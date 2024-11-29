Best Black Friday kitchen deals: A pro baker's picks from KitchenAid, Cuisinart and more

These are the top Black Friday kitchen sales on everything from appliances to cookware — save up to 65%.

You know what Le Creuset, Vitamix and KitchenAid have in common? Well, aside from being among the top names in kitchen gear, they happen to be on mega-sale for Black Friday — now we're cookin'! In case preparing yesterday's feast was a reminder that your knives could be sharper or your cookware slicker, we've found a slew of sales so you can refresh your arsenal without breaking the bank. We're talking deals on everything from countertop appliances to pots and pans, so whether your skillet's crusty or your air fryer's on the fritz, you're sure to find what you're looking for — and at a stellar price.



As a former professional baker turned full-time deals hunter, I know how to separate the filet mignon of deals from the ground chuck. Let me put it this way: Not all deals are worth your time or money. For instance, "original" prices are often inflated, which makes it seem like you're getting a bargain, but it just ain't so. We Yahoo shopping editors track price histories across multiple retailers to ensure the sales we're sharing with you are legit.



Among them? A best-in-class KitchenAid stand mixer that'll make preparing holiday goodies a cinch (it's down to its lowest price since spring). And if your current set of blades isn't up to the task of slicing tomatoes anymore, you'll want to grab this top-rated Henckels set while it's over 65% off. There's more where those came from, so keep scrolling ... and happy saving!

The best Black Friday kitchen deals

Target Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $100 $230 Save $130 | Lowest price ever It's an air fryer ... it's a toaster oven ... it's ... well, it's both. Made of sleek stainless steel, this compact appliance cooks up crispy favorites with hardly any oil, and you can get it at Target for less than it is at Amazon. In fact, this price is the best we've seen it on sale for. Save $130 | Lowest price ever $100 at Target

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 We have entered prime baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up ahead of the holidays! $250 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $254 at Wayfair$250 at Target

Target KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer $280 $450 Save $170 If you could use a more industrial model, this is the exact mixer I have on my kitchen counter — it's an absolute beast. Because it has a bowl-lift design rather than a tilt-head design, it's more stable and can whip things up with greater power. Plus, the bowl itself is a bit larger. At nearly 40% off, this is the best price I'm seeing on the web — I'm tempted to grab a second one! $280 at Target

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $18 $70 Save $52 Metal mixing bowls are the best because there's no risk of them shattering if your forceful whisking accidentally sends them crashing to the floor. This assortment — which I use at home all the time — comes with bowls of all different sizes that neatly stack inside one another, and the included lids mean you can use them for storing leftovers too. The starting price might be inflated, but at less than $4 a pop, these are still a stellar deal. $18 at Walmart

Target Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $20 $35 Save $15 This cool contraption is a fave of Yahoo staff and readers alike. Says one editor: "I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy." It's not often on sale, and this is about as low as we've ever seen it marked down to (it currently beats Amazon's price, and you'll get free shipping with your Circle 360 membership). It makes a fun gift, hint-hint! $20 at Target

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $118 $345 Save $227 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This top-seller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife and an 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings — some single knives can cost as much. Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more — this set topped the list! $118 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $150 at Wayfair$150 at Macy's

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $88 $120 Save $32 | Lowest price ever This weeknight-friendly cooker heats up in a jiffy and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. (We'll be awaiting our Super Bowl party invite!) Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This deal brings it down to its Prime Day price, which is also its all-time low. Save $32 | Lowest price ever $88 at Amazon

QVC Vitamix Explorian 2.0 Variable Speed Blender $240 $379 Save $139 You'll feel like you have your own personal smoothie shop with this best-in-class blender. Boasting a 2-horsepower motor, it'll effortlessly blitz up ice and frozen fruit, though you could also use it for whizzing up sauces or even grinding up meat. From soup to nuts (as in, homemade nut butters), this workhorse will level up your meal prep like no other — and this is the best price we're seeing. $240 at QVC

HexClad HexClad 6-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set $330 $532 Save $202 Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get the 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans, plus lids for each — and for nearly 40% off. Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets of 2024 for more. $330 at HexClad

Amazon Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99 $170 Save $71 with Prime The best meals are the ones you can make by tossing all of the ingredients into one cooking vessel, then setting and forgetting. That's probably why the Instant Pot has become such a fan favorite — and this model, with its 10 functions in one, is so versatile, it just might become your most-used appliance. Make rice, sear chicken, bake bread ... or heck, even whip up some cheesecake in it. You'll be able to cook enough food to feed six people, so we'll be awaiting my dinner party invitation. Oh, and this 42% discount brings the price down to as low as it's been all year. Save $71 with Prime $99 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $185 at SHOP.COM

Amazon KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitt, Set of 2 $15 $35 Save $20 | Lowest price ever Every kitchen needs a good pair of oven mitts, meaning those hole-filled ones in your drawer need to go. These top-sellers are heat-resistant up to 500°F, thanks to their silicone coating — and not only that, their ribbed design offers better grip than cloth mitts. They're water-resistant to protect your hands from hot splatters and come in over 20 colors, though prices vary. (This blue pair is over 55% off, its lowest price ever!) Save $20 | Lowest price ever $15 at Amazon

Amazon Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, 10-inch $26 $33 Save $7 | Editor-approved This versatile skillet ain't no flash in the pan — it's been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor's kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It's also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle." It's currently down to one of the best prices we've seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. Save $7 | Editor-approved $26 at Amazon

Sur La Table Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75-Quart $280 $430 Save $150 You can't go wrong with this 6.75-quart beauty, which was designed to be more lightweight (measured by quart) than other premium cast iron cookware on the market. Ina Garten is a fan of the brand, saying it's "great for soups, stews and braising." This model is a bit more shallow than standard Dutch ovens, but it has a large surface area that makes it ideal for browning meat and reducing liquids. We're not seeing it for any less than it is here — and it comes in 16 colors, so good luck choosing! $280 at Sur La Table

Blue Apron Blue Apron 4-Week Meal Subscription $40 $91 Save $51 Been curious about hopping aboard the meal kit train? Now's your chance to see why all of your family and friends are obsessed. This deal gets you a 50% discount (and free shipping!) on your first month of meals, and the price reflects eight servings of Chef Favorites. Easy-to-follow recipes, pre-portioned ingredients — making dinner from scratch has never been this effortless. $40 at Blue Apron

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream — yes, even in the fall! This wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

Sur La Table Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set $25 $80 Save $55 If you've been eyeing these sleek grinders but couldn't justify their high price tags, now's your chance to snag 'em for over 60% off. Not only are they ridiculously attractive, they also allow you to change the coarseness of your seasonings — and there's a nifty LED light at the bottom of each one. "I bought several sets and gave them to my 'foodie' friends for Christmas," wrote a thoughtful gift-giver. "Great quality — well made. The light on the bottom allows you to see how much salt/pepper is being dispensed. They are easy to use and a great conversation piece at dinner!" $25 at Sur La Table

Amazon Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor $80 $120 Save $40 Hate chopping vegetables? This powerful machine has a 1,000-watt motor and will get the job done in seconds. Its roomy bowl can fit up to 9 cups of food, and it comes with an assortment of blades for everything from mixing dough to shredding carrots. There are also four preset programs to select from — chop, puree, dough and disc — as well as three speed settings. This is within a few dollars of its lowest price of 2024, so add it to your cart while you can save nearly 35%. $80 at Amazon

Caraway Caraway 6.5-Quart Dutch Oven $122 $135 Save $13 Soups, stews, braises and all things cozy are this stove-to-oven pot's specialty — and it's such a looker, you'll want to keep it out on display 24/7. The ceramic nonstick coating makes cleaning as easy as a quick wipe down, and you can feel at ease knowing it's free of PFAS. While it's not the biggest discount on this list, Caraway cookware sales are rare — and compared to, say, Le Creuset, this is a total bargain. $122 at Caraway

Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Slow Cooker $50 $69 Save $19 Have you ever seen a kitchen appliance as lovely as this stunner from Drew Barrymore's home goods line? You won't mind keeping this on your counter while your cold-weather comfort dishes bubble away. It can hold enough food for about seven people, and the light-up display is a fun touch. Plus, this sale price is about as low as it gets. $50 at Walmart

Woot Oxo Chef's Mandoline Slicer 2.0 $63 $113 Save $50 We spotted this very mandoline in an Instagram video showing Giada De Laurentiis using it to thinly slice cucumbers for a salad. It comes with both straight and serrated blades, and there's also a handy dial on the side that lets you choose from 21 (!) different thicknesses, whether you want paper-thin vegetables for making homemade chips or chunkier pieces to roast. Now, mandolines don't exactly have the best reputation — they're often associated with, let's just say, finger "mishaps" due to their extremely sharp blades. That's why safety features are crucial, and this model doesn't skimp. For instance, the side of the blade that isn't being used is completely concealed, and it comes with a spring-loaded food holder, which you stick onto whatever you're slicing to use as a barrier between the fruit/vegetable and your hand; this way, you're never coming in close contact with the blade itself. Snag it while it's nearly 45% off! $63 at Woot

Made In Made In Stainless Clad Frying Pan 3-Piece Set $269 $357 Save $88 You can't go wrong with classic stainless steel cookware, and Made In's sought-after pieces don't often go on sale. That said, this bestselling set is a rare 25% off and includes small, medium and large pans to suit all of your stir-frying and sautéing needs. They come with a lifetime warranty for peace of mind, and you won't have to worry about "forever chemicals" making their way into your food. $269 at Made In

Amazon Ninja Blast Portable Blender $40 $60 Save $20 Bigger isn't always better, and this compact crusher is proof. It weighs less than 2 pounds and holds just enough for a single serving. But the coolest part? It's battery-powered, meaning you can whiz up refreshing beverages on the go. Designed to fit in most cupholders, this blitzer can accompany you on road trips, to the gym, the office ... just about anywhere. Toss in your ingredients and blend away en route to work — that'll give you a few more minutes of shut-eye in the morning. At 33% off, this price is within a dollar of its all-time low. $40 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $60 at Wayfair$40 at Target