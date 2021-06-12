Deal Alert:

Sport Chek is having a massive sale right now: Shop the best deals

The Canadian retailer has up to 60% off as part of their Big Chek sale.

Best Buy Canada is having a big sale on car safety devices: Here's what to shop

Meaghan Wray
·3 min read

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Level up your car&#39;s technology with Best Buy Canada&#39;s latest sale.
Level up your car's technology with Best Buy Canada's latest sale.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cars get us from point A to point B — and of course, you want to make sure you're doing it as safely as possible.

Smart technology has touched most parts of our lives, including when we're getting to where we need to be. Whether it's a dash cam or GPS system, there's no need to fear getting lost or stranded without help again.

Level up your car's safety features and drive with confidence by perusing through Best Buy's latest on-sale car tech.

We've rounded up 9 car tech devices you can grab on sale now! 

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Feel extra safe in your car with this Thinkware Dash Cam, featuring a wide viewing angle and 1080p recording quality so you can make out even the furthest people and license plates. Collision warnings and other alerts are GPS-enabled to make sure you feel extra safe when out on the road.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $180 (originally $340)

Thinkware F200 Pro Full HD 1090p Dash Cam

Thinkware F200 Pro Full HD 1090p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Thinkware F200 Pro Full HD 1090p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This slim and discrete dash cam helps keep more than just your eyes on the road. It syncs to smartphones to receive notifications and view the video feed on the go, and is wifi-enabled to boot.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $150 (originally $190)

Garmin RV 1090 10" GPS

Garmin RV 1090 10
Garmin RV 1090 10" GPS (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This travel companion features a big and bright 10" display that can rotate to view your road in portrait or landscape mode. It even connects to Tripadvisor to give you real-time ratings of places to visit.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $838

Garmin All-Terrain Motorcycle 5.5" GPS Navigator

Garmin All-Terrain Motorcycle 5.5
Garmin All-Terrain Motorcycle 5.5" GPS Navigator (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Get on your bike and ride with confidence you won't get lost along the way. Designed with the avid biker in mind, this motorcycle GPS system boasts a 5.5" LCD display and rider alerts to give you time to prepare for a potential hazard.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $560 (originally $632)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Garmin Overlander All-Terrain 7" Navigator

Garmin Overlander All-Terrain 7
Garmin Overlander All-Terrain 7" Navigator (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This touchscreen navigator allows you to se turn-by-turn directions, topography maps for off-roading and syncs to your smartphone using wifi.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $840 (originally $950)

Garmin DriveSmart 6.95" GPS

Garmin DriveSmart 6.95
Garmin DriveSmart 6.95" GPS (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

For a lower-budget option, there's the Garmin DriveSmart GPS. Boasting a 6.95" screen, voice-activated navigation and dual-orientation display, you won't be trading in practicality for price point with this purchase. Plus, it has more than 1,900 5-star reviews!

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $240

Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam

Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Nextbase 322GW Full HD 1080p Dash Cam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep more than just your eyes on the road ahead. With a 6G lens recording at 1080p HD, this camera acts as an emergency SOS response that sends medical data to nearby emergency services in the event of an incident.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $170 (originally $190)

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1090p Dashcam

myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1090p Dashcam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
myGEKOgear Orbit 950 Full HD 1090p Dashcam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Stay safe so you can focus on your trip with the myGEKOgear Orbit dashcam. It records at a 140-degree angle in full HD at the front and read end of your vehicle, so you'll never miss a crucial detail again.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $140 (originally $190)

Garmin 46 1080p Dashcam

Garmin 46 1080p Dashcam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Garmin 46 1080p Dashcam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

The Garmin 46 dashcam expands your view while on the open road. It's a compact, discreet GSP-enabled device that offers a 140-degree wide view angle and connects to both Bluetooth and wifi to transfer or share saved footage.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $160 (originally $170)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Having This One Thing Can Mean You're Obese

    Obesity can seem like something that happens to other people, not you, but in fact, you might be a person with obesity. In America, the US obesity prevalence was recently 42.4%, according to the CDC. That's a lot of people whose weight is above normal, and it's a dangerously high number: Obesity can cause all kinds of death and health issues, including high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, a stroke, gallbladder disease—and it makes other diseases, like COVID, way worse. T

  • I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and This Flattering $30 Swimsuit Is One of My Best Finds

    I’m so glad I took a chance on it.

  • 'Loki' Star Tom Hiddleston Was Once Rumored to Be Dating Elizabeth Olsen

    Yep, that's right — Loki and Scarlet Witch. Together.

  • Simple Habits That Slow Aging, According to Science

    You might want to live forever, like some Greek god or sparkling vampire. But the truth of the matter is, vampires never seem to get gum disease. And Zeus never had prostate cancer. We mere mortals not only die, but get sick—sometimes painfully so.There's no point living long if you're not healthy while doing it.That's why we scoured the latest medical journals and studies to uncover the top 38 ways you can live healthy for as long as possible. Not only will this advice extend your life, it'll l

  • The Worst Food to Eat for Your Mental Health, Says Expert

    Maintaining your mental health is no easy task. Everything from sleep to exercise to diet can play a role and sometimes it's hard to know exactly what to do in order to get to a point of feeling your best.Your diet could be mentally weighing you down, so making some simple changes could be a great place to start. We're not talking about switching up your whole diet, of course, because that can be tough. Instead, we were curious to find out if there's one food making our mental health worse. In o

  • Miley Cyrus's New Mullet Cut Is Giving Off Major Princess Diana Vibes

    It's "business in the front, party in the back" — but royal!

  • 10 Ways to Look 10 Years Younger, Say Experts

    There is no way to stop the hands of time and prevent the aging process from actually happening. However, there are a number of ways to help improve longevity and even look much younger than you are. Eat This, Not That! asked a variety of experts the question everyone wants answered: what can I do to look 10 years younger? Read on to find out what they had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 Main

  • From boots to base layers: the best walking gear

    From boots to base layers: the best walking gearBe ready for the elements with this selection of stylish and affordable walking clothes and footwear No sweat … start with a breathable ‘outer shell’. Photograph: Berghaus

  • The Girl Next Door review – Ayckbourn’s inventive time-bending comedy

    The Girl Next Door review – Ayckbourn’s inventive time-bending comedyTwo sets of neighbours from 2020 and 1942 interact in an entertaining tale of love and endurance Naomi Petersen as Lily and Linford Johnson as Alf in The Girl Next Door. Photograph: Tony Bartholomew/Turnstone Media

  • Princess Diana's Engagement Gift from Prince Charles Goes Up for Sale

    It was something of an unusual present.

  • The 411 on How to Reap All the Benefits of Black Seed Oil

    Our experts are breaking down the benefits, side effects and everything else you need to know.

  • Halle Berry Is Toned Head to Toe Lounging on the Beach In a New Bikini Photo

    Loving this caption! 🔥🔥

  • One Major Effect of Drinking Milk, New Study Says

    Milk is often touted for bone health because of its calcium and vitamin D levels—which both play a role in bone growth—but a new study in the International Journal of Obesity suggests it could also be beneficial for your heart, as well.Researchers assessed genetic biomarkers for just 417,000 people and found that those who consumed milk regularly had a higher amount of body fat compared to non-drinkers, but they also tended to have lower cholesterol and reduced risk of heart disease.The study's

  • Starbucks Just Brought Back This Money-Saving Pre-Pandemic Perk

    While a caffeinated drink from Starbucks might sometimes taste better than the coffee you can make at home, it's hard to ignore the price of this on-the-go habit. After all, many of the drinks on the menu cost more than $5 for a single cup. Lucky for all the Starbucks fiens out there, the chain is bringing back a pre-pandemic perk that will help bring that price tag down a bit. The reusable cup discounts are back!In March 2020, just as people were beginning to get a sense of how severe the effec

  • True to nature: Robert Macfarlane, Helen Macdonald and more on the children’s books that inspired them

    True to nature: Robert Macfarlane, Helen Macdonald and more on the children’s books that inspired them. From Watership Down to The Animals of Farthing Wood, leading nature writers discuss the children’s classics that made them want to write about the natural world

  • ‘We are democratising the right to laziness’: the rise of on-demand grocery deliveries

    ‘We are democratising the right to laziness’: the rise of on-demand grocery deliveries. Companies are springing up all over the UK promising to deliver whatever you want in as little as 10 minutes. But what could we lose by never popping out for milk again?

  • Experts Predict Summer 2021 Will Be a ‘Tick Time Bomb’ — Here’s How to Stay Safe

    “We are already seeing more ticks this season than last year.”

  • McDonald's Surprising Menu from Five Decades Ago Will Shock You

    Today, the menu at McDonald's restaurants can be so cluttered as to initially overwhelm the customer unfamiliar with the options. There are nine different burgers, five different chicken sandwiches, the McNuggets, McMuffins, McFlurrys, and so many other items. But five decades ago, in the early years of the 1970s, the McDonald's menu was a surprisingly stark affair.RELATED: 13 Long-Lost Foods from the '70s That Will Stoke Your NostalgiaIn fact, according to a photo of a menu board from 1973, whi

  • These Foods Can Sabotage Your Weight Loss Progress, Says New Study

    Foods that have a high glycemic index (GI) like white bread, potatoes, and white rice are much more likely to increase the risk of weight gain following weight loss, according to a study in Diabetes Care.Glycemic index measures the rate at which blood glucose spikes after a meal. The more dramatic that swing is, the more it's associated with type 2 diabetes risk and weight gain overall.In the recent study, researchers looked at data from a global study of over 2,000 people who were classified as

  • How to grow native red clover

    How to grow native red cloverIt enriches the soil, feeds the bees, makes a mean cup of tea... and you might just find a lucky four-leafer ‘Red clover is a good-hearted plant.’ Photograph: Getty Images