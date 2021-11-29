Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday deals are here — save on TVs, kitchen appliances, workout gear and more

Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday Sale is here.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you missed on Black Friday deals you're in luck — Cyber Monday sales are here, and they're just as good.

Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday sale is in full swing, gifting shoppers the chance to save on everything from big ticket items like TVs and laptops to kitchen appliances.

We've gathered some of our favourite finds from Best Buy Canada's Cyber Monday sale that we think are too good to pas up.

Schwinn IC3 Upright Bike - Best Buy Canada

This upright bike delivers a low-impact cardio workout with padded handlebars, race style seat and an LCD console to keep track of heart rate, distance, calories burned and more.

$699 $800 at Best Buy Canada

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 65" 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV - Best Buy Canada

This 65” TV features true-to-life 4K HDR and XR Triluminos Pro with Google Smart TV functionality so you can enjoy “life like” entertainment at home.

$2,400 $2,800 at Best Buy Canada

De'Longhi Dedica DeLuxe Manual Espresso Machine

Enjoy café-quality results at home thanks to this sleek espresso machine with premium adjustable frother.

$270 $397 at Best Buy Canada

Insignia Air Fryer - 4.8L - Best Buy Canada

Prepare your favourite foods at home with less oil in less time.

$90 $220 at Best Buy Canada

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum - Best Buy Canada

Tackle household messes with this powerful cordless vacuum that delivers up to 60 minutes of run time.

$550 $700 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 75" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV

Samsung’s 75 inch 4K TV features AI upscaling to make every scene and movement as true-to-life as possible.

$2,700 $4,300 at Best Buy Canada

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym - Best Buy Canada

This home-gym allows you to perform more than 50 strength exercises with up to 210 lbs of resistance.

Story continues

$799 $1,299 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor - Best Buy Canada

This smart watch allows you to track your workouts, connect with fitness challenges and integrate Google maps, music and more.

$290 $370 at Best Buy Canada

JBL Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Best Buy Canada

This compact waterproof speaker provides up to five hours of playtime on a full charge.

$40 $60 at Best Buy Canada

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System - 3-Pack - Best Buy Canada

This three-pack of cameras features 1080p Full HD screen resolution, infrared night vision and two-way audio.

$185 $330 at Best Buy Canada

KitchenAid Artisan Design Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - 5Qt - 325-Watt - Best Buy Canada

This 10 speed mixer features a 5-quart mixing bowl that allows you to prepare nine dozen cookies, four loaves of bread or seven pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch.

$370 $630 at Best Buy Canada

These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelling technology and delivers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge.

$140 $190 at Best Buy Canada

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.