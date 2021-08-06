Snag a Dyson cordless vacuum for $100 off — plus more of Best Buy Canada's best deals of the week

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

This Dyson vacuum is on sale as part of Best Buy's Top Deals of the Week.

Did somebody call for a home gadget upgrade?

Best Buy Canada is here to answer with incredible deals on cordless vacuums, flat-screen TVs, waterproof speakers, at-home and in-car security systems and more.

Every week, the popular retailer marks down tons of items as part of their online Top Deals flyer — which means you only have until Aug. 12 to take advantage of these slashed prices.

Shop our top picks below, including a popular Dyson vacuum on sale for $400.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Loathe cleaning less with this high-power, sleek and easy-to-use cordless vacuum. The Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum picks up dirt, debris and pet hair with no problem using its 2-tier Radial cyclones and incredible suction power.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $500)

Insignia 43" 1080p HD LED TV (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Clear images. Rich, natural colour. It's all possible with the Insignia 43" screen and its 1080p HD resolution.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $280 (originally $300)

Logitech X92OS Pro 1080p HD Webcam (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Even as things start to open up again, you'll still want to keep touch with lots of people virtually. This webcam makes chatting with friends, family, co-workers, clients and even gaming competitors a breeze. One shopper calls it a "great value."

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $80 (originally $100)

Canon PIXMA TS5320 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Say goodbye to trips to your local photography store! With the Canona PIXMA TS5320, you can have high-end printing right in your own home. It's designed to print both documents and photos, and sets up in just a few minutes.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $130 (originally $140)

Samsung 27" FHD 60Hz Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Crisp details, vivid colour and hours of lag-free gaming at your fingertips with this Samsung curved monitor. It's equipped with a gorgeous 1080p resolution, and has a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $190 (originally $250)

Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Block out the noise and step into your own world with the Bose SoundLink II headphones. Enjoy deep, immersive, crystal-clear sound and pair up to two devices at once to watch a movie on your tablet while keeping connected to your phone. With more than 3,880 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating, it's clear to see why these are a favourite.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $190 (originally $250)

Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Get top-of-the-line quality without breaking the bank with the Jabra Elite Active headphones. With passive noise cancelling and wireless capabilities, you'll never be tied down to your phone again.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $140)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep you, your passengers and your car safe with the Thinkware dash and rear camera bundle. It gives you full angles of the road while recording at 1080p, and warns about potential collisions and lane departure alerts.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $230 (originally $290)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6" Laptop (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

A reliable companion for everyday tasks and entertainment, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features a 15.6" screen, an Intel Premium 7505 processor and 8GB of RAM.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $500 (originally $600)

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Bring your new wireless bluetooth speaker along for all of your adventures. This portable, rugged speaker provides powerful sound with rich bass, and is perfect to take to the pool, beach or camping.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $170 (originally $240)

Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your home safe and secure with the Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera. Check in on your home from wherever you are by pulling out your phone or tablet when you're connected to wifi. Plus, get mobile alerts if something happens in your house when you're not home.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $130 (originally $180)

