Save 55% on these wireless earbuds, plus more of this week's top deals from Best Buy Canada

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·3 min read

Save 55% on the JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones at Best Buy Canada.
Best Buy Canada has always been a go-to shopping destination for some of the best tech deals during Black Friday and Boxing Day, but you may not realize that they also offer some major savings throughout the rest of the year.

Every week, you’ll find a new selection of Top Deals on an assortment of must-have items, with everything from TVs and laptops to appliances and smart home devices.

This week, one sale find that you’re not going to want to miss is the JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones, currently on sale for a whopping 55% off.

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones in black. Image via Best Buy Canada.
SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $220)

These Bluetooth earbuds feature a comfortable and ergonomic fit, and are equipped with JBL Signature Sound for an immersive audio experience. They also boast a built-in microphone that enables clear calls — making them a great choice for when you’re on the go.

Enjoy up to six hours of continuous play or talk time and 18 hours of backup time with the smart charging case. These earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant, making them a top choice for active lifestyles.

Shoppers have called these wireless earbuds a “10/10” for their top quality sound and compact size as well as being “good mid priced earbuds.”

ALSO SEE: This lightweight vacuum with 'strong suction' is on sale for $70 on Amazon

“Even better than the original Free. Sound is great and the call quality is much better/better multitasking between calls and music. 10/10 I love these headphones so much,” reads one review.

“I've had these for a few weeks now and absolutely love them. Crystal clear sound, great smart features and fit so well in my ears. Forget they’re in sometimes,” adds another.

Considering picking up a pair for yourself? You’ve got until Sept. 16 to save $120 on the JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones. To shop more of Best Buy Canada's top weekly deals, scroll below.

Canon PIXMA TR7620 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer

Canon PIXMA TR7620 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer. Image via Best Buy Canada.
Now that the new school year is in full swing, add this all-in-one inkjet printer to your home office to make printouts and copies a breeze.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $150 (originally $230)

Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam

Garmin 56 1440p HD Dash Cam. Image via Best Buy.
Stay safe on the road and never miss a single moment with the help of this dash cam that records in full 1440p HD.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $210 (originally $250)

ASUS X515MA 15.6" Laptop

ASUS X515MA 15.6
Save $100 on this 15.6” laptop that delivers powerful performance for schoolwork, office work and entertainment.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $480 (originally $580)

Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Cordless Smart Hardfloor Stick Vacuum

Woman vacuums floor using Tineco Pure One S11 Tango Cordless Smart Hardfloor Stick Vacuum. Image via Best Buy.
This convertible vacuum uses smart-sensor technology to conveniently detect hidden dirt and adjusts the suction power accordingly.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $450 (originally $600)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display in white/charcoal. Image via Best Buy.
Streamline your mornings with the help of this Google Nest Hub that comes equipped with built-in Google Assistant to keep you on track.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $80 (originally $130)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones in blue. Image via Best Buy.
When you need to get in the zone, reach for these noise-cancelling headphones that detect ambient noise and keeps it at bay.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $130 (originally $250)

Dell 31.5" Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Dell 31.5
Take your gaming station to the next level with this curved monitor that has been designed to prevent lag and screen tearing for a seamless experience.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $500 (originally $800)

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Outdoor 2K HD Camera Security Bundle

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Outdoor 2K HD Camera Security Bundle in white. Image via Best Buy.
If you're looking to improve your home's safety and security, this bundle of three cameras and accessories is a great place to start. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $650 (originally $750)

