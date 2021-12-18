Shop Best Buy Canada's early Boxing Day deals now

Best Buy's early Boxing Day sales include this Kitchen Aid stand mixer.

Christmas is just around the corner — but there's still time to snag last-minute deals, or to get a head start on your Boxing Day shopping.

Save big on gifts for everyone on your shopping list with Best Buy Canada's early Boxing Day deals on computer accessories, smart home essentials and so much more.

You'll notice some of these sale picks have the Boxing Day Price Now badge — which means if the prices lowers during Best Buy's Boxing Day sale, they'll refund the difference (check out terms and conditions here).

Browse the Yahoo Canada team's top picks from Best Buy's latest sale below.

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Get all your holiday baking and cooking done in style with the KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer. It boasts 10 speeds and a large 4.5qt. stainless steel mixing bowl.

$330 $500 at Best Buy Canada

Samsung 870 EVO 250GB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take your more important documents with you wherever you go with the Samsung 870 EVO 250GB solid state drive. It has plenty of room to hold everything from files to games, and is compatible with major host systems.

$70 $75 at Best Buy Canada

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Level up your cleaning routine with this cordless stick vacuum, featuring iLoop smart-sensor technology and a 500W motor.

$580 $700 at Best Buy Canada

iRobot Roomba i8+ Wifi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Modernize your home cleaning technology with the iRobot Roomba i8+. This smart vacuum connects to your smartphone so you can control it via he app. Plus, it even responds to voice assistant.

$800 $1,100 at Best Buy Canada

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Looking to invest in a cordless Dyson vacuum? Now is your chance. Score the Dyson V11 Torque for $100 off and revel in the Dynamic Load Sensor technology.

$700 $800 at Best Buy Canada

Garmin Lily Classic Edition 34.5mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

This Garmin smartwatch combines fashion and function. It tracks steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate, energy levels, women's health and more. Plus, it's stylish!

$260 $330 at Best Buy Canada

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Stay on top of your fitness goals with the Fitbit Inspire 2. This sleek, understated smartwatch tracks steps, heart rate, calories burned, sleep and more.

$90 $130 at Best Buy Canada

Tzumi auraLED ColorStrip Smart Bluetooth LED Light Strip With Remote (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Decorate any room with the Tzumi auraLED strip lights. These USB-powered lights connect to the app via Bluetooth, where you can control the colour of flashing and fading patterns straight from your phone.

$15 $30 at Best Buy Canada

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Keep your important documents safe and secure with the Seagate One Touch 2TB external hard drive. It features a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 port to make file transfer a breeze.

$75 $84 at Best Buy Canada

Insignia Air Fryer (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Make healthy, delicious meals for you and your family. The Insignia Air Fryer is the perfect addition to any modern kitchen, allowing you to enjoy your favourite fried foods without the excess oil.

$80 $230 at Best Buy Canada

Logitech G Pro Backlit Mechanical GX Blue Clicky Gaming Keyboard (Photo via Best Buy Canada)

Take your gaming skills up a notch with the Logitech GX Blue gaming keyboard. It combines performance, speed and precision to wipe out your opponents and come out on top.

$100 $130 at Best Buy Canada

