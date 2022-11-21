100+ best Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada: Tech, fashion & more
Black Friday 2022 is only days away, but you don't have to wait until Nov. 25 to score a deal.
Whether you're on the hunt for a new TV, an espresso machine, a sheet set or an eye cream, dozens of retailers are getting ahead of the Cyber Week rush and releasing their Black Friday deals early for Canadian shoppers.
To beat the (virtual) crowds and save hundreds ahead of the holiday season, scroll down to shop the best early Black Friday deals already available in Canada.
Featured deals
Canadian Tire: Canadian Tire's early Black Friday deals are live. Save on snow blowers, kitchen appliances, Christmas decor and more.
Coach Outlet: Save an extra 25 per cent off sitewide, including sale items.
Northern Reflections: Save up to 50 per cent on winter essentials, including holiday PJs, cotton sweaters, winter jackets and more.
Athleta: Give the gift of cozy and save up to 60 per cent on sale styles between now and Nov. 23.
Adidas: Members can enjoy 50 per cent off ahead of everyone else this Black Friday.
Best early Black Friday tech deals in Canada
Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada has an ever-changing list of early Black Friday deals to browse. Brands on sale this week: Nespresso, Apple, Nintendo, Samsung and more.
Best Buy Canada
Give the perfect gift this holiday season with hundreds of deals at guaranteed Black Friday prices. Score deals like up to $1,500 off smart TVs, $500 off laptops and $110 off smartwatches.
Save $80: Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer
Dell Canada
Dell Canada's Black Friday deals are on now. Save up to 50 per cent on PCs, electronics and accessories.
Microsoft
'Tis the season! Save hundreds on laptops, gaming accessories and more, plus free shipping and extended free returns.
The Source
Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, The Source is offering its best prices until Nov. 30. If the price drops further before Nov. 30, they'll match it.
Samsung
Samsung Canada's early Black Friday sale starts now! Save big on Galaxy tablets, smartphones, 8K TVs and more.
Walmart
Walmart Canada's Black Friday sale has officially begun! Save up to 50 per cent on electronics, 35 per cent on furniture, 45 per cent on small appliances and more.
Best early Black Friday fashion deals in Canada
24S
Black Friday luxury has arrived. Enjoy 25 per cent off full-priced items with the code BLACKFRIDAY25 and an extra 20 per cent off sale items with the code BLACKFRIDAY20.
adidas
adidas members celebrate Black Friday early and save 50 per cent with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Agent Provocateur
Save up to 60 per cent off outlet styles plus an extra 30 per cent off with the code AP30.
Aldo
Did someone say new shoes? Save up to 50 per cent on (almost) everything at Aldo.
Allsaints
That new leather jacket you've had your eye on? It's 30 per cent off at Allsaints.
Alo Yoga
Save up to 70 per cent on men's and women's sale styles, including leggings, bras and more.
Altitude Sports
Save up to 35 per cent on more than 5,600 styles, including on top brands The North Face, Columbia, Salomon and Osprey. Members save an extra 5 per cent on products already on sale.
American Eagle
Save 30 per cent on men's and women's apparel and Aerie products.
Andie Swim
Save between 20 and 40 per cent on swim apparel and accessories at Andie Swim — now all you need is a vacation.
Anthropologie
More than 3,000 products are on sale at Anthropologie, including select styles of the retailer's iconic Somerset dress. Plus, save 30 per cent on gifts, decor and more.
By Anthropologie Polished Mid-Calf Boots
Athleta
Give the gift of cozy and save up to 60 per cent on sale styles between now and Nov. 23.
Banana Republic
Enjoy 30 per cent off full-priced items with the code BRDAY30.
The Bay
The Bay's iconic Black Friday sale is on now: Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of brands, including clearance.
Blue Nile
Save up to 40 per cent on all jewelry, including engagement rings, bracelets, pendants and more with the code BLUENILE22.
Coach
Your favourite accessories brand is now on sale. Save up to 50 per cent during Coach's early Black Friday deals.
Coach Outlet
It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Coach Outlet's Black Friday sale is live. Save an extra 25 per cent off sitewide, including sale items.
Mollie Bucket Bag
Dynamite
Save an extra 30 per cent on sale styles.
Ecco
Save up to 40 per cent on select men's and women's shoes and boots.
Foot Locker
Black Friday came early at Foot Locker. Save up to 50 per cent off on outerwear.
Ganni
Hello, style! Save up to 50 per cent on womenswear at Ganni.
Gap Canada
Deals for the whole family: Save up to 60 per cent on select items at the Gap.
Girlfriend Collective
The biggest sales event of the year is here! Girlfriend Collective is offering shoppers up to 70 per cent off select styles.
H&M
Stock up on clothing for the whole family and save up to 70 per cent off during H&M's early Black Friday sale.
Madewell
New clothes, new you: Save 40 per cent off at Madewell.
Monica Vinader
You heard it here first: Kate Middleton's go-to jewellery brand is on sale. Save 30 per cent off sitewide and up to 50 per cent off during its flash sales.
Northern Reflections
Save up to 50 per cent on winter essentials, including holiday PJs, cotton sweaters, winter jackets and more.
Hunter Boots
Save up to 25 per cent across women's, men's and kids categories on selected best-selling lines including iconic Hunter waterproof boots, outerwear and accessories. Plus, take an extra 10 per cent off sale items.
Women's Original Short Rain Boots
Kate Spade
Kate Spade's Black Friday preview sale is on now! Shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on select handbags and small leather goods with the code BFPREVIEW.
Levi's
Denim is the new black. Save 40 per cent off and enjoy free shipping on men's and women's styles and accessories.
Little Burgundy Shoes
Early Black Friday deals are on now! Save up to 50 per cent on select shoes, boots, bags and accessories.
Lululemon
Shoppers can save on dozens of Lululemon best-sellers via the retailer's We Made Too Much section.
Lulus
Treat yourself to a new dress and save up to 90 per cent on sale items with the code BF50.
Mango
Stock your winter wardrobe and save 50 per cent off select styles.
Mark's
Save up to 70 per cent at Mark's on top brands like Roots, Silver Jeans, Timberland and more.
Michael Kors
Welcome to Cyber Week: Enjoy an extra 25 per cent off on select markdowns.
Michael Michael Kors Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Nike
Save up to 60 per cent off and enjoy an additional 20 per cent off select styles with the code BLACKFRIDAY.
Norden
Norden's early Black Friday sale is on now: Save up to 40 per cent sitewide on men's and women's winter jackets.
Nordstrom Canada & Nordstrom U.S.
Now through Nov. 29, shoppers can save up to 60 per cent on men's and women's fashion, beauty and gifts.
Pandora
Until Nov. 27, save 30 per cent sitewide at Pandora and take home bracelets, necklaces and earrings for less.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Save an additional 50 per cent off select styles, including Gucci sunglasses, Vera Wang Bride and more.
Sheertex
Right now, shoppers can take home the internet's favourite pair of tights for just $49. Plus, shop the brand's Black Friday deals for up to 60 per cent off.
Shaping Sheer Rip-Resist Tights
Shopbop
Save 25 per cent on thousands of styles, including on brands like Jacquemus, Alice + Olivia, Sea and Nanushka, with the code HOLIDAY.
Sleeper
These ultra-luxe PJs are a favourite among celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Brie Larson, Kourtney Kardashian and more. Right now, the brand is offering a now-or-never flash sale. Enjoy 25 per cent off everything with code 25OFFALL.
Sport Chek
Save up to 60 per cent on winter apparel, skis and sports equipment, electronics and more.
Sporting Life
Between now and Nov. 30, save up to 50 per cent on sporting equipment, apparel, footwear and more.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden's Black Friday preview has begun: Save up to 50 per cent on heels, boots and more.
Tentree
It's Green Friday at tentree. Save up to 50 per cent sitewide on men's and women's apparel, accessories and more.
ThirdLove
Find your new favourite bra and save up to 70 per cent off. The sale includes the brand's best-selling bralettes, undies and more.
Tory Burch
Save 30 per cent on select styles and up to 50 per cent on already marked-down items during the Tory Burch Holiday Event.
Best early Black Friday home & living deals in Canada
Away Travel
Between now and Nov. 28, buy any two suitcases to get $50 off, or any three to get $100 off. All colours, size and styles included.
Bed Bath & Beyond
With more than 3,800 early Black Friday deals up for grabs, shoppers can save big on top brands like Instant Pot, UGG bedding, De'Longhi and Graco.
Sharper Image Weighted Neck and Back Heat Massager Wrap
Brooklinen
Let the (early) savings begin: Save 20 per cent off sitewide on robes & loungewear, home decor and more.
Brooklyn Bedding
Between now and Nov. 27, shoppers can take 30 per cent off sitewide with the code BFRIDAY30.
Burrow
Save up to $750 and get free shipping on absolutely everything, including seating, storage and more.
Cabela's
Save up to 50 per cent on hunting and fishing gear, camping equipment and more.
Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire's early Black Friday deals are live. Save on snow blowers, kitchen appliances, Christmas decor and more.
Henckels Balanced Forged Steel Knife Block Set
Casper
The Casper early Black Friday sale is on now: Save up to 20 per cent on mattresses.
Casetify
Buy one, get 15 per cent off; buy two and get 25 per cent off and buy three get 30 per cent off.
Corkcicle
Find your next favourite mug and shop these early Black Friday deals: 25 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off doorbusters and 50 per cent off last chance.
Cozy Earth
Hurry! Cozy Earth's Black Friday deals are here. Shoppers can save 35 per cent sitewide on the Oprah-approved bedding brand.
Endy
The Canadian-made mattress company is offering shoppers 15 per cent off everything until Nov. 27.
EQ3
EQ3's Thank You Sale is on now: Save up to 50 per cent on 100+ home essentials.
Expedia
Sign up to Expedia Rewards (it's free!) to access the travel site's biggest member-only Black Friday sale and save 30 per cent or more on select hotels.
The Home Depot
Holiday savings start early this year at The Home Depot. Save on power tools, Christmas decorations, smart home devices and more during the retailer's Black Friday sale.
Hush
Take 15 per cent off sitewide at Hush. Plus, get a free Hybrid Pillow when you spend $500+ or a Hybrid Pillow & Happy Lamp when you spend $800+ with the code BFCM.
Indigo
Pick up something for everyone on your list and save up to 40 per cent with Indigo's early Black Friday deals.
Keurig
Holiday deals have arrived early at Keurig. Right now, shoppers can save 25 per cent off beverages, up to 50 per cent off a Keurig starter kit and more with the code BLACKFRIDAY25.
Layla Sleep
If you've been waiting to upgrade your sleep situation, now is your chance. Layla Sleep is offering up to $200 off select mattresses and two free pillows.
Lowe's
Shop early and save big: Save on appliances, tools, holiday decor and more.
MasterClass
Score two memberships for the price of one and enjoy unlimited access to 180+ classes delivered in bite-sized lessons.
Monos Travel
Save 40 per cent sitewide on luggage, carry-on bags and more with the code EARLYBF2022.
Nespresso
Save up to $100 on select machines, plus 50 free best-selling coffees until Dec. 1.
NordicTrack
Kickstart your 2023 resolutions and save thousands on treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and more.
Ooni
Get that pizza oven you've had your eye on and save 20 per cent off sitewide until Nov. 29.
Our Place
Shop the biggest sale of the year and save $65 on the brand's iconic Always Pan, $65 on a Perfect Pot and more.
Always Pan
Parachute
Home happens here: Save 20 per cent off everything, including sham sets, duvet covers and more.
Rona
Save on Christmas decor, tools, appliances and more.
Simba
Take home a new mattress this Black Friday with Simba's latest deal. The sleep company is offering up to $419 off select mattresses.
Sur La Table
Save up to 60 per cent on top home brands including Le Creuset, Breville and Staub.
Travelocity
Save up to 30 per cent or more on select hotels.
Tushy
Get 30 per cent off bidet attachments with the code BROWNFRIDAY at checkout.
Wayfair
Save up to 80 per cent on bedroom furniture, living room seating, area rugs, bedding and more.
Best early Black Friday beauty & wellness deals in Canada
Alleyoop
Shop the beauty brands early Black Friday sale and save up to 45 per cent off sitewide.
Bareminerals
Enjoy 25 per cent off sitewide with the code BFSALE.
Beautycounter
Black Friday has arrived early for Beautycounter shoppers. Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide, 30 per cent off orders worth $250+ and free shipping on orders worth $65+.
The Body Shop
Save 30 per cent sitewide, including on gift sets, with the code BF30.
Buxom Cosmetics
Enjoy 30 per cent off and free shipping with the code BF30.
Deciem
For the entire month of November, Deciem is offering shoppers 23 per cent off sitewide, including on their cult-favourite Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% serum and the Squalane Cleanser.
The Daily Set
Dossier
If you were looking for a sign to buy a new perfume, this is it. Shoppers can save up to 40 per cent on fragrances during Dossier's early Black Friday sale.
Laura Mercier
Stock your beauty cabinet and take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code CYBER.
Lelo
Save up to 60 per cent on sonic massagers, dual stimulators, couples toys, and more.
Lovehoney
Save up to 60 per cent on sex toys for him and her, sexy lingerie and adult-only products.
Womanizer Starlet
Sephora
It's a season of savings: Shop daily deals of up to 50 per cent off.
Shoppers Drug Mart
Between now and Nov. 24, get 20x the PC Optimum points when you spend $75 or more on cosmetics, fragrances, and more.
We-Vibe
Save up to 50 per cent on men's, women's, and couple's sex toys.
Womanizer
There's never been a better time to treat yourself, or a lucky partner, to a new adult toy. Save up to 50 per cent on toys for him and her.
