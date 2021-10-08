All the best deals from Best Buy's massive Anniversary Sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

We've rounded up all the best deals from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale, including this Insignia Air Fryer.

Best Buy Canada is turning 20 — and to celebrate, they just launched a major sale.

The retailer is celebrating 20 years of tech with 20 days of savings on accessories, smart home tech, wearable tech and so much more... Like that air fryer we know you've had your eye on.

Shop our top picks from Best Buy's Anniversary Sale below.

Make delicious, healthy meals in half the time with the Insignia Air Fryer. It perfectly crisps meat, fries and more, all in one compact kitchen tool.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $80 (originally $170)

Bake the ultimate cake or make the fluffiest mashed potatoes with this universal kitchen must-have.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $300 (originally $500)

This mouse features a state-of-the-art sensor for accurate tracking, as well as 11 programmable buttons.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $60 (originally $70)

This USB microphone is perfect for podcasts, gaming narration, YouTube streaming or Zooming for work — and shoppers call it a "great mic for the price."

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $70)

With read speeds of up to 100MB per second, it offers super-fast file transfers and quick loading, even for your 4K Ultra HD video.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $70 (originally $130)

Keep your home safe from anywhere with the Google Nest Cam. Pull out your phone or tablet and keep to check in on your home and everyone in it.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $130 (originally $180)

Modernize your life with the voice-controlled Google Nest Hub. Make calls and get your questions answered, read the news, arrange for reminders and control your calendar with this one device.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $100)

Equip your home with a smart, energy-efficient thermostat. It's easy to control with your voice using Google Assistant or with the Google Home App.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $130 (originally $180)

Looking for a little more convenience and peace of mind? Look no further with the August WiFi Smart Lock, that connects to its companion app and allows you to unlock or lock your door remotely.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $240 (originally $280)

Stay on top of your fitness goals with this rugged GPS smartwatch. It features an easy-to-read LCD display and water resistance up to 100M.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $280 (originally $300)

Sleek and sophisticated, this Samsung smartwatch will help you achieve all your wellness goals without cramping your style. The touchscreen display allows you to connect with the world right from your wrist.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $450 (originally $500)

