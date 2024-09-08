The best bars and nightlife in Malaga

Malaga is rich with cafés and bars in the centre for after-dinner drinks, particularly around Granada, Comedias and Alcazabilla streets - @ Karen Desjardin/Karen Desjardin

In the centre, Plaza de Uncibay and Plaza de la Merced are lively nightlife areas with clubs open until around 4am. There are plenty of cafés and bars for after-dinner drinks, particularly around Granada, Comedias and Alcazabilla streets.

Antigua Casa Guardia

Going strong since 1840, this is the oldest bar in Malaga. It’s also one of the best-loved and was even a favourite of Picasso. If you’re looking for an authentic tavern then this is it: behind the long counter, richly stained barrels are stacked up ready to dispense sweet wines. Try a glass of pungent Pedro Ximénez or go for a more mature Seco Añejo – the barman will jot down the damage with chalk on the bar.



Contact: antiguacasadeguardia.net

Prices: £

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

ZZ Pub

This popular club has been one of the regular haunts for music-loving malagueños for more than two decades. Today it still attracts a young, fun and laid-back crowd that fills out the slightly dingy, studenty interior of the bar. There’s live music every night, which kicks off around midnight, with the venue hosting both emerging, local talent as well as some international artists. Rather than sticking to one musical genre, ZZ Pub plays a range of sounds from rock, blues and funk, to jazz, swing and r&b.

Contact: zzpub.es

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Café de Estraperlo

You will always get a warm welcome from the British and Spanish team at this laid-back café-bar. Near to the Plaza Marina and port, this neighbourhood spot is on a little square on the edge of the Soho neighbourhood. The row of colourfully upholstered seating, strip of brick wall featuring the works of local artists, and pendant lighting lend the place a relaxed vibe. Pop in at any time of the day: grab a coffee and a piece of cake, break up the day with a cold beer or drop in for a gin and tonic.



Contact: 00 34 951 40 55 27; instagram.com/cafe_de_estraperlo

Opening times: Mon-Thurs, 9.30am-11.30pm; Fri, 9.30am-2am; Sat, 12.30pm–2am

Prices: £

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Speakeasy the Pharmacy

This elegant bar is a welcome haven for a drink either before or after dinner, with cocktails prepared by expert mixologists who really understand their botanicals. Classic concoctions get some peppy extra kicks here, so it is well worth having a good look at the list before ordering. The Basil Cooler is always a good choice, with lemongrass vodka, basil, raspberries, lime juice and ginger soda. The barrel-aged Negroni, which spends six weeks in an amontillado cask, will certainly perk you up after a day’s sightseeing.

Contact: instagram.com/speakeasythepharmacy

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Terraza Valeria

You’d never know it from the street, but there is a fabulous terrace on the roof of the Room Mate Valeria hotel. And even better, it’s open to non-guests too. This is the sort of place that feels like summer distilled: a bar covered in colourful Andalucían tiles, white bar stools mixed in with turquoise tables, striped reclining daybeds and the lure of softly playing music. In the day, lounge on a sunbed and take in the views of the Mediterranean, or come here before dinner to enjoy the sunset with a cocktail in hand.



Contact: room-matehotels.com

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Sala Gold

Located in the centre of the city, there doesn’t seem to be a night that this large club isn’t packed out. There’s a glitzy-meets-fun vibe to this popular place, with touches of Baroque-style chandeliers and furniture, pink-hued backlighting and the odd shimmering wall panel. To keep the crowds happy, there are also a number of bars and drink-laden VIP tables strung around the place. With a different style of party every night, this is not a place for a quiet drink and chat. Instead, expect loud music and rather frenetic dancing.



Contact: salagold.com/en

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Clarence Jazz Club

In the historic city centre, just across from the cathedral, this is Malaga’s main venue for live jazz. This American-style jazz club – think exposed brick and atmospheric lighting – hosts nightly concerts which feature both local and international artists. Also worth looking out for is the more freestyle weekly jam session – led by the club’s in-house band and joined by local and further-afield talent – which usually takes place on Thursdays or Sundays (see the website for details). Weekends are especially popular, so make sure you reserve a table if you don’t want to be standing all night.

Contact: clarencejazzclub.com

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in or reserve a table at weekends; no dress code

Peña Juan Breva

This authentic peña (flamenco club) is one of Malaga’s best. Founded in 1958, it’s set in the basement of the Museo de Arte Flamenco, an excellent museum with exhibits ranging from countless instruments to flamboyant costumes and antique phonographs. The weekly concerts at the Peña Juan Breva, a few floors below all this, are not to be missed. Gathered around the tablao (raised stage) the crowd listens enraptured to the emotion-saturated bellows of the singers and the strumming of guitarists whose fingers play with water-like fluidity.



Contact: peñajuanbreva.eu

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Ático at AC Malaga Palacio hotel

One of the original rooftop bars in Malaga, this place set the (rather high) standard for those that followed. This 15th-floor terrace easily delivers on some of the best views in Malaga: a sweeping panorama that captures the Alcazaba, Gibralfaro castle and the Mediterranean. It’s a romantic spot where the sleek furniture and muted lighting let the views do all the talking. Plus it’s open all day, so you can come for a daytime chill, or have a gin and tonic after dinner.

Contact: marriott.co.uk

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; smart casual

El Rincón del Cervecero

Malaga’s craft beer scene is taking off, and this beer shop and bar in the city’s artsy Soho district is helping to drive the momentum. Small, light and simply furnished, this is a good place to drop in for a casual drink. There’s a long list of local and international beers – 250 at our last count – and platters of meats and cheeses to nibble on alongside. The friendly owners Juan and David are avid microbrewers and make their own brew for Semana Santa and Malaga’s Feria. They also run tasting sessions and homebrew workshops.



Contact: elrincondelcervecero.com

Prices: £

Getting in: walk in; no dress code

Carmen and Lolita Skyview

At the Only YOU hotel you can have drinks and tapas in the attractive Carmen bar on the ground floor or zoom up to the eighth floor for a sunset cocktail on the smart roof terrace (pool for hotel guests only). With panoramic views across the city and the sea, this is a popular spot for a paloma or a glass of rosé or cava. Delicious mocktails are also available, as well as snacks and full meals.

Contact: onlyyouhotels.com

Prices: ££

Getting in: walk in; smart casual

