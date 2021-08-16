Stock up on phone accessories during Best Buy's huge Friends & Family sale

SUMMER SALE:

Meaghan Wray
·3 min read

Best Buy&#39;s Friends & Family sale is on now.
Just try to find better deals on phone accessories. We'll wait.

Save big on the latest mobile phone accessories — from cases to wireless chargers and phone stabilizers — during Best Buy Canada's Friends and Family event. Prices are being slashed on major brands like OtterBox, Belkin and even Kate Spade New York — but only for a few days.

Shop our top picks below!

Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand with Speaker

Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand with Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Belkin Boost Charge 10W Wireless Charging Stand with Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Blast your music and charge your device at the same time. This sleek and stylish charging stand has 10 watts of power and provides 2-in-1 functionality. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $70)

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S20+

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S20+ (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S20+ (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Slim, compact and perfect for protecting your Samsung Galaxy phone. It protects your device from drops, falls and bumps, and is made of durable plastic.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $5 (originally $30)

Kate Spade New York Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Mini

Kate Spade New York Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Mini (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Kate Spade New York Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Mini (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your phone safe and protected without skimping on style. This fitted case wraps snugly around your phone and protects it from bumps and falls.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $10 (originally $30)

Native Union Drop 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Native Union Drop 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Native Union Drop 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Say goodbye to pesky cords and charge wire-free with the Native Union Drop Qi Wireless Charging Pad. It's a convenient way to refuel your devices either beside your bed, your front door or wherever else you choose to keep your phone.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $30 (originally $70)

Digipower 5-Port USB-A/USB-C Wall Charger

Digipower 5-Port USB-A/USB-C Wall Charger (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Digipower 5-Port USB-A/USB-C Wall Charger (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Minimize the amount of cords sticking out of your wall with this Digipower wall charger that boasts five ports or different varieties to suit all your devices.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $10 (originally $30)

OtterBox Commuter Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy A71

OtterBox Commuter Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy A71 (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
OtterBox Commuter Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy A71 (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Designed for the Samsung Galaxy A71, this OtterBox is slim in profile but robust in device protection. It's two-layer construction features a soft slipcover and a hard exterior shell.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $20 (originally $40)

LifeProof Wake Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max

LifeProof Wake Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
LifeProof Wake Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This beautiful hard shell case is made from 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. It features an ultra-thin, yet durable construction that can survive a two-metre drop.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $25 (originally $40)

Kate Space New York Defensive Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+

Kate Space New York Defensive Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+ (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Kate Space New York Defensive Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+ (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Don't let its gorgeous, dainty exterior fool you — this is one phone case that'll hold up through drops, bumps and scratches. Plus, it adds a personal flair to your smartphone.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $30 (originally $55)

OtterBox Symmetry Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Mini

OtterBox Symmetry Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Mini (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
OtterBox Symmetry Fitted Hard Shell Case for iPhone 12 Mini (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

If simplicity is the name of your game, this clear hard shell OtterBox will win you over. Protect your smartphone from the wear and tear of everyday life.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $30 (originally $45)

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+

Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+ (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Insignia Fitted Hard Shell Case for Galaxy S21+ (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Want a low-key case for your high-key incredible phone? Look no further than this clear Insignia phone case, designed to protect your device from accidents and everyday living.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $10 (originally $30)

Feiyu Tech VLOG Pocket Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Feiyu Tech VLOG Pocket Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Feiyu Tech VLOG Pocket Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Vlog without giving your viewers motion sickness! Keep your videos smooth and steady with this small, lightweight and foldable stabilizer.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $78)

