46 of the best Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada

Save big on dozens of retailers, from tech to fashion.

Shop up to 80% off Best Buy Canada's smart home appliances

Meaghan Wray
·3 min read

Best Buy is having a major sale on smart home must haves.
Smarten up your home this holiday season with some of the best deals from Best Buy Canada.

Save from 30% to 80% off on video doorbells and security systems, smart gardens, smart speakers and more during their Smart Home Sale. But don't wait too long — you won't want to miss out on these incredible deals!

Browse the Yahoo Canada team's top picks of smart home devices below.

Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera

Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Leave your home with the peace of mind of a trustworthy home security system. The Blink Mini has a Full HD 1080p camera that connects via wifi, and offers two-way walk and infrared night vision.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $25 (originally $45)

Ring Wired Wifi Video Doorbell

Ring Wired Wifi Video Doorbell (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
At home or away, the Ring Wired Wifi Video Doorbell helps you keep your eyes on your home. It alerts you when anyone stops by, and with two-way talk to can even speak to visitors from far away.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $56 (originally $80)

MYSA Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heating

MYSA Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heating (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Achieve the coziest vibes at home with the MYSA Smart Thermostat. This thermostat lets you adjust the temperature in your room through a handy phone app.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $140)

Lenovo Wifi Smart Plug

Lenovo Wifi Smart Plug (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Make your outlets smarter with the Lenovo Wifi Smart Plug. Use it to control your lights, coffee pot, TV and more using your voice or the app.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $10 (originally $18)

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Make your mornings easier with the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. Equipped with a Good Morning and Good Night Routine, this smart clock will keep you informed, on-time for work and up-to-date on all your appointments.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $90 (originally $120)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs 3 Pack

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs 3 Pack (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Lighting is everything. Equip your home with the Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth Bulbs to create the perfect ambiance in your space. Go from cozy to dance floor in seconds.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $160)

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden with Basil Seed Capsule Refill 3 Pack

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden (SGS1US) with Basil Seed Capsule Refill 3 Pack (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Grow fresh basil from your own kitchen with the set-it-and-forget-it smart garden. This tool monitors the health, growth and life cycle of your plants, and has built-in sensors and Smart Soil.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $90 (originally $130)

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Gen)

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Streamline your life with the Google Nest Mini. Listen to music, check your schedule, check the weather and more with this voice-controlled speaker.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $30 (originally $70)

Philips Hue Signe Smart Bluetooth LED Table Lamp

Philips Hue Signe Smart Bluetooth LED Table Lamp (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Outfit your home in smart lighting with the Philips Hue Signe Smart Bluetooth LED Table Lamp. Set it on your desk, shelf or tabletop and control it with voice commands.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $160 (originally $200)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 (Photo via Best Buy Canada)
Show off your green thumb with ease with the Click & Grow Smart Garden 9. This smart planter takes the guesswork out of gardening by ensuring your plants have the right amount of water, light and nutrients.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $180 (originally $260)

