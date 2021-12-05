CYBER WEEK:

Best Buy gift guide: 16 of the best gifts to shop at every price point

Meaghan Wray
·4 min read

We've rounded up our favourite gifts from Best Buy Canada for Christmas 2021.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Tis the season to shop 'til you drop...ad if you're looking for inspiration, you might want to check out Best Buy Canada is making it a little bit easier.

Regardless of who you're shopping for, the retailer has tons of great gift selections perfect for anyone on your shopping list— from smart home products to computer accessories.

The Yahoo Canada Lifestyle team picked their top 15 favourite products from a variety of price points to suit all budgets, starting at under $50.

Top Best Buy gifts under $50


Insignia Mouse Pad

Made with non-slip rubber backing and a damask pattern, this mouse pad will brighten up your busy work (or gaming) day.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $10

OtterBox Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone

Protect your iPhone from damage and keep your most-used cards easy to reach with the OtterBox Wallet iPhone case. Compatible with iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $49

Insignia Universal Dual Qi Wireless Charging Station

Power up your most important devices all together, and wirelessly. This Qi wireless charging station gives power to two devices at once.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $25

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch

Add reliable storage space to your favourite gaming platform.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $49

Magic Bullet Stand Blender with Blending Cups

Make cooking easy with the Magic Bullet Stand Blender, ideal for whipping up your favourite dips, sauces, milkshakes, smoothies and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $40

Top Best Buy gifts under $100

Le Reve Inspirational Collection Yellow/Rose Gold/Rhodium Bolo Bracelet in Sterling Silver

Lean in to the multi-tone trend with this gorgeous bolo bracelet from Le Reve Inspirational Collection. It features a sterling silver chain fixed with yellow and rose gold-plated beads.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $70

Barbasol Essential 11-Piece Grooming Set

Give the gift of a clean-cut look to someone you love this holiday season with the Barbosol 11-piece grooming kit. It comes with a rotary shaver, trimmers, nail tools and more.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $50 (originally $80)

Top Best Buy gifts under $250

Unplugged Beauty 1" Titanium Cordless Curling Wand

Wireless hair tools are having a major moment right now. Snag one that's in your budget, like this one from Unplugged Beauty featuring a 1" barrel and multiple heat settings.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $130

Philips SoniCare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush

Get dental office-quality oral care in the comfort of your own home with the Philips SoniCare Electric Toothbrush. It features Smart Sensor technology to track your brushing, and alert you when you're brushing too hard or you've missed a spot.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $249

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant

Check off all your fitness goals easily with the Fitbit Versa 3. It comes with a built-in GPS and SpO2, and tracks your heart rate, calories burned, steps and sleep patterns.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $230 (originally $300)

Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device

Say goodbye to sore muscles and knots—the Hyperice Hypervolt GO is your new best friend.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $240 (originally $270)

Top Best Buy gifts under $400

Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds II Truly Wireless Earbuds

Deep, restful sleep is just one purchase away. These noise-masking earbuds use the Bose Sleep app to put you to sleep with nature sounds, tranquil tones and white noise.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $330

Classic 10K Yellow Gold White Diamond Hoop Earrings

Treat that special someone to a gorgeous pair of earrings for the New Year. Crafted with 16 round-cut diamonds in 10K yellow gold, these are the perfect gift for any occasion.

SHOP IT: Best Buy Canada, $350

