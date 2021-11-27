Hurry! Now's your chance to shop these Black Friday deals before it's too late

Black Friday deals are still going strong. Shop these can't miss deals while there's still time.

Black Friday 2021 is almost over underway, and while it may not coincide with our Thanksgiving in Canada, we're still ready to shop.

Whether you're a Canadian in the market for a new TV or laptop, winter wardrobe, or you want to treat yourself to a beach vacation in the new year, this year's Black Friday deals do not disappoint. Haven't shopped yet? Never fear. Even though Black Friday is technically almost over, there's still time to shop some amazing deals before it's too late.

We've gathered a list of deals that are still available to shop before they end.

Best Black Friday Tech Deals in Canada

Amazon's early Black Friday deals include major discounts from all categories like tech, fashion, kitchen, beauty and more. Deals change on a regular basis, so check here to see their latest offerings.

Best Buy's famed Black Friday sale is on now! Score deals like up to $1,000 off smart TVs, $200 off laptops and 30 per cent off small kitchen appliances.

Dell Canada's Black Friday deals are on now. Save up to $400 on select products until Nov. 28.

It's deal time at Canada's favourite camera store. Guaranteed Black Friday pricing is in effect on select items, including lenses, accessories and lights. Ends Dec. 2.

Fire TV Stick Lite (Photo via Amazon)

$25 $50 at Amazon

'Tis the season! Save hundreds on laptops, gaming accessories and more, plus free shipping and extended free returns.

Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, The Source shoppers can save up to 50 per cent during the retailer's Black Friday sale. Ends Dec. 1.

Samsung Canada's Black Friday sale includes savings like $2,800 off select TVs and $600 off select soundbars.

Staples's early Black Friday sale is on now! Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent across Staples' categories, including on laptops, office chairs and laser printers.

Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale has officially begun! Score up to 40 per cent off electronics, up to 50 per cent off toys and appliances and more.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

$150 $230 at Best Buy Canada

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals in Canada

Black Friday luxury has arrived. Save 20 per cent off purchases worth $250 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY20 and 25 per cent off purchases worth $500 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Abercrombie's best sale of the year has finally arrived: Save 30 per cent off everything, including on coats, ready-to-wear and fragrances.

The Black Friday Weekend sale is here! Save 40 per cent off sitewide only at adidas Canada until Sunday, Nov. 28.

It's time to go shoe shopping! Save up to 50 per cent on men's and women's footwear and accessories for a limited-time. Ends Nov. 28

Kendall Jenner's go-to yoga brand is on sale. Shoppers can save 20 per cent off sitewide and up to 70 per cent sale items.

Save up to 40 per cent on more than 7,000 styles, including on top brands The North Face, Columbia, Salomon and Osprey.

Save 30 per cent on select men's and women's fashion, plus on the Aerie and Tailgate brands.

Anthropologie's famous Black Friday sale is here! Save up to 30 per cent off on select items.

Between now and Nov. 28, take 20 per cent off your purchase.

Take 30 per cent off purchases sitewide, including on best-selling brands like The Upside, Ganni and Stand Studio.

Save up to 70 per cent off on hundreds of men's, women's, kid's, beauty and home products.

Beloved by celebrities and influencers alike, shoppers can save 10 per cent off one phone case, 20 per cent off two cases and 25 per cent off three cases using the code BFCM2021X.

What's better than a Coach handbag? An on-sale Coach handbag. Coach shoppers can save up to 50 per cent off handbags and enjoy daily doorcrasher deals during the brand's early Black Friday sale.

Save up to 65 per cent on best-selling styles and enjoy an additional 25 per cent off everything sitewide.

Mini Town Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

$172 $298 at Coach Outlet

Timeless design, considered craftsmanship: Save 25 per cent on select knitwear.

Stock up on beautiful lingerie for you and yours and save 20 per cent on orders worth $149 and under, 25 per cent on orders worth $150 and more and 30 per cent on orders worth $400 and more.

From hiking apparel and cold-weather gear to scooters and skateboards, save up to 50 per cent off at the sporting goods retailer.

Dubbed "the most sustainable jeans on earth," shoppers can save 30 per cent off sitewide with the code THANKFUL2021.

Save 20 per cent on men's and women's winter boots, including on top brands like Sorel and UGG.

Save 30 to 70 per cent off almost everything in-store and online until Nov. 29.

Save up to 40 per cent on more than 60 styles between now and Cyber Monday, while supplies last.

The Farfetch sale is finally here: Save up to 50 per cent on luxury brands like Balmain, Manolo Blahnik, Chloé and dozens more.

Cyber Week has arrived: Save big on more than 1,800 items for men, women and children during Foot Locker's limited-time sale.

Treat yourself to some Free People and save up to 50 per cent on select products this Black Friday.

Deals for the whole family: Save 40 per cent off everything and 50 per cent off select items at the Gap. Ends Nov. 27 at midnight PST (3 a.m EST)

Buy one, get one 50 per cent off on (almost) everything online and in-store.

The biggest sales event of the year is here! Girlfriend Collective is offering shoppers 30 per cent off everything (excluding gift cards) until Nov. 29.

Ember Paloma Racerback Bra (Photo via Girlfriend Collective)

$29 $42 at Girlfriend Collective

Sign up to Good American emails and save 25 per cent off sitewide during the brand's Cyber Week sale.

New gym clothes, coming right up. Save up to 70 per cent off men's and women's athletic apparel.

This celeb-favourite underwear brand is on sale! Shop thongs from just $15 and other styles up to 75 per cent off.

Save 20 per cent off select styles, including on the fan-favourite Original Tall Rain Boots and Original Chelsea Boots.

Get free shipping, plus 40 per cent off your purchase and an extra 60 per cent off sale styles with code BESTFRIDAY.

Kate Spade's Black Friday sale is on now! Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on everything with the code BLACKFRIYAY. Ends Nov. 28.

Holiday deals are on now: save 50 per cent on clothing, accessories, sleep and loungewear.

Denim is the new black. Save 30 per cent off and enjoy free shipping on men's and women's styles and accessories. Ends Nov. 28.

Early Black Friday deals are on now! Save up to 50 per cent on select shoes, boots, bags and accessories.

Stock up on apparel and accessories, just in time for the holidays and check out lululemon's Black Friday event.

From men's and women's fashion to home and beauty, save an extra 20 per cent on your purchases this Black Friday.

Treat yourself to some new jewellery and take 20 per cent off purchases worth $150 USD or more, including on best-selling rings, bracelets, earrings and more.

Wishbone Stacker Set (Photo via Mejuri)

$300 $375 at Mejuri

The Michael Kors sneak peek Black Friday sale includes more than 800 items, including their top-rated bags, shoes and accessories with hundreds of dollars in savings up for grabs. Plus, enjoy an additional 25 per cent off select sale styles. Ends. Nov. 28.

Save up to 50 per cent off select styles of eco-conscious shoes, including for adults and kids.

Save $50 off purchases worth $200+, $100 off purchases worth $400+, $250 off purchases worth $1,000+ and $500 off purchases worth $2,000+ with the code THANKFUL.

Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is on now! Save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of items, including on fashion, beauty and home.

It's Rack Friday at Nordstrom Rack. Take an additional 40 per cent off clearance items, up to 50 per cent off cold-weather apparel and up to 65 per cent of coats.

Save 30 per cent on Pandora's selection of timeless bracelets and jewelry, including their infamous charms.

Snag 50 per cent off best-selling Reebok styles with the code BLACKFRI.

Save 25 per cent sidewide on everything Reformation has to offer, including apparel, shoes and accessories.

Save up to 65 per cent off new markdowns.

Treat yourself this holiday season and save 65 per cent off sitewide, plus free shipping.

Save up to 50 per cent on luxury mens and womenswear, including on brands like Acne Studios, Marni and A.P.C.

Right now, shoppers can take home the internet's favourite pair of tights for up to 50 per cent off. Plus, get free shipping on all orders and free express shipping on orders worth $120 or more.

Save up to 50 per cent off on more than 5,600 styles, including on tops brands like Jacquemus, Alice + Olivia, Sea, Nanushka and more.

Save 20 per cent off everything sitewide, including on Oprah's favourite pants and best-selling sculpting styles. Ends Nov. 30.

Sport Chek's famous Black Friday event is on now. Save up to 60 per cent on ski and snowboard gear, electronics, clothing, shoes and so much more.

Helly Hansen Men's Tromsoe Insulated Jacket (Photo via Sport Chek)

$210 $349 at Sport Chek

Save 30 per cent off sitewide on men's and women's styles, including apparel and handbags, with the code BF2021.

One of Kate Middleton's go-to handbag brands, Strathberry shoppers can save up to 50 per cent off on some the brand's best-selling styles.

Find your new favourite bra and save up to 60 per cent off until Nov. 28. The sale includes the brand's best-selling bras and underwear, sleep and loungewear.

Between now and Nov. 29, save up to 75 per cent off select footwear styles and 50 per cent off clothing.

Save 30 per cent off select purchases worth $250 or more and up to 50 per cent off sale styles with the code THANKS.

Save up to 40 per cent off intimates, apparel and more and earn free shipping on orders over $50 to Canada during Victoria's Secret's Black Friday sale.

Best Black Friday Travel Deals in Canada

Calling all globe-trotters: Contiki is offering up to 30 per cent off worldwide vacations for 2022 when you book until Nov. 30.

Sign up to Expedia Rewards (it's free!) or in to your account to access the travel site's biggest member-only Black Friday sale, with thousands of hotels at 30 per cent or more off through Nov. 29.

Turn your long-awaited vacation dreams into reality and save up to 20 per cent on worldwide premium guided tours. Book by Nov. 30, 2021 to travel and save on select departures in 2022.

In celebration of Cyber Week, Trafalgar, an expert in guided vacations, is offering travellers up to 20 per cent off select 2022 departures when you book by Nov. 30.

Save 40 per cent or more on select hotels and 12 percent on select hotels on the Travelocity app.

Get cruising this winter: Canadians can save up to $7,000 per person on select 2022 cruise voyages when you book and pay in full by Nov. 30, 2021.

Best Black Friday Home & Living Deals in Canada

There's no time like sale time. Save up to 40 per cent off travel essentials, including carry-on bags and packing cubes, between now and Nov. 29.

With more than 2,000 early Black Friday deals up for grabs, shoppers can save big on top brands like Instant Pot, UGG bedding, De'Longhi and Graco.

Give them a gift they'll never forget: A personalized astrology candle. This cyber week, save up to 40 per cent off sitewide on custom birthdate books, candles and tarot trios.

Between now and Nov. 30, save 20 per cent off sitewide, including on best-selling sheets, comforters, towels and more.

Between now and Nov. 28, shoppers can take 25 per cent off their purchases of mattresses, pillows, sheets and more with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Canadian Tire's Black Friday deals run through Nov. 28. Check out all the best deals here.

The Casper early Black Friday sale is on now and shoppers can save 20 per cent on bundles, 20 per cent on mattresses, plus 10 per cent on pillows, sheets and more. Ends Nov. 30.

Save up to 35 per cent on superlattes beloved by Meghan Markle and Oprah.

Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide, plus up to 50 per cent off select sale items, including on insulated tumblers, kids cups and so much more.

Stock up on tea and tea accessories and save between 30-50 per cent on select items. Ends Nov. 28.

Get up to $60 off gift subscriptions with the code BF21.

The Canadian-made mattress company is offering shoppers 10 per cent off its Bedroom Collection until Nov. 28.

Support small businesses this holiday season and save up to 60 per cent off select Etsy shops and items.

Bubble Cube Candle (Photo via Etsy)

$13 $26 at Etsy

Gift something that grows this holiday season with help from the Canadian online plant store Fleur & Co. Plant lovers can save up to 30 per cent off select plants plus $25 off purchases worth $100 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Cozy is on everyone's list this holiday season: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30 per cent on weighted blankets, robes and sleep masks.

Until Nov. 30, HelloFresh Canada is offering their biggest sale of the year. New customers can save up to $150 for a box that serves 4 or save up to $100 for a box for two.

Holiday savings start early this year at The Home Depot. With more than 800 products up for grabs, shoppers can save on power tools, Christmas decorations, Google devices and more.

Pick up something for everyone on your list with Indigo's early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering discounts like 30 per cent off holiday gift wrap and accessories, 30 per cent off kitchen essentials and 20 per cent off fitness favourites.

The deals have arrived early at Keurig. Right now, shoppers can select 48 pods for free with the purchase of a coffee maker, save 25 per cent on accessories and 25 per cent on beverages.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleep situation, the time is now. Layla Sleep is offering $200 off the Layla Hybrid Mattress, $150 off the Layla Memory Foam Mattress, $50 off weighted blankets and more until Nov. 28.

Save up to 50 per cent off select items, including power tools, flooring, paint and more.

Save up to $130 off on Vertuo Next and Pixie coffee machines, plus a $25 coffee credit during Nespresso's early Black Friday sale.

Between now and Nov. 29, shoppers can take advantage of Our Place's biggest sale of the year and save up to $175 on the cult-favourite Always Pan, $55 on the Perfect Pot and $150 off the Home Cook Duo.

From Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 29, Parachute will be offering 20 per cent off (almost) everything.

Take home a new mattress this Black Friday with Simba's latest deal. The sleep company is offering up to $200 off mattresses.

Save up to 50 per cent off sitewide until Nov. 30 on one-of-a-kind art prints, home decor, ready-to-wear and more.

Save up to 55 per cent on top home brands including Le Creuset, Nespresso and Vitamix until Nov. 30.

Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven (Photo via Sur la Table)

$300 $440 at Sur la Table

Between now and Dec. 6, shoppers can save up to $500 on select mattress sets. However, the deals change regularly, so check back here to stay up-to-date.

Wayfair shoppers can save up to 80 per cent on the retailer's early access deals, including 60 per cent on living room furniture, 80 per cent on area rugs and more.

Best Black Friday Beauty & Wellness Deals in Canada

Get 20 per cent off sitewide plus a free Smooth Operator Body Lotion with orders worth $50 or more between now and Nov. 30.

Stock up on haircare and save 25 per cent off and free shipping on all orders.

From now until Nov. 30, take 40 per cent off (almost) everything, including eyeshadow palettes, lipstick trios and more.

Black Friday came early for Beautycounter shoppers. Enjoy 15 per cent off sitewide on clean beauty products and free shipping for a limited time only. Ends Nov. 28.

Between now and Nov. 28, save 40 per cent off sitewide and snag limited-time $10 steals.

Take advantage of Black Friday deals at The Body Shop and save 30 per cent off sitewide.

Satsuma Shower Gel (Photo via The Body Shop)

$5 $10 at The Body Shop

From now until Dec. 7, shoppers can save up to 80 per cent off on frames and 40 per cent off on lenses with the code FRIDAY40.

Get 20 per cent off everything, including sex toys, lubricants, accessories and more until Nov. 29.

For the entire month of November, Deciem is offering shoppers 23 per cent off sitewide, including on their cult-favourite Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum and the Squalane Cleanser.

Sex toy company Ella Paradis is offering shoppers up to 75 per cent off toys for both men and women with the code BLACK.

See what all the fuss is about and save 40 per cent off your first box, worth an estimated $300.

FabFitFun Winter Box (Photo via FabFitFun)

$30 $50 at FabFitFun

Now through Sunday, Nov. 28, save 30 per cent off all orders, including on hair bundles.

Save up to 60 per cent on sex toys for him and her, sexy lingerie and adult-only products. Plus, take $10 off your order when you spend $100 or more with code BFSAVE.

Save 25 per cent off everything, including nail polish, press-ons and nail essentials with the code HAPPY25.

It's a season of savings: Shop daily deals of up to 50 per cent off.

Find muscle relief this holiday season with the Therabody Black Friday sale. Until Nov. 30, shoppers can save up to $260 on select Theragun devices and up to $70 off Wave Series rollers.

Discover the science of better sex and save 20 per cent off between now and Nov. 30, plus, free shipping on orders over $100.

