100+ best deals for Black Friday 2023 in Canada: LIVE UPDATES
Save up to 70% on electronics, kitchen appliances, Christmas gifts, winter wardrobe essentials and more this Black Friday.
Black Friday 2023 has arrived in Canada and the deals are next-level good. Now through Cyber Monday, Canadians can score massive discounts on Christmas gifts, brand-name tech, home & living, winter apparel and so much more. Many of the country's favourite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Canadian Tire, have dropped never-before-seen deals, some of which are marked down to their lowest prices of the year. Black Friday is one of the last big opportunities to save ahead of the holiday season, so if you're looking to save a buck or two (or several hundred) on gifts, now's your chance. Ahead, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have rounded up all the best deals and sales you can shop in the Great White North this Cyber Week. To shop the best of the best this Black Friday, scroll below.
Black Friday 2023 | Yahoo reader favourites
Shop lululemon Black Friday specials
Clippable Card Pouch$19$34Save $15
Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe$89$178Save $89
Textured Knit Half-Zip Sweater$119$168Save $49
Shop Walmart Black Friday deals
Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Vacuum$400$550Save $150
Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker$80$180Save $100
Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle$298$380Save $82
Shop Amazon Black Friday deals
23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle$169$299Save $130
Beats Studio Buds$129$190Save $61
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)$289$329Save $40
Shop Best Buy Black Friday
Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Tizen Smart TV$2,400$3,400Save $1,000
Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 2 14" Laptop$630$1,500Save $870
Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones$300$450Save $150
Shop Canadian Tire Black Friday deals
Tineco iFloor 3 Wet/Dry Vacuum & Hard Floor Washer$250$430Save $180
Sabatier Stainless Steel Knife Block Set with Edgekeeper$80$150Save $70
Stanley Professional Grade Black Chrome Socket Set$100$175Save $75
Shop Sephora Black Friday deals
Briogeo Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfoods Hair Mask$27$53Save $26
Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment$41$81Save $40
Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette$40$80Save $40
Shop Coach Outlet Black Friday deals
Large Morgan Square Crossbody$165$550Save $385
City Tote With Brushed Plaid Print$147$490Save $343
Small Morgan Wallet$74$280Save $206
Shop Yeti Black Friday deals
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug$28$40Save $12
Rambler 769 mL Stackable Pint$34$45Save $11
Yeti Rambler 64 oz Bottle$56$80Save $24
Best Black Friday tech deals in Canada
Amazon: Save hundreds on top tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones and more.
ASUS: Save up to $500 on select ASUS laptops.
Best Buy: Save up to 50% on brand-name tech
Dell: Score deals on PCs and monitors, and save up to $600.
Lenovo: Save up to 69% during the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale.
Microsoft: Save up to $1,325 off select Surface devices.
Samsung: Save hundreds on laptops, TVs and appliances until Nov. 30 at Samsung.
The Source: Get holiday gifts at Black Friday prices at The Source, including top brands like Nintendo, Beats and Samsung.
Staples: Save up to $350 on computers, smartphones and more must-have tech.
Walmart: Save on hundreds of items — including laptops, TVs and more.
Best Black Friday home deals in Canada
20x200: Score up to 40 per cent off artwork and decor.
Blendjet: Save up to 25 per cent on BlendJet blenders.
Brooklinen: Take 20 per cent off site-wide, plus save to 40 per cent on bedding bundles.
Burrow: Enjoy up to $1,200 off when you spend $5,000 or more with the code CBF23.
Buffy: Score 25 per cent off sitewide, and up to 40 per cent off bundles.
Canadian Tire: Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of products.
Casper: Get up to 20 per cent off mattresses, and 15 per cent off everything else.
Cozy Earth: Take 30 per cent off sitewide, plus 35 per cent off select bedding bundles.
Dyson: Take up to $200 off select vacuums and haircare deals.
Endy: Receive an exclusive Essential Sleep Set valued at $570 CAD with any mattress purchase.
Helix Sleep: Take 25 per cent off sitewide and get two free Eco-Rest Pillows with a mattress purchase with the code BF25.
Home Hardware: Shop Black Friday deals for home and garden up to 50 per cent off.
iRobot: Save up to $630 on robot vacuums.
Ninja Kitchen: Save up to $100 on must-have kitchen appliances.
Ooni: Until Nov. 28, take advantage of deals up to 30 per cent off select pizza ovens.
Our Place: Take up to 45 per cent off viral cookware favourites from Our Place.
Parachute: Take 20 per cent off everything sitewide.
Ruggable: Enjoy 25 per cent off washable rugs with code BF23.
Shark: Score up to $200 off Shark vacuums and cleaning products.
Silk & Snow: Take 15 percent off sitewide, and save on must-haves for bath, bedding and more.
Society6: Take up to 50 per cent off on artwork and home decor.
Sundays Furniture: Save up to 30 per cent on select furniture, including beds, sofas and more.
Tuck: Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide.
Tushy: Take 30 per cent off bidets and bundles.
Wayfair: Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, appliances and decor.
Yeti: Take 25 per cent off select styles.
Best Black Friday fashion deals you can already shop in Canada
Abercrombie & Fitch: Take 25 per cent off everything sitewide.
Adidas: Take 50 per cent off regular priced and sale items with the code FRIDAY.
Aldo: Save up to 50 per cent on shoes and accessories.
Alo Yoga: 30 per cent off sitewide.
Altitude Sports: Save up to 50 per cent on winter gear, gifts and more.
Allbirds: Save up to 50 per cent on sustainable sneakers and more.
Anthropologie: Score up to 50 per cent off clothing and home goods.
Aurate New York: Take up to 35 per cent off gold and gemstone jewelry.
Buffalo Jeans: Take 50 per cent on jeans, sweaters and more holiday gift ideas with the code SP50.
Burton: Up to 50 per cent off.
Coach: Up to 25 per cent off selected handbags.
Coach Outlet: Take an extra 25 per cent of hundreds of clearance items, and save up to 70 per cent.
Cosabella: Shop lingerie on sale and score 30 per cent off sitewide.
Columbia Sportswear: Shop Black Friday deals and save up to 60 per cent.
Dr. Liza Shoes: Take 60 per cent off your entire order.
Everlane: Save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of men's and women's styles.
Frank and Oak: Take 40 per cent off everything site-wide and save on winter must-haves.
Free People: Up to 50 per cent off select products.
Gap: Save up to 60 per cent on clothing for the whole family.
Girlfriend Collective: Save 30-60 per cent off everything.
Good American: Take 30 per cent off sitewide with code BF30.
H&M: Score Black Friday deals of up to 60 per cent off.
Icebreaker: Up to 25 per cent off.
Jenny Bird: Save up to 60 per cent on select jewelry styles.
Joe Fresh: Save 30 per cent on select styles for the whole family.
Knix: Take up to 50 per cent off sitewide and save on underwear, activewear & more.
La Senza: 40 per cent off sitewide.
Levi's: Shop deals of 40 per cent off sitewide with select styles starting at $22.
Lilysilk: Up to 50 per cent off.
lululemon: For a limited time, shop Black Friday finds at the best prices of the year.
Lulus: Take up to 70 per cent off.
Mark's: Save up to 60 per cent on Black Friday deals.
Michael Kors: Shop Black Friday deals of up to 75 per cent off handbags, shoes and accessories.
Mejuri: Take 20 per cent off all jewelry orders of $150 or more.
Monica Vinader: Save 30 per cent off everything sitewide, plus daily flash sales of 50 per cent of jewelry.
Northern Reflections: Save 50 per cent on almost everything sitewide, plus free shipping.
Old Navy: Shop Old Navy Black Friday deals starting at $12.
On Running: Buy one. Get one. Give one.
Paravel: Take 30 per cent off handbags and luggage.
Reformation: Save 25 per cent off everything with this rare sitewide sale.
Revolve: Up to 70 per cent off.
Roots: Save up to 60 per cent on tons of sale styles at Roots.
Saks Off Fifth: Save an extra 25 per cent with the code BF25.
Scotch & Soda: Use code BFCM23 to save 30 per cent on everything sitewide.
Shopbop: Take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.
SSENSE: Save up to 50 per cent on designer styles for men and women.
Sweaty Betty: Up to 50 per cent off.
Victoria's Secret: BOGO on almost everything.
Best Black Friday beauty & lifestyle deals in Canada
Armani Beauty: 25 per cent off order worth $100+
Beautycounter: 20 per cent off sitewide.
The Body Shop: Use code BLKFRI to save up to 30 per cent.
Casetify: Save up to 30 per cent on smartphone and electronics cases.
Charlotte Tilbury: Shop beauty deals up to 30% off makeup, skincare and more.
Dae Hair: 25 per cent off bestsellers.
David's Tea: Get up to 70 per cent off on tons of teas and tea accessories.
Etsy: Take up to 60 per cent off gifts from hundreds of small Etsy shops.
Fenty Beauty: Take 25 per cent off sitewide.
Foreo: Save up to 50 per cent on advanced skincare and beauty devices.
Grown Alchemist: Take 30 per cent off sitewide
Indigo: Take up to 30 per cent off books, toys, decor and more.
Kiehl's: Enjoy 25 per cent off all orders.
Kitsch: Take up to 40 per cent off of haircare and hair accessories.
La Roche Posay: Take 20 per cent off orders worth $50+ and score a free seven-piece gift on orders over $80 with code BLACKFRIDAY.
Lelo: Get up to 60 per cent off sex toys and accessories with Lelo's November deals.
Lovehoney: Find a wide range of deals on sex toys, lingerie, and other essentials up to 70% off through Dec. 4.
Masterclass: Enjoy buy-one-gift-one free memberships until November 24.
Monos: Save up to 30% on luggage, backpacks and more travel accessories.
Pinkcherry: Shop Black Friday deals of up to 80 per cent off clearance items, and 30 per cent off everything else.
The Ordinary: The Ordinary's annual Slowvember sale is on now, with deals of 23 per cent off through the month of November.
SBLA: Shop celeb-favourite anti-aging makeup and skincare up to 40 per cent off.
Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off top brands.
YSL Beauty: Take 25 per cent off orders over $150, and 20 per cent off all other orders.
Coats! Leggings! Shoes! Oh my!
Celebs love Alo Yoga & the Black Friday sale will make you love them too: Save up to 70%
Save up to 70% on sale items and 30% sitewide!
This quilted Coach shoulder bag is 50% off for Black Friday!
SHOP IT: $305
$610
This pre-lit Christmas tree is $70 off right now, just in time for the holidays!
Holiday Time 7.5' Pre-lit Cascade Sure-lit Pole Pine Tree
SHOP IT: $100
$170at Walmart
Shop Sephora's Black Friday sale — you won't want to miss these 50% off discounts!
Sephora Black Friday: Anti-aging and holiday bundles are up to 50% off — these are my top picks
From anti-aging kits to best-gifts bundles, Sephora's Black Friday deals are on.
So this hardly ever happens, but Dyson hair tools (yep, including the Dyson Airwrap) are on sale at Amazon!
Dyson Airwrap
Dyson Airwrap
SHOP IT: $650
$800
Including their iconic Everywhere Belt Bag!
Lululemon Black Friday 2023: 12 bags we’re shocked are still in stock
They probably won't be available for long — so grab 'em while you can.
Save 20% on this *stunning* jewelry advent calendar!
SHOP IT: $308
$385
These make a great gift!
Black Friday deal that's worth it: 23andMe and AncestryDNA Kits are almost half off
Unlock the details about your relatives, origins & ethnicities for as little as $79 during Amazon's Black Friday sale.
In need of a new winter jacket? Check out Columbia's epic Black Friday sale and save up to 60% off men's, women's and kid's coats.
Shop the sale: Columbia
Ho, ho, ho — this chocolate advent calendar is on sale for Black Friday.
Shop the deal: $12
$15on Amazon Canada
