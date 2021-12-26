18 best Boxing Day TV deals to shop in Canada: Best buys under $200, $500, $750, $1,000 and $2,000

Best Boxing Day TV deals to shop in Canada (Photo via Getty)

Boxing Day is here, and while there are tons of sales to shop this year, many Canadians are on the hunt for a new TV.

From Amazon Canada and Best Buy Canada to Walmart and The Source, dozens of tech retailers are offering up huge savings on best-selling TV brands like Sony, TCL, LG and Samsung.

If you're looking to save on a new entertainment system for the long winter ahead, you're in luck. From 4K smart TVs to budget-friendly options, we've compiled a list of the best TV deals for less than $200, $500, $750, $1,000 and $2,000 to shop this Boxing Day.

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $200

Insignia 24" 720P HD LED Fire TV Edition (Photo via Amazon)

A TV deal you won't want to miss out on: Right now, Amazon Canada shoppers can save $120 on this 24-inch Insignia HD LED TV and take it home for just $180.

$180 $300 at Amazon

Toshiba 720p LED TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

While only $190, Best Buy Canada reviewers have given this 32-inch Toshiba TV an average rating of 4.6 stars and say it offers "great picture and sound."

$190 $280 at Best Buy Canada

Hisense 32" Smart Full Array LED Roku TV (Photo via Amazon)

During Amazon Canada's Boxing Day sale, shoppers can save 20 per cent on this 32-inch LED TV from Hisense. "Just buy it," raves one reviewer. "Don't overthink it."

$190 $238 at Amazon

Hisense 32" Smart Full Array HD VIDAA TV (Photo via Amazon)

Amazon shoppers can save $50 on this 32-inch Hisense Smart TV during the retailer's Boxing Day sale. It's "more than [I] expected," writes one reviewer.

$188 $238 at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $500

Pioneer 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Right now, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save a cool $70 on this Pioneer Smart TV featuring a 50-inch display with a 4K UHD resolution. It's a "really a good value for the price," writes one reviewer.

$430 $500 at Best Buy Canada

Amazon Fire 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV (Photo via Amazon)

Earning an average rating of 4.5 stars, Amazon shoppers say the 4K UHD Smart TV offers a "crisp and beautiful" picture and rave that you "can't beat the price" in terms of quality.

$490 $660 at Amazon

TCL 4-Series 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With over 3,100 reviews behind it, Best Buy Canada shoppers call this TCL 4-series smart TV an "amazing TV for the price" and say it offers a "great picture and nice interface."

$500 $570 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 43" 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV (Photo via Amazon)

On sale for $100 off, this Samsung TV boasts 1080p Full HD picture quality and a wide colour enhancer to improve image quality and make hidden details crystal clear. The picture quality is "bright and sharp," raves one five-star reviewer.

$398 $498 at Amazon

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $750

Sony 50" 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Amazon shoppers rave that this 50-inch Sony TV is a "great value." "Love this TV," writes one shopper. "Highly recommend."

$748 $898 at Amazon

TCL 5-Series 55" 4K UHD HDR QLED Roku OS Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

For $100 off, this top-rated TV with QLED technology is the perfect upgrade to any home entertainment setup. "The TCL is by far the biggest bang for your money," raves one five-star reviewer. "Great picture, slim bezel and Roku built in for ease of use."

$700 $800 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung TU7000 55” Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV - The Source

This sleek 55” UHD 4K TV features a minimalist design to help immerse you in the picture itself and not the TV.

$680 $850 at The Source

Samsung 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With an average customer rating of 4.6 stars out of more than 1,600 reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers call this Samsung TV "superb" and say the picture quality is "vibrant and clear."

$700 $850 at Best Buy Canada

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $1,000

LG 55" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Upgrade your home entertainment system with this stunning LG 60" 4K smart TV. It features a 4K LED screen with more than 8 million pixels to create life-like pictures.

$850 $900 at Best Buy Canada

Hisense 65" Smart 4K ULED Android TV (Photo via Amazon)

With a real 4K display, this 65-inch Smart TV comes with built-in Chromecast and the Android TV smart platform, which provides access to more than 400,000 TV shows, movies and popular apps.

$898 $1,000 at Amazon

Sony 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy)

This top-rated 4K TV has earned more than 600 five-star reviews from Best Buy Canada shoppers who rave about its "superior" picture quality and promise it "does not disappoint."

$800 $900 at Best Buy Canada

Best Boxing Day TV deals under $2,000

Samsung The Frame 65" 4K UHD Smart TV (Photo via Amazon)

Upgrade your living space with the internet-famous Samsung The Frame TV. The 65-inch 4K TV has a resting artwork display when turned off with more than 1,400 pieces of artwork to choose from.

$1,998 $2,098 at Amazon

LG 55" 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This LG TV has earned near-perfect reviews from Best Buy Canada shoppers, averaging a 4.7-star rating. Reviewers say the TV is "packed with great features which are easy to control."

$1,700 $2,000 at Best Buy Canada

Sony Bravia XR 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With more than 700 five-star reviews, Best Buy Canada shoppers say this Sony 65-inch UHD TV offers a "fantastic range of apps" and say it's simple and fast to set up.

$1,500 $1,800 at Best Buy Canada

