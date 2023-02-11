14 best white outfits for bridal showers, engagement parties & everything wedding
Best wedding outfits for engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and more — all under $500.
When it comes to bridal attire, a bride's first thought (obviously) goes to her wedding dress. However, if you're planning a trip down the aisle, there's more than one dress you need to say "yes" to.
From engagement parties and bridal showers to welcome parties and rehearsal dinners, brides-to-be often have more than one event to attend before saying their "I dos."
Considering wedding planning is stressful enough, we've hand-selected 14 outfits that would be perfect for all of your spring & summer wedding events — so you can check at least one thing off your to-do list.
From beachy to black tie and everything in between, read on to find (and shop!) the best wedding outfits in 2023 for engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and more.
Best engagement & bridal outfits under $100
White Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
This elegant maxi dress can work double-time as a glam engagement party outfit or even be an ultra-affordable pick for the big day itself.
Shift Long Jumpsuit
Dress it up or dress it down, this cropped jumpsuit is an easy day-to-night pick for any wedding festivities.
Yours Evermore Ruffled Midi Dress
Lulus shoppers call this cream-coloured midi dress "beautiful and elegant" and say it's a "flattering" pick for engagement photos, bridal showers and more.
Eternal Vow Ivory One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
This chic one-shoulder jumpsuit has earned rave reviews from Lulus shoppers who call the design "fabulous" and say they've never gotten "so many compliments."
Best engagement & bridal outfits under $200
Saylor Janae Strapless Jumpsuit
Chic, chic, CHIC! A steal at 59 per cent off, this strapless Saylor jumpsuit has a funky ostrich feather trim and is available in sizes zero to 18.
Superdown Erika Deep V Jersey Maxi
This sleek maxi dress has earned dozens of five-star reviews from Revolve shoppers who note the fabric is "beautiful" and "really soft." Not into bridal white? The maxi dress is also available in red and baby blue.
WAYF Plaza Cut Out Tiered Maxi Dress
With a tiered silhouette and cutout sides, this WAYF maxi dress can easily be re-worn after your bridal activities have wrapped up. It's the "best dress of the year," according to one Shopbop reviewer. "It looks beautiful and elongates your legs."
Bobi Halter Mini Dress
This halter neck mini dress is fully lined and a cute pick for beachy bridal events.
Best engagement & bridal outfits under $500
Maves Satin Dress
Reformation's Maves Satin Dress is, quite possibly, the chicest outfit you will wear all wedding season. The off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve mini dress is made using a sustainable silk alternative with renewable wood pulp and repurposed waste.
Bluzat White Mini Blazer Dress
Picture this: Carrie Bradshaw's blue Manolos, a red lip and this to-die-for mini blazer dress. A dream come true? I think so.
Significant Other Demi Dress
This open-back Significant Other dress is perfect for rehearsal dinners and other dressed-up events. According to one reviewer, the dress is "flattering all around" and "super slimming."
Sleeper Party Pajamas Set
This fun and flirty pyjama set from Sleeper has detachable white feathers and can elegantly take you from the couch to a champagne toast.
Sachin & Babi Grace Strapless Bow Dress
It's your big day (week, month, year — whichever!), so why not make an entrance? This Sachin & Babi mini dress has a stunning oversized bow and a show-stopping train.
Carletta Dress
Reformation's Carletta is an ankle length dress with a crew neckline and an open back. Thanks to its easy-to-wear floral print, you can wear it time and time again long after your wedding weekend wraps up.
