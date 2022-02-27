Best Buy Canada is having a huge sale on spring must-haves — 11 of the best deals

Best Buy's Spring Essentials sale is on now. (Image via Best Buy Canada)

Although there's still a chill in the air and snow on the ground in many parts of Canada, it's time to start preparing for spring.

With just a few weeks of winter left, many of us are looking ahead to getting our home and our selves ready for the warmer weather.

If you're looking to upgrade your home or outdoor setup for spring, Best Buy Canada's Spring Essentials Sale is one you'll want to check out. Right now, the retailer is offering up discounts on everything from outdoor furniture to home appliances — but you'll have to hurry— this sale ends March 3.

We've gathered some of our favourite finds from Best Buy Canada's Spring Essentials sale that we think are too good to miss.

Insignia Digital Air Fryer with Dual Pan - 7.57L/8QT - Best Buy Canada

Prepare healthier meals for your family with this family-sized air fryer that features bake, broil, reheat, toast and roast functions.

$140 $300 at Best Buy Canada

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant - Best Buy Canada

Get moving this spring and keep track of your health and fitness goals with the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with GPS and heart-rate monitor.

$260 $400 at Best Buy Canada

Veranda 3-Piece Patio Sectional - Best Buy Canada

Upgrade your outdoor space with this three-piece sectional that's the perfect setting for hours of outdoor fun and conversation.

$1,300 $1,900 at Best Buy Canada

Wolf Gourmet Programmable Drip Coffee Maker-Best Buy Canada

This 10-cup drip coffee maker features a programmable LCD clock to schedule your brew, auto shut-off and five different brew strengths so you can enjoy your coffee just the way you like it.

$530 $730 at Best Buy Canada

My Patio Freestanding Wood Burning Fire Pit - Best Buy Canada

Enjoy backyard hang-outs and s'mores this spring and summer with this freestanding wood burning fire pit.

$230 $370 at Best Buy Canada

Eufy Cam Pro Wired Outdoor 2K IP Camera- Best Buy Canada

This 3MP super HD camera with 2K video resolution can be used both indoors and outdoors to give you peace of mind that your home is secure.

$100 $120 at Best Buy Canada

Seychelle 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set - Best Buy Canada

This four-piece patio set is designed to serve as the ultimate setting for outdoor entertaining this spring and summer.

$1,350 $2,000 at Best Buy Canada

ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical- Best Buy Canada

ProForm’s Carbon EL Elliptical features 18 digital resistance levels and five different incline positions to help you feel the burn.

$1,000 $1,500 at Best Buy Canada

Omega 8008 Nutrition System Slow Juicer - Best Buy Canada

Enjoy fresh juices at home with this easy-to-use dual-stage juicing system with low rotation speeds to help prevent clogging or foaming.

$260 $280 at Best Buy Canada

Arlo Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell - Best Buy Canada

This video doorbell features 2-way audio, HD video and 180 degree viewing angle so you can keep an eye on everything that happens on your doorstep.

$170 $200 at Best Buy Canada

Bowflex 5.1S Stowable Bench - Best Buy Canada

This versatile workout bench can be adjusted in six different positions and features stabilizers, transport wheels and a 600 lb maximum.

$300 $400 at Best Buy Canada

