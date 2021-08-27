Save $150 on this touch screen laptop, plus more of Best Buy Canada's top deals of the week

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop is one of this week's Top Deals at Best Buy Canada.

Best Buy Canada is making it easy to upgrade your tech in time for the new school year.

Now that students are heading back to classrooms (both virtually and in person) it’s the perfect time to invest in new devices. Best Buy’s weekly Top Deals are well worth checking out if you’re on the hunt for an upgrade, sinc you’ll find limited time savings on laptops, headphones, appliances and more.

Beginning today, you can save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop — but only until Sept. 3.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop. Image via Best Buy.

$550 $700 at Best Buy Canada

This laptop features a large 15.6" touchscreen display for convenient use and immersive visuals as you watch movies, surf the web, or work. It packs an Intel Core i3 dual-core processor and 8GB of RAM to deliver excellent performance to easily tackle everyday tasks.

You can keep on top of lectures and stay connected to loved ones thanks to a built-in video camera and Dolby Audio technology for rich audio. A 7.5-hour battery life lets you enjoy almost a full day of use on just a single charge.

More than 600 customers have given this laptop a perfect 5-star rating, while 94 per cent of reviewers sayy they would recommend this product. One reviewer praised that the “screen is very clear and sharp,” while another was a fan of this laptop for offering “solid value for [a] basic Chromebook.”

Since this deal only runs for a limited time, you’ll want to shop it and more weekly Top Deals before they’re gone!

Epson EcoTank ET-2760. Image via Best Buy.

Heading back to class often means printing out assignments, lecture notes and more. Tackle them with this efficient printer that lets you print, scan and copy all from the same unit.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $380 (originally $430)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Image via Best Buy.

Stay focused no matter what’s going on around you with this pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

Lexar JumpDrive 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive. Image via Best Buy.

A must-have for keeping backup copies of important documents and easily transferring files, this 128GB flash drive is a top buy at 50% off.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $20 (originally $40)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen). Image via Best Buy.

Start your morning off right by listening to news, weather and calendar updates all synched up with this smart hub.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $80 (originally $130)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Image via Best Buy.

Save $100 on this cordless vacuum that generates powerful suction to remove dirt, dust particles and pet hair from carpets, sofas, stairs and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

Logitech ERGO K860 Bluetooth Keyboard with MX Vertical Wireless Optical Mouse. Image via Best Buy.

If you’re spending long hours at your desk, you may want to invest in this ergonomic setup that includes a keyboard and wireless mouse.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $250 (originally $280)

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch. Image via Best Buy.

Keeping on top of your physical and mental health has never been easier than with the help of this fitness tracker that monitors calories burned, steps taken, heart rate, sleeping patterns and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $180 (originally $230)

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. Image via Best Buy.

Choose from blue, black or red in this rugged portable speaker that lets you blast your favourite tunes from anywhere.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $170 (originally $240)

Toshiba 43" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV. Image via Best Buy.

Whether at home or in a dorm, this 43” smart TV makes it easy to stream all of your favourite movies and TV shows.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $450 (originally $550)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!