Best Buy Canada's famous Yellow Tag sale is on right now: Here are the deals you won't want to miss

Kayla Kuefler
·3 min read

Best Buy Canada's famous Yellow Tag sale is on until May 27. Here are the deals you won't want to miss out on (Photo via Best Buy Canada).

Bargain hunters, listen up. Best Buy Canada's renowned Yellow Tag sale is on right now, and the retailer is offering up enormous discounts you won't want to miss. 

You can save hundreds on smartwatches, home electronics, and even car seats for your children, thanks to Best Buy Canada's week-long event.

The incredible offerings end May 27, so if you were thinking about upgrading your tech, we wouldn't wait. To see some of their best Yellow Tag offerings, shop our picks below.

Evenflo Revolve Convertible All-in-One Car Seat

Evenflo Revolve Convertible All-in-One Car Seat (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

An all-in-one car seat that will evolve alongside your child, the Evenflo Revolve360 Rotational car seat will be the only one you'll ever need to buy. A convertible seat suited for infants to 10-year-olds, it features a rotating base so that you can transform it from a rear-facing seat to a front-facing seat to a booster seat with ease.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $400 (originally $550)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum

Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save an impressive $100 and join legions of Dyson fans in their love of the Cyclone V10 motorhead cordless vacuum. Engineered with powerful suction to deep clean carpets and hard-to-get-at dirt, dust, and pet hair, the vacuum includes combination and crevice tools and a direct-drive cleaner head to suit all of your cleaning needs.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $500 (originally $600)

Baby Brezza Steri-Dry Steam Sterilizer

Baby Brezza Steri-Dry Steam Sterilizer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Sterilize your baby's bottles, pacifiers, and breast pump parts with ease with the Brezza Baby Steri-Dry steam sterilizer. The innovative tool sterilizes up to six bottles in an eight-minute steam cycle and kills 99.9 percent of potentially harmful germs. Its easy-to-use control panel allows you to select from sterilize, sterilize and dry, and dry only cycles. Plus, the contents of the sterilizer remain sterile for up to 24 hours or until the lid is opened, so there's no rush when time isn't on your side. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $160)

Insignia Digital Air Fryer

Insignia Digital Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save $50 and enjoy all of your favourite foods in a healthier way with the Insignia digital air fryer. The countertop appliance operates without oil, so you can cook family favourites like french fries, chicken wings, and more without the mess or calories that come with a traditional food fryer. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $150)

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take control of your health with the Garmin vivoactive 3 smartwatch. Rugged and waterproof, the tech-savvy watch features calorie, distance, and sleep tracking, downloadable workouts, a built-in GPS, and more to keep you motivated on your fitness journey. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $170 (originally $200)

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig Tripod (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Create professional-looking videos wherever you go with the JOBY GorillaPod mobile rig tripod. The tripod is designed for smartphone videographers and can mount up to three accessories, including lighting and boom mics, for expert-looking videos on the go.  

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $90 (originally $120)

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Jabra Freeway Speakerphone

Jabra Freeway Speakerphone (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Enjoy crisp and clear hands-free audio with the Jabra Freeway Speakerphone. The speaker syncs to your smartphone via Bluetooth and uses its noise-cancelling technology and three-way speaker to guarantee crystal-clear voice transmission on both sides of the call.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $100 (originally $120)

Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card

Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Save $80 and enjoy 512GB of storage capacity with the Samsung EVO Plus microSD memory card. Featuring read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, the memory card offers fast file transfers, quick loading, and 4-proof protection, including X-ray and water resistance. 

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $120 (originally $200)

