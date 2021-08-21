Give your audio equipment an upgrade during Best Buy Canada's latest sale

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Save big on headphones during Best Buy's Portable Audio For Back to School sale.

Your music and gaming equipment deserves an upgrade.

Best Buy Canada is slashing prices on their top-of-the-line headphones and portable speakers during their Portable Audio For Back to School sale. For a limited time only, save big on wireless earbuds, over-ear headphones, gaming headsets and portable speakers to up your gaming experience or take the part with you wherever you go.

Altec Lansing HydraShock Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Bring the soundtrack on all of your next adventures, no matter where you end up. This powerful, rugged speaker is waterproof, and built to withstand shocks and accidental drops.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $140 (originally $280)

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Compact, rugged and ready to bring the tunes wherever you go, this powerful waterproof bluetooth speaker is safe to use by the poolside or at the beach.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $60)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Available in three colourways, these truly wireless headphones deliver incredible sound quality and feature intelligent active noise cancellation.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $265)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Up your music-listening experience and get crisp, clear audio with these Sony headphones. They feature built-in Google Assistant that lets you enjoy hands-free voice calls. Plus, they last up to 26 hours with the charging case.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $150 (originally $280)

JBL Endurance Peak II In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Don't miss a beat with the JBL Endurance Peak II headphones. Their comfortable design featuring Powerhooks stay in place throughout your workout.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $150)

Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

These headphones are specially engineers for optimal clarity during phone calls and feature in-ear passive noise cancelling.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $80 (originally $120)

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

If earbuds aren't your jam, you'll want to give these over-ear headphones a try. They pair wirelessly to your device and are equipped with easy-to-use touch-sensor controls.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $350)

Astro A40 TR X-Edition Gaming Headset with Microphone (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Give your game play an upgrade with these professional-level headphones featuring superior comfort, durability and 10 years' worth of audio innovation.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $170 (originally $200)

Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Don't let outside noise take you out of your gaming experience. With this Corsair Void headset, let the stunning audio quality transport you into the game and take advantage of their handy on-ear controls.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $90 (originally $110)

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset with Microphone (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Get a competitive edge with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset. With optimal comfort and clear, dynamic sounds, these headphones are perfect for eSport gamers.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $80 (originally $120)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!