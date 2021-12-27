Boxing Day is almost over — shop these 40 deals before it's too late

Boxing Day 2021 is almost over, but these sales are still available to shop in Canada.

Attention, Canada: Boxing Day 2021 is almost over — but don't worry, there's still time to shop the best deals of the season,

Whether you're in the market for a new TV or laptop, winter wardrobe, or you want to treat yourself to a high-end espresso machine, this year's Canadian Boxing Day deals do not disappoint — but hurry, many of these deals are ending soon.

To save hundreds on tech, fashion, beauty, home and living and more, scroll down to shop the best Boxing Day sales still available to shop in Canada.

Best Boxing Day Tech Deals in Canada

Save big on smart TVs from Insignia, Toshiba and Pioneer, top-rated fitness gear, and other must-have electronics during Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale.

Best Buy's famed Boxing Day sale is on now! Score great deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartwatches to small kitchen appliances.

Sony BRAVIA 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

$1,500 $1,800 at Best Buy Canada

It's deal time at Canada's favourite camera store. Save up to $800 on top brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony and more.

Samsung Canada's Boxing Week sale includes savings on select TVs, Galaxy Buds, smartphones and more.

Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, The Source shoppers can save up to 50 per cent during the retailer's Boxing Day sale.

Shoppers can score limited-time deals like $100 off select laptops, including the Apple MacBook Air, $30 off the Cricut Joy Machine and more.

Whether you're in the market for a smart TV, tablet, headphones, or a new phone, Walmart Canada's Boxing Week deals include many of the retailer's most-wanted electronics.

Best Boxing Day Fashion Deals in Canada

Take an additional 50 per cent off on outlet items only at adidas Canada with the code HOLIDAY at checkout.

Save up to 50 per cent on select men's and women's footwear and accessories.

Save up to 40 per cent on brands like Columbia, The North Face, Icebreaker, Osprey and Under Armour through Jan. 10.

Through Jan. 5, Banana Republic shoppers can take an additional 60 per cent off sale styles. Some restrictions apply.

Save up to 50 per cent on hundreds of styles, including on bags, shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear.

If you were looking for a sign to shop, this is it. Save up to 65 per cent, plus an additional 15 per cent, on best-selling styles and take an additional 15 per cent off sitewide during Coach Outlet's Boxing Week sale.

Small Town Bucket Bag (Photo via Coach Outlet)

$179 $350 at Coach Outlet

Through Dec. 31, shoppers can save big at Everlane's end-of-year sale. The retailer is offering up to 60 per cent off hundreds of items.

Take an additional 50 per cent off on all sale items. No code required.

From Boxing Day to New Year's Eve, Girlfriend Collective shoppers can save up to 40 per cent on best-selling athleticwear.

Save up to 50 per cent on select men's, women's and kid's footwear and accessories.

The Knix end-of-year sale is here: Save 15 per cent off sitewide.

Until Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PST, men’s and women’s apparel and accessories are up for grabs at special post-holiday pricing.

Save up to 60 per cent on select styles, including sports bras, active tops and leggings.

Through Jan. 2, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on some of the retailer's best-selling apparel, accessories, beauty and more.

Until Jan. 1, shoppers can save up to 75 per cent on clearance and up to 50 per cent off on sale items.

Stock up on fitness influencer-approved activewear with an additional 40% off all sale items.

Reebok's Boxing Week sale is here. Through Jan. 5, save up to 50 per cent on regular priced items with the code YAY50 at checkout.

The Reformation winter sale is here, and it's time to shop! Save up to 70 per cent on the brand's best-selling styles, including dresses, denim and sets.

'Tis the season! Enjoy up to 40 per cent off select items at Roots Canada.

The time to shop is now! Save up to 70 per cent on men's and women's apparel, accessories and shoes.

On through Dec. 29, save up to 60 per cent on doorcrasher deals from Sport Chek.

Take an extra 25 per cent off sale styles with code EXTRA during the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale from Dec 26 to Jan. 9.

Best Boxing Day Home & Living Deals in Canada

Save up to 70 per cent, plus an additional 20 per cent, on thousands of items at The Bay, including apparel, shoes and home goods.

Take $200 off the Roomba s Series, Roomba j Series and Roomba i3+, $100 off the Roomba i3 and Braava jet m6 and $70 off the Roomba 694.

Through Jan. 1, shoppers can take home the cult-favourite, do-it-all Always Pan for just $155.

Through Dec. 28, shoppers can save 20 per cent on Parachute's Everyday Products collection using the promo code BOXINGDAY21 at checkout.

Save up to 60 per cent off on a selection of home goods to update every room in the house.

Cuisinart Metal Expressions 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set (Photo via The Bay)

$270 $900 at The Bay

Best Boxing Day Beauty & Wellness Deals in Canada

Now's your chance to buy everything you didn't get this Christmas. Shop now and save up to 60 per cent on online orders.

Through Jan. 4, take up to 80 per cent off glasses frames and 40 per cent off contact lenses.

Save up to 30 per cent on top-rated products, plus an extra 10 per cent off sale items with code EXTRA10 through Jan. 3.

Save up to 87 per cent off select sex toys and products with the code EOY at checkout until Dec. 31.

Through New Year's Eve, save 30 per cent off sitewide on orders worth $50 and more.

Through Jan. 1, save an additional 20 per cent on sale items with the code YEARENDSALE at checkout.

