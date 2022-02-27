Best Buy Canada is having a huge sale on spring must-haves — 11 of the best deals
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Although there's still a chill in the air and snow on the ground in many parts of Canada, it's time to start preparing for spring.
With just a few weeks of winter left, many of us are looking ahead to getting our home and our selves ready for the warmer weather.
If you're looking to upgrade your home or outdoor setup for spring, Best Buy Canada's Spring Essentials Sale is one you'll want to check out. Right now, the retailer is offering up discounts on everything from outdoor furniture to home appliances — but you'll have to hurry— this sale ends March 3.
We've gathered some of our favourite finds from Best Buy Canada's Spring Essentials sale that we think are too good to miss.
Insignia Digital Air Fryer with Dual Pan - 7.57L/8QT
Prepare healthier meals for your family with this family-sized air fryer that features bake, broil, reheat, toast and roast functions.
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant
Get moving this spring and keep track of your health and fitness goals with the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with GPS and heart-rate monitor.
Veranda 3-Piece Patio Sectional
Upgrade your outdoor space with this three-piece sectional that's the perfect setting for hours of outdoor fun and conversation.
$1,300
$1,900 at Best Buy Canada
Wolf Gourmet Programmable Drip Coffee Maker
This 10-cup drip coffee maker features a programmable LCD clock to schedule your brew, auto shut-off and five different brew strengths so you can enjoy your coffee just the way you like it.
My Patio Freestanding Wood Burning Fire Pit
Enjoy backyard hang-outs and s'mores this spring and summer with this freestanding wood burning fire pit.
Eufy Cam Pro Wired Outdoor 2K IP Camera
This 3MP super HD camera with 2K video resolution can be used both indoors and outdoors to give you peace of mind that your home is secure.
Seychelle 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
This four-piece patio set is designed to serve as the ultimate setting for outdoor entertaining this spring and summer.
$1,350
$2,000 at Best Buy Canada
ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical
ProForm’s Carbon EL Elliptical features 18 digital resistance levels and five different incline positions to help you feel the burn.
$1,000
$1,500 at Best Buy Canada
Omega 8008 Nutrition System Slow Juicer
Enjoy fresh juices at home with this easy-to-use dual-stage juicing system with low rotation speeds to help prevent clogging or foaming.
Arlo Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
This video doorbell features 2-way audio, HD video and 180 degree viewing angle so you can keep an eye on everything that happens on your doorstep.
Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench
This versatile workout bench can be adjusted in six different positions and features stabilizers, transport wheels and a 600 lb maximum.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.