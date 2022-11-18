Best Buy Canada's Black Friday sale starts now! 12 best deals to shop

Best Buy Canada's Black Friday Deals start now. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The sale you've been waiting for has finally arrived: Black Friday starts now at Best Buy Canada!

As of this morning, the retailer has officially unveiled this year's best deals — and you're not going to want to miss out. Included in the sale you'll find everything from tech essentials like TVs and laptops, to home goods and appliances both large and small.

Although the sale starts early, you can rest assured that you're still getting the best prices of the season. The "Black Friday Price Now" badge guarantees that products will be the same price at the start of the sale as they will be on Nov. 25, 2022. If Best Buy does lower the price, shoppers will be refunded the difference.

Over 1,000 items are currently on sale, making it the perfect opportunity to splurge on the tech upgrades that you've been eyeing, or get a jump start on holiday gifting.

So what are you waiting for? Shop a selection of the best Black Friday deals from Best Buy Canada below.

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer - 4.5Qt. Image via Best Buy Canada.

With the holidays around the corner, this stand mixer will surely come in handy when baking breads, cakes, cookies, and more.

$300 $500 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 55" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Updating your living room is as easy as upgrading to a new TV, like this Samsung 55" smart TV that shoppers call a "great price for the size and picture quality."

$580 $700 at Best Buy Canada

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable 5lb-52.5lb Dumbbell - Set of 2. Image via Best Buy Canada.

If you're short on space, this set of adjustable dumbbells is the perfect solution to creating your home gym.

$450 $500 at Best Buy Canada

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Best Buy.

These over-ear headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC technology for lightning-fast wireless connectivity.

$130 $250 at Best Buy Canada

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer - 7.6L (8QT). Image via Best Buy Canada.

Create delicious, crispy meals in a flash, with little to no oil needed int his large-capacity air fryer.

$130 $240 at Best Buy Canada

Save $100: Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant. Image via Best Buy Canada.

For the latest int wearable technology, look to the Fitbit Versa 3 with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to keep you connected to your phone calls, texts, emails, and more.

$160 $260 at Best Buy Canada

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with 3-Month Online Membership. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Bundle and save when you shop this Nintendo Switch, which comes with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 and a 3-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

$400 at Best Buy Canada

iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This multi-surface vacuum goes from carpets to hard surfaces without missing a beat, eliminating dirt, dust, and debris from floors.

$620 $1,000 at Best Buy Canada

Save $40: JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. Image via Best Buy Canada.

No matter where you go, bring the sound of crisp and clear music with you, thanks to this powerful JBL speaker that shoppers give "two thumbs up."

$130 $170 at Best Buy Canada

Save $150: Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Therabody Theragun Prime Handheld Percussive Massage Device. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Need a gift idea for the athlete in your life? This percussive massage gun is sure to be a winning choice.

$250 $400 at Best Buy Canada

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Smoothies, sauces, and soups come together quickly with this powerful Vitamix blender, which comes in at 50 per cent off for Black Friday.

$400 $800 at Best Buy Canada

Save $350: Gyrocopters Luminous Electric Hoverboard

Gyrocopters Luminous Electric Hoverboard. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Kids are sure to love this light-up hoverboard, which lights up and flashes to the beat of the music when paired with your Bluetooth device.

$150 $500 at Best Buy Canada

