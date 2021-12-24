Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale just launched early — and the deals are incredible

Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale is finally here! (Photos via Best Buy Canada)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's the moment we've been waiting all year for: Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale is finally here.

While Best Buy kicked off its early Boxing Day deals at the beginning of the month, good things come to those who wait: The retailer's official sale just launched — and we've got all the details.

When is Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale?

Best Buy Canada's official Boxing Day is on now. Sale end times vary by product, however, many of the top deals wrap up on Dec. 30., so shoppers will want to keep an eye on their calendars so they don't miss out.

What's included in Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day sale?

This year, shoppers can unwrap thousands of can't-miss deals and take home the latest in tech, including 4K TVs, smartwatches, and small kitchen appliances, during Best Buy Canada's weeklong Boxing Day event.

Hot deals include up to $400 off NordicTrack exercise equipment, up to $200 off Dyson vacuums, and saving of up to $300 off select smartwatches.

To check out highlights from the sale and kick off the new year with unbelievable savings, shop our Best Buy Canada Boxing Day sales picks below.

Best Buy Canada's Boxing Day deals

Insignia Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With more than 2,200 reviews behind it, Best Buy Canada shoppers say, "for [people who don't] like spending a long time prepping food, this is a godsend." The Insignia Air Fryer comes with a 4.8-litre capacity, an ideal size for feeding friends and family. Sale ends on Dec. 30.

$80 $220 at Best Buy Canada

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

A very merry Christmas, indeed! Right now, shoppers can save $100 on this Dyson cordless vacuum. With an average customer rating of 4.5 stars, reviewers call the vacuum "lightweight" and say it "works like a charm." Sale ends Dec. 30.

Story continues

$400 $500 at Best Buy Canada

KitchenAid Professional 600 Lift-Bowl Stand Mixer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With an average rating of 4.7 stars from more than 8,200 reviews, reviewers say this KitchenAid mixer is "powerful" and makes "quick and easy work of everything." This Boxing Day, Best Buy Canada shoppers can save a whopping $300 on the top-rated mixer. Sale ends Dec. 30.

$430 $730 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 330-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This Boxing Day, audiophiles can enjoy $200 off this top-rated Samsung HW-Q700A soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. With an average rating of 4.7 stars, shoppers are "impressed" with the cinema-like sound experience. Sale ends Dec. 30.

$600 $800 at Best Buy Canada

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take your fitness routine up a notch with the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. The intuitive watch can be used as a stress management tool, and tracks calories burned, steps, sleep, and so much more. Sale ends Jan. 13.

$260 $400 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung The Frame 55" 4K Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Now's your chance to take home the famous Samsung The Frame TV at a can't-miss price. With over 1,600 reviews behind it, shoppers call the TV "sleek and slim" and say it's a "stellar device." Sale ends Dec. 30.

$1,600 $2,000 at Best Buy Canada

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Google Nest Doorbell (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With the Google Nest doorbell, you'll always know who's at your front door, even when you're not at home. The tech-savvy device can send you mobile alerts when someone approaches, rings the doorbell, or leaves a package. Sale ends Jan. 2.

$200 $300 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Beginning on Dec. 24, shoppers can take home this 65-inch Samsung TV for $150 off its original price of $1,150. The TV comes equipped with a Tizen operating system for smart functionality and gives you instant access to your favourite streaming channels and services. Sale ends Dec. 30.

$1,000 $1,150 at Best Buy Canada

Vitamix E310 Explorian 1.4L Blender (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save $60 on this top-rated Vitamix blender that Best Buy Canada shoppers say is the "last blender you will [ever] buy." The Vitamix E310 Explorian blender is perfect for blending 3-5 servings of anything from smoothies and soups to frozen desserts. Sale ends Dec. 31.

$390 $450 at Best Buy Canada

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

A serious watch for serious athletes, the the Garmin fenix 6 Pro watch tracks your activities, heart rate, sleep, calories burned, and more, plus it sends you performance metrics so you can set goals and track progress. Sale ends Jan. 6.

$580 $880 at Best Buy Canada

Sony Bravia 75" 4K LED Smart Google TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This top-rated Sony 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Google Smart TV has racked up more than 600 reviews and has been called a "worthwhile purchase" by Best Buy Canada reviewers. "Picture is excellent to superior," writes one shopper. "We would purchase this TV again in an instant." Sale ends Dec. 30.

$2,200 $2,800 at Best Buy Canada

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Start the new year off on the right foot with this reviewer-loved NordicTrack S22i studio spin bike. The bike comes with a 22-inch HD screen so that you can immerse yourself in training sessions with renowned iFit trainers while you ride. Sale ends Jan. 1.

$2,000 $2,400 at Best Buy Canada

Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

From toast to cookies, roasts and slow-cook meals, this Breville Smart Oven convection toaster does it all. "Spend the money, buy this oven!" Raves one Best Buy Canada shopper. Sale ends Dec. 30.

$300 $400 at Best Buy Canada

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.