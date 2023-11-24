100+ best deals for Black Friday 2023 in Canada: LIVE UPDATES

Black Friday 2023: 100+ best deals in Canada (photos via Canadian Tire, Best Buy, Adidas, Indigo)

Black Friday 2023 has arrived in Canada and the deals are next-level good. Now through Cyber Monday, Canadians can score massive discounts on Christmas gifts, brand-name tech, home & living, winter apparel and so much more. Many of the country's favourite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Canadian Tire, have dropped never-before-seen deals, some of which are marked down to their lowest prices of the year. Black Friday is one of the last big opportunities to save ahead of the holiday season, so if you're looking to save a buck or two (or several hundred) on gifts, now's your chance. Ahead, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have rounded up all the best deals and sales you can shop in the Great White North this Cyber Week. To shop the best of the best this Black Friday, scroll below.

Walmart : Save on hundreds of items — including laptops, TVs and more.

Staples : Save up to $350 on computers, smartphones and more must-have tech.

The Source : Get holiday gifts at Black Friday prices at The Source, including top brands like Nintendo, Beats and Samsung.

Samsung : Save hundreds on laptops, TVs and appliances until Nov. 30 at Samsung.

Microsoft : Save up to $1,325 off select Surface devices.

Lenovo : Save up to 69% during the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale.

Dell: Score deals on PCs and monitors, and save up to $600.

Best Buy : Save up to 50% on brand-name tech

ASUS : Save up to $500 on select ASUS laptops.

Amazon : Save hundreds on top tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

Yeti : Take 25 per cent off select styles.

Wayfair : Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, appliances and decor.

Tushy : Take 30 per cent off bidets and bundles.

Tuck : Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide.

Sundays Furniture : Save up to 30 per cent on select furniture, including beds, sofas and more.

Society6 : Take up to 50 per cent off on artwork and home decor.

Silk & Snow : Take 15 percent off sitewide, and save on must-haves for bath, bedding and more.

Shark: Score up to $200 off Shark vacuums and cleaning products.

Ruggable : Enjoy 25 per cent off washable rugs with code BF23.

Parachute : Take 20 per cent off everything sitewide.

Our Place : Take up to 45 per cent off viral cookware favourites from Our Place.

Ooni : Until Nov. 28, take advantage of deals up to 30 per cent off select pizza ovens.

Ninja Kitchen : Save up to $100 on must-have kitchen appliances.

iRobot : Save up to $630 on robot vacuums.

Home Hardware : Shop Black Friday deals for home and garden up to 50 per cent off.

Helix Sleep : Take 25 per cent off sitewide and get two free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase with the code BF25.

Endy : Receive an exclusive Essential Sleep Set valued at $570 CAD with any mattress purchase.

Dyson : Take up to $200 off select vacuums and haircare deals.

Cozy Earth : Take 30 per cent off sitewide, plus 35 per cent off select bedding bundles.

Casper: Get up to 20 per cent off mattresses, and 15 per cent off everything else.

Canadian Tire : Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of products.

Buffy : Score 25 per cent off sitewide, and up to 40 per cent off bundles.

Burrow : Enjoy up to $1,200 off when you spend $5,000 or more with the code CBF23 .

Brooklinen : Take 20 per cent off site-wide, plus save to 40 per cent on bedding bundles.

Blendjet : Save up to 25 per cent on BlendJet blenders.

20x200 : Score up to 40 per cent off artwork and decor.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 25 per cent off everything sitewide.

Adidas: Take 50 per cent off regular priced and sale items with the code FRIDAY.

Aldo: Save up to 50 per cent on shoes and accessories.

Alo Yoga: 30 per cent off sitewide.

Allbirds: Save up to 50 per cent on sustainable sneakers and more.

Anthropologie: Score up to 50 per cent off clothing and home goods.

Aurate New York: Take up to 35 per cent off gold and gemstone jewelry.

Buffalo Jeans: Take 50 per cent on jeans, sweaters and more holiday gift ideas with the code SP50.

Burton: Up to 50 per cent off.

Coach: Up to 25 per cent off selected handbags.

Coach Outlet: Take an extra 25 per cent of hundreds of clearance items, and save up to 70 per cent.

Cosabella: Shop lingerie on sale and score 30 per cent off sitewide.

Columbia Sportswear: Shop Black Friday deals and save up to 60 per cent.

Dr. Liza Shoes: Take 60 per cent off your entire order.

Everlane: Save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of men's and women's styles.

Frank and Oak: Take 40 per cent off everything site-wide and save on winter must-haves.

Free People: Up to 50 per cent off select products.

Gap: Save up to 60 per cent on clothing for the whole family.

Girlfriend Collective: Save 30-60 per cent off everything.

Good American: Take 30 per cent off sitewide with code BF30.

H&M: Score Black Friday deals of up to 60 per cent off.

Icebreaker: Up to 25 per cent off.

Jenny Bird: Save up to 60 per cent on select jewelry styles.

Joe Fresh: Save 30 per cent on select styles for the whole family.

Knix: Take up to 50 per cent off sitewide and save on underwear, activewear & more.

La Senza: 40 per cent off sitewide.

Levi's: Shop deals of 40 per cent off sitewide with select styles starting at $22.

Lilysilk: Up to 50 per cent off.

lululemon: For a limited time, shop Black Friday finds at the best prices of the year.

Lulus: Take up to 70 per cent off.

Mark's: Save up to 60 per cent on Black Friday deals.

Michael Kors: Shop Black Friday deals of up to 75 per cent off handbags, shoes and accessories.

Mejuri: Take 20 per cent off all jewelry orders of $150 or more.

Monica Vinader: Save 30 per cent off everything sitewide, plus daily flash sales of 50 per cent of jewelry.

Northern Reflections: Save 50 per cent on almost everything sitewide, plus free shipping.

Old Navy: Shop Old Navy Black Friday deals starting at $12.

On Running: Buy one. Get one. Give one.

Paravel: Take 30 per cent off handbags and luggage.

Reformation: Save 25 per cent off everything with this rare sitewide sale.

Revolve: Up to 70 per cent off.

Roots: Save up to 60 per cent on tons of sale styles at Roots.

Saks Off Fifth: Save an extra 25 per cent with the code BF25.

Scotch & Soda: Use code BFCM23 to save 30 per cent on everything sitewide.

Shopbop: Take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

SSENSE: Save up to 50 per cent on designer styles for men and women.

Sweaty Betty: Up to 50 per cent off.