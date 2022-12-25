50+ best Boxing Day sales you can already shop in Canada: Amazon, Lululemon & more

Shop the best Boxing Day deals in Canada from Amazon, Coach Outlet and more.

Although Boxing Day isn't officially here yet (tomorrow, Dec. 26 is the big day), dozens of retailers are getting ahead of the post-holiday rush and releasing their Boxing Day sales early.

To beat the (virtual) crowds and save big on tech, fashion, beauty and more, scroll down to shop the best early Boxing Day deals available in Canada right now.

Featured early Boxing Day deals to shop in Canada

Amazon Canada : Save big on smart TVs, top-rated fitness gear and other must-have electronics via Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals.

Canadian Tire : Save up to 75 per cent on kitchen appliances, tools, gadgets and more at Canadian Tire.

Coach Outlet : Take up to 70 per cent off best-selling styles, plus an extra 20 per cent on select items.

lululemon : lululemon's Boxing Day specials are on now! Shop some of the best prices of the year on leggings, tops and more.

Northern Reflections : Take 50% off storewide including on heavy winter outerwear, chunky knits, cardigans & winter accessories.

Roots: More than 1,000 items are included in Roots's Boxing Week sale at up to 50 per cent off.

Best early Boxing Day tech deals in Canada

Best Buy Canada : Best Buy's Boxing Day sale is on now! Score great deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartwatches to small kitchen appliances and vacuums.

Samsung : Samsung Canada's Boxing Week sale includes savings on select TVs, Galaxy Buds, smartphones and more.

The Source : Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, The Source shoppers can save up to 50 per cent during the retailer's Boxing Week sale.

Staples : Shoppers can score limited-time deals like 50 per cent off a Google Nest Mini, $230 off an Acer laptop and more.

Walmart: Save up to 50 per cent on tech, home and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Week sale.

Hisense 50A68H - 50 inch Smart Ultra HD 4K Dolby Vision HDR10 Google TV. Image via Amazon.

$378 $468 at Amazon

Best early Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada

Aldo : Save up to 50 per cent on select men's and women's sale styles.

Allbirds : Save up to 40 per cent on select men's and women's styles.

Anthropologie : For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can take an additional 40 per cent on sale items.

Athleta : Save up to 60 per cent on athleisure, workout apparel, summer clothes and more.

Banana Republic : Save up to 60 per cent on sale styles plus an additional 20 per cent applied at checkout.

The Bay : Save up to 70 per cent on thousands of items at The Bay, including apparel, shoes and home goods.

Coach : Take an extra 15 per cent off on already marked-down items with code GIFT15 , including the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, Theo Tote, Liza Booties and more.

Coach Outlet: If you were looking for a sign to shop, this is it. Save up to 70 per cent on best-selling styles, plus an extra 20 per cent on select items.

Lonnie Crossbody In Signature Jacquard. Image via Coach Outlet.

$127 $398 at Coach Outlet

Dynamite : Score serious discounts on more than 700 styles at Dynamite.

Ecco : Ecco's Boxing Week sale is on now — save up to 50 per cent on select styles and an extra 20 per cent off sale items.

Everlane : Enjoy up to 60 per cent off markdowns until Jan. 1.

Gap : Take an extra 50 per cent off sale items with the code GOSHOP and 40 per cent off regular priced items with the code DEAL .

Hunter Boots : Save up to 50 per cent on select men's, women's and kid's footwear and accessories.

Levi's : Save 40 per cent on hundreds of items, plus enjoy free shipping

Little Burgundy Shoes : Save up to 50 per cent on sneakers, boots and all the shoes you could ever dream of.

GridLiner Fleece Jogger. Image via Lululemon.

$79 $138 at lululemon

Mango : Get dressed for the season ahead and save up to 50 per cent at Mango.

Michael Kors : Save up to 60 per cent during Michael Kors' Winter Sale.

Nordstrom Canada : Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of items for men, women, children and home via Nordstrom's Holiday Deals.

Northern Reflections : Save an extra 40 per cent on clearance items.

Old Navy : Save on clothing for the whole family at Old Navy, starting at $4.

Reformation : Save up to 70 per cent on the brand's best-selling styles, including dresses, denim and sets.

Reitmans : Until Jan.1, save up to 70 per cent on just about everything site-wide.

Courtenay Plaid Shirt. Image via Roots.

$70 $98 at Roots

Smash + Tess : Save up to 70 per cent on this season's hottest styles.

SSENSE : Save up to 60 per cent on men's and women's luxury apparel, accessories and shoes.

Sport Chek : Save up to 60 per cent on doorcrasher deals at Sport Chek.

Tory Burch : Shop women's clothing, shoes and accessories and save an extra 25 per cent off sale styles.

Uniqlo : Now through Dec. 29, score top-rated items for less, including winter coats for the whole family.

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 40 per cent off sale styles, including, clothing, accessories and home goods.

Best early Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada

Ashley Furniture : Looking for a new sofa? Good news! You can find one on sale at Ashley Furniture.

Away : For a limited time, save up to 40 per cent on select suitcases, carry-on bags, backpacks and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Shop holiday savings and enjoy up to 70 per cent off appliances, bedding and more.

Burrow : Wrap up 2022 and celebrate the new year with up to 20 per cent off — use code EXTRA10 for your best deal.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker. Image via Canadian Tire.

$70 $130 at Canadian Tire

Contiki : Make 2023 count and save up to 25 per cent on travel to South Africa, Spain, Thailand and more.

Davids Tea : Stock up on tea for cold and flu season and save big on loose leaf tea, accessories, mugs and more.

Dyson : Save up to $201 on Dyson Canada best-sellers, including vacuums, air purifiers and more.

EQ3 : Enjoy up to 60 per cent on Canadian home retailer EQ3 and save on more than 1,400 products.

Endy : Get 15 per cent off everything and a limited edition mystery gift with every mattress.

Etsy : More than 1,000 items are on sale at Etsy this Boxing Day, from home decor and jewelry to one-of-a-kind fashions.

Monos: Between now and Dec. 25, save $75 when you spend $500+ and save $150 when you spend $800 or more.

Carry-On Plus. Image via Monos.

$295 $328 at Monos

Our Place : End-of-year savings are here: Save $60 on the cult-favourite Always Pan.

Tushy : Use promo code BOXINGDAY between Dec. 21-30 to save up to 30 per cent off bidets and other Tushy accessories.

Wayfair: Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, rugs, lighting and more.

Best early Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada

The Body Shop : Shop now and save up to 60 per cent.

Lelo : Take home a free Sona vibrator when you spend $179+ USD.

Lovehoney : Through Dec. 26, save up to 60 per cent on products including the fan-favourite Womanizer, Blowmotion, We-Vibe and more.

Saje Natural Wellness : Save up to 40 per cent of essential oils, skincare and more!

Yves Rocher: Enjoy an additional 15 per cent off purchases of $75+ with the discount code EXTRA15.

Nutty & Nourishing Shea Essentials Gift Set. Image via The Body Shop.

$20 $34 at The Body Shop

