DEAL ALERT:

Everything is on sale at the Coach Outlet right now, but only for a limited time

Our favourite sale picks starting at just $23.

Save big with the top Best Buy Canada deals for you and your baby — more than $300 in savings!

Meaghan Wray
·3 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Best Buy&#39;s latest sale is all about baby and maternity must-haves.
Best Buy's latest sale is all about baby and maternity must-haves.

Best Buy Canada may be known for their doorcrasher Black Friday and Boxing Day sales (psst — they're currently having a Boxing Day in Summer sale) — but their latest sale event is all about you and your little one!

From July 3 to July 8, upgrade your baby gear during Best Buy Canada's Baby Event. Browse the best-of-the-best products and technology the Canadian staple store has to offer, from top-of-the-line breast pumps to 3-in-one car seats and more.

ALSO SEE: Best Buy just slashed prices on tons of appliances during their Boxing Day in Summer sale

Shop our top picks below. Your baby (or yourself!) will thank you!

Chicco Bravo Standard Stroller with KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat

Chicco Bravo Standard Stroller with KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Chicco Bravo Standard Stroller with KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Stroll with your baby in style! The Chicco Bravo Stroller features a KeyFit car seat, travel system and quick-fold toddler stroller for a versatile 3-in-1 system that adapts to your growing child.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $440 (originally $750)

Graco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Convertible Booster Car Seat

Graco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Convertible Booster Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Graco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Convertible Booster Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your bundle of joy safe and secure with this convertible high-back booster car seat. It quickly installs into your vehicle's seat belt and features an anti-rebound bar for added safety.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $249 (originally $329)

Medela Pump In Style Double Electric Breast Pump with Tote Bag

Medela Pump In Style Double Electric Breast Pump with Tote Bag (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Medela Pump In Style Double Electric Breast Pump with Tote Bag (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Pump on the go with this ultra-portable breast pump value pack that comes with bottles, a cooler bag and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $240 (originally $318)

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser

Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced Baby Formula Dispenser (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Making your little one a fresh bottle of formula has never been easier. The Baby Brezza Formula Pro mixes, hearts and dispenses formula to save time without skimping on quality.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $190 (originally $240)

HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper Bassinet

HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper Bassinet (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper Bassinet (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your bundle of joy close to you throughout the night is this beautiful gliding bassinet. The base tucks neatly underneath your bed to stay close to your baby. After unlocking each side, a simple touch with lower the bassinet walls allowing you to scoop up your baby with ease.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $160 (originally $200)

Evenflo Folio3 Stroll & Jog Travel with LiteMax 35 Infant Car Seat

Evenflo Folio3 Stroll & Jog Travel with LiteMax 35 Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Evenflo Folio3 Stroll & Jog Travel with LiteMax 35 Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take your baby along with you for everyday walks and all-terrain jogs with ease. The LiteMax 35 car seat easily moves from base to stroller with a single click.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $300 (originally $430)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

VTech 5" Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor

VTech 5
VTech 5" Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your eyes on your baby, even when you're not in the room. This VTech bundle comes with a video monitor, two cameras, night vision and two-way communication.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $300)

Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller with SnugRide SnugLock 35 Lite Infant Car Seat

Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller with SnugRide SnugLock 35 Lite Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller with SnugRide SnugLock 35 Lite Infant Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Your new Graco FastAction stroller can come with you on all of your adventures—no matter where they take you. The stroller folds up easily and features a three-position handle.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $430 (originally $530)

Evenflo Revolve360 All-in-One Car Seat

Evenflo Revolve360 All-in-One Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Evenflo Revolve360 All-in-One Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This all-in-one car seat is innovative and designed for your longest of trips. It features a rotating base, transforming into a rear- or front-facing seat with ease. Better yet, you never need to replace it—it accommodates your child from birth to 10 years.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $550)

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag

Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Medela Freestyle Flex Double Electric Breast Pump with Cooler & Carry Bag (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Compact and perfect for pumping on-the-go, this breast pump features an intuitive interface with touch screen as well as patented 2-Phase Expression technology.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Just Made Their Couple Debut at Wimbledon

    In coordinated outfits, no less.

  • This Struggling National Bakery Chain Was Just Rescued

    Major café chains that were founded in the 1970s—think Starbucks, as well as others—grew enormously in the past five decades to become American staples. The pandemic definitely dampened that status for some, especially the café brands that hadn't sustained loyal followings quite strongly enough into this decade (unlike Starbucks). Fortunately, after several years of floundering, a well known French-American bakery chain has narrowly escaped its final fate. An unexpected fast food franchisee has

  • Robert Harris: ‘My method is usually to start a book on 15 January and finish it on 15 June’

    Robert Harris: ‘My method is usually to start a book on 15 January and finish it on 15 June’. The bestselling author on the dearth of top-quality politicians, his regard for diaries and letters, and his disciplined writing approach

  • What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

    With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical profession

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Tagged Along for Their Latest Date

    A trip to Universal Studios turned into a family affair.

  • Dr. Fauci Has This Warning for Every American

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he's OK with you celebrating the 4th of July. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over, or that everyone is safe from COVID-19. Fauci spoke with North Carolina's WRAL and David Crabtree about the surging Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, and how you can stay safe. Read on for 5 key points that could save your life—and

  • Is H-E-B Open on the Fourth of July? What to Know About the Supermarket's 2021 Hours

    H-E-B's holiday hours will help you grab everything you need for that backyard barbecue.

  • Actor Giles Terera: ‘Lin-Manuel read my manuscript, Hamilton and Me, and was quite emotional’

    Actor Giles Terera: ‘Lin-Manuel read my manuscript, Hamilton and Me, and was quite emotional’The star of London’s Hamilton on his diary of the production, his debut play about the abolition of the slave trade, and his fiercest critic… Giles Terera: ‘We have to acknowledge what the creative arts bring to our society.’ Photograph: Rob Greig/Camera Press

  • A Nude Lip Good Enough to Be an EIC Must-Have

    Chantecaille's Matte Chic lipstick in the shade Suzy may just become the permanent plus one for your purse, too.

  • Kim Kardashian Went Braless Underneath Her Single-Buttoned Cardigan

    When in Rome.

  • On my radar: Laurent Garnier’s cultural highlights

    On my radar: Laurent Garnier’s cultural highlightsThe French DJ on the TV series Staged, a post-apocalyptic dance show and group therapy for convicts in California DJ Laurent Garnier: ‘I’ve been listening to a lot of records.’ Photograph: Denis Boulze

  • I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 18 Fourth of July Deals I'm Shopping

    Including a Coach bag for under $200.

  • Kate Middleton and Her Son Were Seen Biking in Hyde Park and Stunned an Onlooker

    This rare sighting reveals a LOT about what Kate is like with her kids off-duty. 🚲👀

  • You're "Significantly Less Likely to Catch COVID" If You Eat This

    The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and now researchers have also found that eating a certain way can not just reduce the severity of your illness, but possibly stave off the virus altogether. This is no vaccine replacement, but it is eye-opening research. "Research teams at ZOE, Harvard Medical School, and King's College London have found that people who eat a high-quality plant-rich diet are less likely to catch COVID-19 or become severely ill, while those eating the

  • I'm a Doctor and Warn You Know This Before Taking Ibuprofen

    Ibuprofen first became available over the counter in 1984, and it's developed a reputation as aspirin's gentler, safer younger sibling. That said, like most medications, ibuprofen can have side effects. "Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication that is used for both pain control and fever control," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "Although if taken appropriately ibuprofen is safe, chronic use can cause some long-standing heal

  • ‘You are the one spark in my life’: Laurie Lee’s loving letters to secret daughter

    ‘You are the one spark in my life’: Laurie Lee’s loving letters to secret daughterNewly discovered exchanges between the Cider with Rosie author and painter Yasmin David show their joy at finding one another The letters – dating from 1960 to 1996 – between Laurie Lee and his daughter Yasmin David, were found by Yasmin’s daughter Clio as she was sorting through her late mother’s possessions. Photographs: courtesy of Clio David Photograph: Courtsey of Clio David

  • The Hudson's Valley's Most Glamorous Hotel

    Inside one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley.

  • Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of His Daughter Everly's Face in Sweet Post

    This is TRULY the cutest.

  • President Biden Just Issued This One Message to 53% of Americans

    During a talk this morning about the jobs report, President Biden was upbeat and wanted to focus on good cheer—the economy was rebounding, he said, and COVID-19 cases are down 90%, allowing Americans to enjoy baseball games and fireworks this July 4th. His numbers may be right. But before he could leave the podium, a reporter asked an inevitable question: Is he worried about gathering this July 4th, given the fact that there's a Delta variant of COVID-19 that's more transmissible and this week—a

  • One Major Side Effect of Defrosting Meat on the Counter, Says Science

    If you've got some frozen meat that you want to cook up and also have a couple of hours to kill before you want to start the cooking process, it only makes sense to defrost it by letting it thaw on the counter. That way you're not having to worry about the side effects of defrosting meat in the microwave or other questionable spots in the kitchen. Instead, it can thaw out naturally by sitting at room temperature for a while.But there can be serious problems if you are defrosting meat out on the