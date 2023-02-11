14 best white outfits for bridal showers, engagement parties & everything wedding

Best outfits for engagement parties, bridal showers, welcome parties and wedding rehearsal dinners in 2023 (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images).

When it comes to bridal attire, a bride's first thought (obviously) goes to her wedding dress. However, if you're planning a trip down the aisle, there's more than one dress you need to say "yes" to.

From engagement parties and bridal showers to welcome parties and rehearsal dinners, brides-to-be often have more than one event to attend before saying their "I dos."

Considering wedding planning is stressful enough, we've hand-selected 14 outfits that would be perfect for all of your spring & summer wedding events — so you can check at least one thing off your to-do list.

From beachy to black tie and everything in between, read on to find (and shop!) the best wedding outfits in 2023 for engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and more.

Best engagement & bridal outfits under $100

Molinetto White Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress (photo via Lulus)

This elegant maxi dress can work double-time as a glam engagement party outfit or even be an ultra-affordable pick for the big day itself.

$92 at Lulus

Shift Long Jumpsuit (photo via Mango)

Dress it up or dress it down, this cropped jumpsuit is an easy day-to-night pick for any wedding festivities.

$100 at Mango

Yours Evermore Cream Swiss Dot Ruffled Midi Dress (photo via Lulus)

Lulus shoppers call this cream-coloured midi dress "beautiful and elegant" and say it's a "flattering" pick for engagement photos, bridal showers and more.

$66 at Lulus

Eternal Vow Ivory One-Shoulder Sleeveless Bow-Front Jumpsuit (photo via Lulus)

This chic one-shoulder jumpsuit has earned rave reviews from Lulus shoppers who call the design "fabulous" and say they've never gotten "so many compliments."

$74 at Lulus

Best engagement & bridal outfits under $200

Saylor Janae Strapless Jumpsuit (photo via Saks Off Fifth)

Chic, chic, CHIC! A steal at 59 per cent off, this strapless Saylor jumpsuit has a funky ostrich feather trim and is available in sizes zero to 18.

$176 $434 at Saks Off Fifth

Erika Deep V Jersey Maxi (photo via Revolve)

This sleek maxi dress has earned dozens of five-star reviews from Revolve shoppers who note the fabric is "beautiful" and "really soft." Not into bridal white? The maxi dress is also available in red and baby blue.

$117 at Revolve

WAYF Plaza Cut Out Tiered Maxi Dress (photo via Shopbop)

With a tiered silhouette and cutout sides, this WAYF maxi dress can easily be re-worn after your bridal activities have wrapped up. It's the "best dress of the year," according to one Shopbop reviewer. "It looks beautiful and elongates your legs."

$119 $199 at Shopbop

Black High Neck Halter Mini Dress (photo via Revolve)

This halter neck mini dress is fully lined and a cute pick for beachy bridal events.

$159 at Revolve

Best engagement & bridal outfits under $500

Maves Satin Dress in almond (photo via Reformation)

Reformation's Maves Satin Dress is, quite possibly, the chicest outfit you will wear all wedding season. The off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve mini dress is made using a sustainable silk alternative with renewable wood pulp and repurposed waste.

$425 at Reformation

Bluzat White Mini Blazer Dress (photo via Wolf and Badger)

Picture this: Carrie Bradshaw's blue Manolos, a red lip and this to-die-for mini blazer dress. A dream come true? I think so.

$486 at Wolf and Badger

Significant Other Demi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

This open-back Significant Other dress is perfect for rehearsal dinners and other dressed-up events. According to one reviewer, the dress is "flattering all around" and "super slimming."

$286 at Anthropologie

Party Pajamas Set (photo via Sleeper)

This fun and flirty pyjama set from Sleeper has detachable white feathers and can elegantly take you from the couch to a champagne toast.

$390 at Sleeper

Sachin & Babi Grace Strapless Bow Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

It's your big day (week, month, year — whichever!), so why not make an entrance? This Sachin & Babi mini dress has a stunning oversized bow and a show-stopping train.

$395 at Anthropologie

Carletta Dress (photo via Reformation)

Reformation's Carletta is an ankle length dress with a crew neckline and an open back. Thanks to its easy-to-wear floral print, you can wear it time and time again long after your wedding weekend wraps up.

$425 at Reformation

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.