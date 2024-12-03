Best beauty looks from the Fashion Awards 2024

On Monday 2 December, the highly anticipated Fashion Awards returned to the Royal Albert Hall and brought not only a celebration of style and innovation, but also an exciting showcase of the most dazzling beauty looks of the year.

You may also like

Presenter, Maya Jama and musician, Kojey Radical hosted the ceremony, during which iconic designer Tom Ford was honoured with the coveted Outstanding Achievement Award.

The completed red-carpet looks were incredible but for most of the famous faces that attended, beauty prep for the awards began hours before with expert facials and manicures. From timeless elegance to avant-garde statements, the beauty looks were as much a reflection of individual artistry as the outfits themselves. As celebrities, models and the industry insiders gathered, all eyes were on the glamour that defined this iconic night.

Hello! Fashionon the best beauty looks at the 2024 Fashion Awards:

1/13

Helle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey kicked off the red-carpet arrivals with a enviable fresh-faced soft glam. To accentuate her eyes, she added jet black eyeliner and a soft pink eyeshadow. The Little Mermaid actress finished off her glam with a mauve pink lip.

2/13

rita ora

Rita Ora

Rita Ora has debuted her most out-of-the-box and daring beauty look yet. The British popstar wore her usual long blonde locks in a voluminous, textured quiff with a sleek finish at the sides.

She also dyed her brows golden blonde to match her hair. We have to talk about the lip combo: the glossy deep bronze copper-toned lip took centre stage, adding richness to the look.

This glam combined elements of avant-garde fashion with a nod to the 80's.

3/13

rihanna

Rihanna

The Queen of Beauty, Rihanna, arrived on the red carpet and she brought all the glam with her. Peaking through her dramatic fluffy blue hat - the Grammy winning singer opted for a soft glam. She reached for peach and muted pink tones to create a minimalist radiant look.

4/13

alexa chung

Alexa Chung

Supermodel and fashion Icon Alexa Chung brought effortless Hollywood glamour to the Fashion Awards. She let her lips do all the talking, as her bold red lip made the biggest beauty statement. The rest of her beauty look was very minimalist, opting for a fresh-faced look with fluffy brows and minimal makeup.

5/13

Chloe bailey

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey's look screamed "Doll Beauty." The intricate pinched lashes took inspiration from Harris Reed's Spring/ Summer 2025 show where whimsical doll-like beauty took centre stage. The American singers look also has some added feathers to add to the drama. With the addition of bright red blush, Chloe Bailey's beauty look is super-model approved.

6/13

maya jama

Maya Jama

The hostess with the mostess Maya Jama dazzled on the red carpet. The standout of her beauty look? Her enviable radiant skin. Ahead of her hosting duties, Maya shared her pre-Fashion Awards beauty treatment schedule. Get your notepads ready...

She started with a 'Signature Sculpt' facial from Face Gym and then returned home for a relaxing sauna session. No wonder the British It-girl had such a glow...

7/13

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu's glam is a standout. The TV presenter matched her shirt and trouser set to the red-carpet and oozed supermodel-chic. But it's her glam that has our attention. AJ rocked her natural afro for the prestigious award show and went for a natural lit-from-within glow. Her glam is stripped back and beautiful.

8/13

simone ashley

Simone Ashley

Who said winged eyeliner was out? Simone Ashley made a case for its return at the star-studded event with a dramatic inky jet black flick. Paired alongside the Audrey Hepburn inspired choppy, micro bangs - it’s a beauty look made in heaven.

9/13

Lady Amelia Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer

The daughter of Earl Charles Spencer oozed class on the red carpet. Her beauty look is classic and elegant.

Lady Amelia Spencer's complexion appeared flawless and matte, with a soft radiance. A light pink blush added a hint of warmth to her cheeks. The combination of sleek hair and minimal yet impactful makeup, and radiant skin is striking.

10/13

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Munroe Bergdorf attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Munroe Bergdorf

With this toasted brown glam, Munroe Bergdorf has channeled Hailey Bieber's 'Cinnamon Girl' makeup look. Think sun-kissed skin, deep contour and spiced brown tones. Munroe's glam is the epitome of effortless, warm-toned beauty that's perfect for the winter season.

11/13

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding made a statement in a Moncler Genius FW24 RTW oversized white padded coat which flowed the floor. However, her eye makeup also caught our attention. Ellie kept the drama going with a bold, graphic eyeliner. Extended and winged, it creates a sharp , cat-eye effect and draws attention to her brown eyes. This liner is paired with neutral tones on the lids and a touch of shimmer added for depth.

12/13

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Leomie Anderson attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Leomie Anderson

The British supermodel wore a dramatic yet elegant sculptural look - a white spiralling gown by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen. The model used her futuristic design as beauty inspiration, and opted for gold graphic eyeliner. To tie the whole look together she opted for a chestnut brown lip with a nude centre.

13/13

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Julia Fox attends The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Julia Fox

We can always count on Julia Fox to create an avant-garde editorial beauty look. Again, this glam reminded us of the 19th-century French silhouettes at the Harris Reed Spring/Summer 2025 show, using pale skin and pale blue eyeshadow.