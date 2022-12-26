Boxing Day is almost over — but you can still shop these 60+ sales in Canada

Boxing Day 2022 is wrapping up — but these sales are still live to shop (photos via Canadian Tire, Amazon, Saje, Coach Outlet)

Boxing Day 2022 is almost over, but that doesn't mean its deals are following suit. While the Canadian shopping event technically wraps up at midnight, dozens of Boxing Day sales have been extended past Dec. 26, giving you more time to stock up on home essentials, tech, beauty, fashion and more.

To shop the best Boxing Day sales in Canada that are available today, tomorrow and throughout the Boxing Week period, scroll below.

Featured Boxing Day deals to shop in Canada

Canadian Tire : Save up to 50 per cent on kitchen appliances, tools, gadgets and more during Canadian Tire's Boxing Week deals.

Coach Outlet : For 48 hours only, take an extra 25 per cent off items sitewide — including items already marked down by up to 60 per cent.

lululemon : lululemon's Boxing Day specials are on now! Shop some of the best prices of the year on leggings, tops and more.

Best Boxing Day tech deals in Canada

Amazon Canada : Save big on smart TVs, top-rated fitness gear and other must-have electronics via Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deals.

Best Buy Canada : Best Buy's Boxing Day sale is on now! Score great deals on everything from 4K TVs and smartwatches to small kitchen appliances and vacuums.

Samsung : Samsung Canada's Boxing Week sale includes savings on select TVs, Galaxy Buds, smartphones and more.

The Source : Whether you're searching for a smart TV, fitness tracker or headphones, The Source shoppers can save up to 60 per cent during the retailer's Boxing Week sale.

Staples : Shoppers can score limited-time deals like 50 per cent off a Google Nest Mini, $230 off an Acer laptop and more.

Walmart: Save up to 50 per cent on tech, home and more during Walmart Canada's Boxing Week sale.

Best Boxing Day fashion deals in Canada

Aldo : Save up to 50 per cent on select men's and women's sale styles.

Allbirds : Save up to 40 per cent on select men's and women's styles.

Anthropologie : For a limited time, Anthropologie shoppers can take an additional 40 per cent on sale items.

Athleta : Until Dec. 27, save up to 60 per cent off + an extra 20 per cent off sale.

Banana Republic : Save up to 60 per cent on sale styles plus an additional 30 per cent applied at checkout.

The Bay : Save up to 70 per cent on thousands of items at The Bay, including apparel, shoes and home goods — plus an extra 10 per cent off with code EXTRA10 when you spend $250.

Coach : Take an extra 15 per cent off on already marked-down items with code GIFT15 , including the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, Theo Tote, Liza Booties and more.

Coach Outlet: If you were looking for a sign to shop, this is it. Until Dec. 27, take an extra 25 per cent off items sitewide — including items already marked down by up to 60 per cent.

Cosabella : Now through Jan. 10, save up to 40 per cent on new markdowns.

Dynamite : Score serious discounts on more than 700 styles at Dynamite.

Ecco : Ecco's Boxing Week sale is on now — save up to 50 per cent on select styles and an extra 20 per cent off sale items until

Everlane : Enjoy up to 60 per cent off markdowns until Jan. 1.

Gap : Save up to 75 per cent total — take 60 per cent off existing markdowns with code SALE and 30 per cent off regular-priced items with code THIRTY .

Hunter Boots : Save up to 50 per cent on select men's, women's and kid's footwear and accessories.

Levi's: Take an extra 50 per cent off sale.

Little Burgundy Shoes : Save up to 50 per cent on sneakers, boots and other shoes.

Mango : Get dressed for the season ahead and save up to 50 per cent at Mango, plus an additional 10 per cent off with code BOX10 .

Michael Kors : Up to 70 per cent off, plus an additional 15 per cent off already marked-down items.

Nordstrom Canada : Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of items for men, women, children and home via Nordstrom's Boxing Day deals.

Northern Reflections: Take 50 per cent off almost everything sitewide including on heavy winter outerwear, chunky knits, cardigans & winter accessories. Shoppers can also shop an extra 50 per cent off sale items until Dec. 31.

Old Navy : Save on clothing for the whole family at Old Navy, with deals up to 75 per cent off.

Reformation : Save up to 70 per cent on the brand's best-selling styles, including dresses, denim and sets.

Reitmans : Until Jan.1, save up to 70 per cent on just about everything site-wide — plus an extra 20 per cent off select sale styles.

Roots : More than 1,000 items are included in Roots's Boxing Week sale with deals up to 50 per cent off.

SHEIN : Use the code CPK30 at checkout for up to 85 per cent off the latest styles until Jan. 1.

Smash + Tess : Save up to 70 per cent on this season's hottest styles.

SSENSE : Save up to 60 per cent on men's and women's luxury apparel, accessories and shoes.

Sport Chek : Save up to 60 per cent on doorcrasher deals at Sport Chek.

Tory Burch : Shop women's clothing, shoes and accessories and save an extra 25 per cent off sale styles.

Uniqlo : Now through Dec. 29, score top-rated items for less, including winter coats for the whole family.

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 40 per cent off sale styles, including, clothing, accessories and home goods.

Best Boxing Day home & luggage deals in Canada

Ashley Furniture : Looking for a new sofa? Good news! You can find one on sale at Ashley Furniture at up to 50 per cent off.

Away : For a limited time, save up to 40 per cent on select suitcases, carry-on bags, backpacks and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Shop holiday savings and enjoy up to 70 per cent off appliances, bedding and more — plus an extra 20 per cent off a single item.

Burrow : Wrap up 2022 and celebrate the new year with up to 20 per cent off — use code EXTRA10 for your best deal.

Canadian Tire: Save up to 75 per cent on kitchen appliances, tools, gadgets and more during Canadian Tire's Boxing Week deals.

Contiki : Make 2023 count and save up to 25 per cent on travel to South Africa, Spain, Thailand and more.

Cozy Earth : Save up to 30 per cent sitewide on one of Oprah's Favourite Things.

Davids Tea : Stock up on tea for cold and flu season and save big on loose leaf tea, accessories, mugs and more with up to 70 per cent off.

Dyson : Save up to $201 on Dyson Canada best-sellers, including vacuums, air purifiers and more.

EQ3 : Enjoy up to 60 per cent on Canadian home retailer EQ3 and save on more than 1,400 products.

Endy : Get 15 per cent off everything and a limited edition mystery gift with every mattress.

Etsy : More than 1,000 items are on sale at Etsy this Boxing Day, from home decor and jewelry to one-of-a-kind fashions.

Monos: Between now and Dec. 31, save 25 per cent off sitewide and earn 10 per cent in store credit with every purchase.

Our Place : End-of-year savings are here: Save $60 on the cult-favourite Always Pan.

Parachute : Save 20 per cent sitewide with the code BOXINGDAY22 .

Ruggable : Until Jan. 3, save up to 20 per cent off sitewide with the code EOY22 .

Tushy : Use promo code BOXINGDAY between Dec. 21-30 to save up to 30 per cent off bidets and other Tushy accessories.

Wayfair: Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, rugs, lighting and more.

Best Boxing Day beauty & wellness deals in Canada

The Body Shop : Shop now and save up to 60 per cent.

Kiehl's : Until Jan. 31, enjoy 20 per cent off, plus up to 40 per cent off select products.

Lelo : Take home a free Sona vibrator when you spend $179+ USD.

Saje Natural Wellness : Save up to 40 per cent of essential oils, skincare and more until Jan. 2.

Sephora : Beauty Insiders can save an extra 20 per cent on sale items with the code EXTRA20OFF.

Yves Rocher: Save up to 70 per cent sitewide and take an additional 15 per cent off purchases of $75+ with the discount code EXTRA15.

