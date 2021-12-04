Best Buy is having a major sale on the best gifts for 2021

Shop these gifts at great prices with Best Buy's latest sale.

Still looking for that perfect gift? You're going to want to check out Best Buy Canada's Best Gifts sale.



Score massive savings on some of the best smart home, gaming and fitness technology, with some deals coming in at up to 50 per cent off.

To make these deals even sweeter, you'll notice some of these sale picks have the Boxing Day Price Now badge — which means if the prices lowers during Best Buy's Boxing Day sale, they'll refund the difference (check out terms and conditions here).

Browse the Yahoo Canada team's top picks from Best Buy's latest sale below.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep on top of your fitness goals with the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker. Equal parts pretty as it is functional, this watch won't cramp your style while keeping you on target.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $150 (originally $200)

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Cook a healthy and delicious meal in a fraction of the time with the Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer. This essential kitchen tool pre-heats in no time and delivers consistent, crispy results every time.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $110 (originally $220)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Grow fresh herbs and plants in your own home with the Click & Grow Smart Garden.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $180 (originally $260)

Twinkly Strings+Music Smart 48m (157.5 ft.) RGB LED String Light Set with Music Dongle (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Lights, music, action! Enjoy 157.5 feet of LED lighting that features sound effects and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Razer Chroma RGB.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $280)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels Smarter Kit (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Brighten up your room with this panel of Nanoleaf Shapes. Controllable by touch, voice or through the Nanoleaf App, these lights will bring life into any space.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $200 (originally $280)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Score the vacuum of your dreams for a whopping $100 off this holiday season. This cordless Dyson vacuum expertly cleans your entire home with powerful suction.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

ProForm Sport 6.0 Folding Treadmill (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Small space? No problem. Level up your workout routine with the ProForm Spot 6.0 Folding Treadmill. It comes equipped with iFit Bluetooth technology for access to trainer-led workouts.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $850 (originally $1,500)

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Optical Mouse (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This optical mouse is built for endurance, with up to 24-months of use on a single AA battery and buttons crafted to withstand up to 10 million clicks.

This is a Boxing Day price-guaranteed item. If the item lowers in price during the Boxing Day Sale, Best Buy will refund the difference. For more information, click here.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $40 (originally $70)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take 4K photos and videos from the sky with the DJI Mini drone. This combo includes 3 batteries, a charging hub, an 18W USB charger, a shoulder bag and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $700 (originally $730)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your eyes on your home from wherever you have wifi with the Blink Outdoor Wire-Free camera system. Each of the cameras are weather-resistant and captures 1080p Full HD footage.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $185 (originally $330)

Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Don't let you keyboard hold you back from smoking your opponents. Get one that can keep up with you, like the Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $70)

