeat tunes with Signature Bvlgari cocktail in hand – a zesty summer drink with gin, Aperol, lime, pineapple and orange juice – while savouring finger food by acclaimed Chef Niko Romito. Try the sardines with bread and butter, and the culatello ham.



Contact: bulgarihotels.com

Nearest Metro: Montenapoleone

Prices: £££

Il Bar has become something of an institution for its superb aperitivo

Porta Venezia

Bicerìn Milano

This wonderfully cosy wine bar and bistro is styled as a vintage living room, with comfy sofas, candle-lit tables and books dotted about; laidback jazzy tunes add to the ambience. The wine list is extensive, with 800 types personally selected from small independent producers in Italy and beyond, while nibbles (foie gras; cheese platters) and light dishes such as Lago Mediterraneo (buffalo stracciatella and mint toast with lemon pesto and smoked trout) are available. Alongside a comprehensive selection of oxidative wines, there are macerated wines, pét-nats and bubblies from all over Europe. Regular events include wine tastings, food pairings and presentations by independent producers.

Contact: bicerinmilano.com

Nearest Metro: Porta Venezia

Prices: ££

Bicerìn Milano's wine list is extensive, with 800 types selected from independent producers in Italy and beyond - ©2022 PAOLO CARLINI

Kanpai

This quirky little place is set out to resemble a Japanese izakaya, with Japanese signage, video installations showing pop images, and a black and white mural depicting a Tokyo alley. Resident barmen come up with inventive creations mostly based on Japanese whisky, gin and shōchū – try the Calpis Fizz, prepared with mezcal, sweet potato shōchū, soda, a splash of tangerine juice and Calpis (a milky Japanese soft drink similar to yoghurt). It even offers bottle-keep just like in Japan, where you can store your own personal bottle until your next visit. Oh, and listen in for the recorded voices from the Tokyo metro when you pop to the loo.

Contact: kanpaimilano.it

Nearest Metro: Porta Venezia

Prices: ££

Quirky Kanpai is set out to resemble an izakaya and offers Japanese whisky and shōchū based drinks

Nottingham Forest

For years rated as one of the best experimental cocktail bars in the world, this intimate, dimly lit watering hole is packed to the brim with an eclectic choice of curios and memorabilia – a statue of Buddha, tribal masks, flotsam and jetsam on shelves and walls, and a woven string hammock strewn across the width of the bar. The snug and intimate vibe makes this the perfect date night spot, although make sure you arrive early to bag a table or you’ll miss out on expertly prepared molecular concoctions that push boundaries with their innovative flavour combinations. Cocktails are served in quirky receptacles, from first aid kits to miniature bathtubs (complete with rubber duck).

Contact: nottingham-forest.com

Nearest Metro: Tricolore

Prices: ££

An experimental cocktail at Nottingham Forest

Repubblica

Moebius Milano

Part cocktail bar, part bistro and part restaurant, this industrial inspired space set in a former textile warehouse is all exposed pipes, bare brick walls and towering ceilings, with light flooding in through all-glass windows. Take a seat at the counter where experienced mixologists rustle up a tipple of your choice, best enjoyed with inventive tapas-style finger food such as bao with oxtail ragù, and celeriac tacos filled with raw tuna, mezcal herbs, wasabi mayo and onion. Served with flakes of Parmesan cheese, the Pesto Martini is the bar’s much-loved libation, made with vodka, vermouth, homemade pesto and white vinegar.

Contact: moebiusmilano.it

Nearest Metro: Stazione Centrale or Repubblica

Reservations: Recommended

Prices: ££

One of the creative cocktails at Moebius Milano

Chinatown & around

Ceresio 7

Ceresio 7 is sleek, with its stylish rooftop swimming pools and fashionable vibe. During the day, fashionistas hang out by the poolside in designer bikinis, while in the evenings a smart Milanese crowd flocks here to sip on creative drinks and watch the sun go down. The drinks list is inspired by the world of abstract art, with geometric shapes and colours drawing patrons to their preferred tipple. You’ll find the likes of Tomacco, a smoky, umami cocktail with tropical notes, made with tequila, mezcal, salted mango, grilled bell pepper, lime and agave nectare. Upbeat tunes add to the ambience.

Contact: ceresio7.com

Nearest Metro: Monumentale

Prices: £££

Getting in: Reservations recommended

Ceresio 7's cocktail list recalls Milan's sartorial heritage, with homemade cordials and spirits echoing textiles and textures - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED/ALBERTO BLASETTI

How we choose

Every bar, venue or experience in this curated list has been tried and tested by our destination expert, who has visited to provide you with their insider perspective. We cover a range of budgets and styles, from casual pubs to exquisite cocktail bars – to best suit every type of traveller – and consider the service, drinks, atmosphere and price in our recommendations. We update this list regularly to keep up with the latest openings and provide up to date recommendations.