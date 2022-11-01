Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are here — but hurry!

Best Buy Canada is giving you an exclusive opportunity to shop their Black Friday sale early (Photos via Black Friday Canada)

It's November — which means Black Friday month has officially arrived.

Best Buy Canada just launched their Black Friday month deals, which means, you can shop Black Friday exclusive deals on everything from tech to fitness and beat the rush later this month.

When can I shop Best Buy Canada's early Black Friday deals?

The early Black Friday deals start on Best Buy Canada today (Nov. 1) — and this round of pricing ends on Nov. 3.

Shop appliances, laptops and electronics at Black Friday prices — whether you're shopping for yourself or kickstarting your holiday shopping.

How can I get the best Black Friday deals at Best Buy Canada?

If you're looking for the best deal, make sure the items you shop have the 'Black Friday Price Now' banner. According to Best Buy Canada, this means the price will not drop any lower on Black Friday.

"Products indicated as 'Black Friday Price Now' will be priced at the same price for the start of the Best Buy Black Friday Sale or on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If Best Buy lowers the price during the Black Friday Sale, Best Buy will refund the difference in price.

If the price does go lower, you can follow the steps under the Requesting a Price Match section to request a refund of the difference."

Best early Black Friday deals to shop at Best Buy Canada

Shop our picks from Best Buy's early Black Friday deals below.

Corsair K55 RGB PRO Optical Keyboard & Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse Combo (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Designed to work perfectly in tandem, the Corsair K55 RGB PRO Optical Keyboard and Harpoon RGB Pro Gaming Mouse will boost your gaming performance.

$60 $110 at Best Buy Canada

Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Whether you're at home or away, this wi-fi doorbell will track your front doorstep so you can always see who is stopping by. With HD video and two-way talk, this doorbell will give you a peace of mind.

$60 $85 at Best Buy Canada

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangle Panels - Smarter Kit - 5 Panels (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

With the cold, dark days of winter coming, you may be looking to brighten up any room. These modular mini light triangles have more than 16 million colours and tunable white light — the best part? They can be controlled by voice, touch and the Nanoleaf app.

$70 $150 at Best Buy Canada

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer - 3.8L (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This air fryer is low profile so it takes up limited space but is big on flavour.

$90 $180 at Best Buy Canada

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Backlit Mechanical OmniPoint Gaming Keyboard (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Gifting for yourself or the gamer in your life? This gaming keyboard won't disappoint with OLED smart display, a free customization option and on-board storage.

$170 $240 at Best Buy Canada

Instant Pot Pro Plus WiFi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker - 6QT (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save time and effort in the kitchen with this pressure cooker. Perfect for making virtually anything, this kitchen gadget is renowned for good reason.

$200 $300 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Whether you like the sleek touchscreen display, want to track your daily activity or love the idea of getting notifications to your watch, this Smartwatch is both a stylish and functional accessory.

$370 $440 at Best Buy Canada

ProForm Sport 7.0C Folding Treadmill (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

If getting in shape or hitting your daily 10,000 steps is going to be a New Year's resolution, you can get ahead on your goals and save $900 on this folding treadmill.

$800 $1,700 at Best Buy Canada

