Best Buy Canada is having a big sale on car safety devices: Here's what to shop

Level up your car's technology with Best Buy Canada's latest sale.

Cars get us from point A to point B — and of course, you want to make sure you're doing it as safely as possible.

Smart technology has touched most parts of our lives, including when we're getting to where we need to be. Whether it's a dash cam or GPS system, there's no need to fear getting lost or stranded without help again.

Level up your car's safety features and drive with confidence by perusing through Best Buy's latest on-sale car tech.

We've rounded up 9 car tech devices you can grab on sale now!

Feel extra safe in your car with this Thinkware Dash Cam, featuring a wide viewing angle and 1080p recording quality so you can make out even the furthest people and license plates. Collision warnings and other alerts are GPS-enabled to make sure you feel extra safe when out on the road.

This slim and discrete dash cam helps keep more than just your eyes on the road. It syncs to smartphones to receive notifications and view the video feed on the go, and is wifi-enabled to boot.

This travel companion features a big and bright 10" display that can rotate to view your road in portrait or landscape mode. It even connects to Tripadvisor to give you real-time ratings of places to visit.

Get on your bike and ride with confidence you won't get lost along the way. Designed with the avid biker in mind, this motorcycle GPS system boasts a 5.5" LCD display and rider alerts to give you time to prepare for a potential hazard.

This touchscreen navigator allows you to se turn-by-turn directions, topography maps for off-roading and syncs to your smartphone using wifi.

For a lower-budget option, there's the Garmin DriveSmart GPS. Boasting a 6.95" screen, voice-activated navigation and dual-orientation display, you won't be trading in practicality for price point with this purchase. Plus, it has more than 1,900 5-star reviews!

Keep more than just your eyes on the road ahead. With a 6G lens recording at 1080p HD, this camera acts as an emergency SOS response that sends medical data to nearby emergency services in the event of an incident.

Stay safe so you can focus on your trip with the myGEKOgear Orbit dashcam. It records at a 140-degree angle in full HD at the front and read end of your vehicle, so you'll never miss a crucial detail again.

The Garmin 46 dashcam expands your view while on the open road. It's a compact, discreet GSP-enabled device that offers a 140-degree wide view angle and connects to both Bluetooth and wifi to transfer or share saved footage.

