Save big with the top Best Buy Canada deals for you and your baby — more than $300 in savings!

Best Buy's latest sale is all about baby and maternity must-haves.

Best Buy Canada may be known for their doorcrasher Black Friday and Boxing Day sales (psst — they're currently having a Boxing Day in Summer sale) — but their latest sale event is all about you and your little one!

From July 3 to July 8, upgrade your baby gear during Best Buy Canada's Baby Event. Browse the best-of-the-best products and technology the Canadian staple store has to offer, from top-of-the-line breast pumps to 3-in-one car seats and more.

Shop our top picks below. Your baby (or yourself!) will thank you!

Chicco Bravo Standard Stroller with KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Stroll with your baby in style! The Chicco Bravo Stroller features a KeyFit car seat, travel system and quick-fold toddler stroller for a versatile 3-in-1 system that adapts to your growing child.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $440 (originally $750)

Graco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Convertible Booster Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your bundle of joy safe and secure with this convertible high-back booster car seat. It quickly installs into your vehicle's seat belt and features an anti-rebound bar for added safety.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $249 (originally $329)

Medela Pump In Style Double Electric Breast Pump with Tote Bag (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Pump on the go with this ultra-portable breast pump value pack that comes with bottles, a cooler bag and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $240 (originally $318)

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Making your little one a fresh bottle of formula has never been easier. The Baby Brezza Formula Pro mixes, hearts and dispenses formula to save time without skimping on quality.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $190 (originally $240)

HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper Bassinet (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your bundle of joy close to you throughout the night is this beautiful gliding bassinet. The base tucks neatly underneath your bed to stay close to your baby. After unlocking each side, a simple touch with lower the bassinet walls allowing you to scoop up your baby with ease.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $160 (originally $200)

Evenflo Folio3 Stroll & Jog Travel with LiteMax 35 Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take your baby along with you for everyday walks and all-terrain jogs with ease. The LiteMax 35 car seat easily moves from base to stroller with a single click.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $300 (originally $430)

VTech 5" Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your eyes on your baby, even when you're not in the room. This VTech bundle comes with a video monitor, two cameras, night vision and two-way communication.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $300)

Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller with SnugRide SnugLock 35 Lite Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Your new Graco FastAction stroller can come with you on all of your adventures—no matter where they take you. The stroller folds up easily and features a three-position handle.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $430 (originally $530)

Evenflo Revolve360 All-in-One Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This all-in-one car seat is innovative and designed for your longest of trips. It features a rotating base, transforming into a rear- or front-facing seat with ease. Better yet, you never need to replace it—it accommodates your child from birth to 10 years.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $550)

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Compact and perfect for pumping on-the-go, this breast pump features an intuitive interface with touch screen as well as patented 2-Phase Expression technology.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

