42 best Black Friday home & travel deals: Air fryers, Instant Pots, vacations and more

While Black Friday doesn't officially begin until Friday, Nov. 26, dozens of retailers are getting ahead of the Cyber Week rush and releasing their Black Friday deals early for Canadian shoppers, just in time for the holidays.

To beat the (virtual) crowds and save big on appliances, furniture, vacation packages, Christmas gifts and more, scroll down to shop the best Black Friday home, living and travel deals available right now.

Best Black Friday Home & Living Deals in Canada

Now is the time to take home the Anthro decor you've been dreaming about: Shoppers can save 30 per cent on stunning pieces for your home.

Thousands of home items on Amazon are up for grabs this Black Friday. Save big on TVs and home audio, furniture, kitchen appliances and more.

There's no time like sale time. Save up to 40 per cent off travel essentials, including carry-on bags and packing cubes, between now and Nov. 29.

With more than 2,000 early Black Friday deals up for grabs, shoppers can save big on top brands like Instant Pot, UGG bedding, De'Longhi and Graco.

Treat yourself to new home tech this holiday season and save big on small kitchen appliances, health and fitness equipment, vacuums, large kitchen appliances and more.

Insignia Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

$90 $220 at Best Buy Canada

Give them a gift they'll never forget: A personalized astrology candle. This cyber week, save up to 40 per cent off sitewide on custom birthdate books, candles and tarot trios.

Between now and Nov. 30, save 20 per cent off sitewide, including on best-selling sheets, comforters, towels and more.

Between now and Nov. 28, shoppers can take 25 per cent off their purchases of mattresses, pillows, sheets and more with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Between now and Nov. 27, save up to $750 on seating, storage, tables and more with the code BF21.

Canadian Tire's Black Friday deals run through Nov. 28. Check out all the best deals here.

The Casper early Black Friday sale is on now and shoppers can save 20 per cent on bundles, 20 per cent on mattresses, plus 10 per cent on pillows, sheets and more.

Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide, plus up to 50 per cent off select sale items, including on insulated tumblers, kids cups and so much more.

Stock up on tea and tea accessories and save between 30-50 per cent on select items until Nov. 25.

Chai Lovers 12-Tea Sampler (Photo via DavidsTea)

$18 $25 at DavidsTea

The Canadian-made mattress company is offering shoppers 10 per cent off its Bedroom Collection until Nov. 28.

Support small businesses this holiday season and save up to 60 per cent off select Etsy shops and items.

Gift something that grows this holiday season with help from the Canadian online plant store Fleur & Co. Plant lovers can save up to 30 per cent off select plants plus $25 off purchases worth $100 or more with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.

Cozy is on everyone's list this holiday season: Use the code BLACKFRIDAY30 to save 30 per cent on weighted blankets, robes and sleep masks.

Save 20 per cent off sitewide, including on H&M's dreamy and affordable home selection.

Until Nov. 30, HelloFresh Canada is offering their biggest sale of the year. New customers can save up to $150 for a box that serves 4 or save up to $100 for a box for two.

Holiday savings start early this year at The Home Depot. With more than 800 products up for grabs, shoppers can save on power tools, Christmas decorations, Google devices and more.

Pick up something for everyone on your list with Indigo's early Black Friday deals. The retailer is offering discounts like 30 per cent off holiday gift wrap and accessories, 30 per cent off kitchen essentials and 20 per cent off fitness favourites.

The deals have arrived early at Keurig. Right now, shoppers can select 48 pods for free with the purchase of a coffee maker, save 25 per cent on accessories and 25 per cent on beverages.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleep situation, the time is now. Layla Sleep is offering $200 off the Layla Hybrid Mattress, $150 off the Layla Memory Foam Mattress, $50 off weighted blankets and more until Nov. 28.

Save up to 50 per cent off select items, including power tools, flooring, paint and more.

Trust us, you won't want to miss Macy's Black Friday sale. Included in this year's event is hundreds off cookware sets, linens, furniture and so much more.

Save up to $130 off on Vertuo Next and Pixie coffee machines, plus a $25 coffee credit during Nespresso's early Black Friday sale.

Nordstrom's Black Friday deals are on now! Save up to 50 per cent on home goods, including kitchen essentials, accent pillows and linens.

Between now and Nov. 29, shoppers can take advantage of Our Place's biggest sale of the year and save up to $175 on the cult-favourite Always Pan, $55 on the Perfect Pot and $150 off the Home Cook Duo.

Always Pan (Photo via Our Place)

$125 $195 at Our Place

Take home a new mattress this Black Friday with Simba's latest deal. The sleep company is offering up to $200 off mattresses.

Save up to 50 per cent off sitewide from Nov. 21-30 on one-of-a-kind art prints, home decor, ready-to-wear and more.

Create a work station that will inspire and save up to 50 per cent during Staples' Black Friday sale.

Save up to 55 per cent on top home brands including Le Creuset, Nespresso and Vitamix until Nov. 30.

Between now and Dec. 6, shoppers can save up to $500 on select mattress sets. However, the deals change regularly, so check back here to stay up-to-date.

Bundle up on Tushys and save big. Shop the Tushy two-pack and save $90.

Save big on air fryers, coffee machines, blenders and everything else you can imagine for your home this holiday season.

Wayfair shoppers can save up to 80 per cent on the retailer's early access deals, including 60 per cent on living room furniture, 80 per cent on area rugs and more.

Buy the ticket, pack your bags: Travel awaits (Photo via Getty)

Best Black Friday Travel Deals in Canada

Calling all globe-trotters: Contiki is offering up to 30 per cent off worldwide vacations for 2022 when you book between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

Sign up to Expedia Rewards (it's free!) or in to your account to access the travel site's biggest member-only Black Friday sale, with thousands of hotels at 30 per cent or more off through Nov. 29.

Turn your long-awaited vacation dreams into reality and save up to 20 per cent on worldwide premium guided tours. Book by Nov. 30, 2021 to travel and save on select departures in 2022.

In celebration of Cyber Week, Trafalgar, an expert in guided vacations, is offering travellers up to 20 per cent off select 2022 departures when you book between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30.

Save 40 per cent or more on select hotels and 12 percent on select hotels on the Travelocity app.

Get cruising this winter: Canadians can save up to $7,000 per person on select 2022 cruise voyages when you book and pay in full by Nov. 30, 2021.

