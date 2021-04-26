Looking for a Mother's Day gift? Give mom the gift of a totally overhauled room with these affordable mood-setting lightbulbs
Mother's Day is only a couple of weeks away — and if you're not sure what to get mom, we've got you covered.
Just in time for Mother's Day, Best Buy Canada is offering a daily deal on must-have items for mom. Each deal runs only for 24 hours — so if you're looking to snap it up, you need to act fast! Miss a deal? Check back here every day to see the latest offering.
Today's daily deal is perfect for any mom who loves creating a mood — or is looking to create a new space with lighting. On until 3 a.m. EST (midnight PST) you can pick up a three-pack of the Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs for just $100.
Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs - 3 Pack - White & Colour Ambiance
Create the perfect ambience for different occasions with this 3-pack of Philips Hue A19 smart LED light bulbs. Featuring adjustable lighting and 16 million colours, you can easily turn your space from a cozy room into a dancefloor and more.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $100 (originally $160)
Looking for other Mother's Day buys? Check out our selection of additional Mother's Day gift suggestions from Best Buy below.
Zray D2 10 ft. 8 in. Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard
Looking for a high-performance paddleboard with maximum portability? This Zray D2 inflatable stand-up paddleboard is the perfect choice. It's ruggedly constructed with military-grade PVC, 6" drop-stitching, and dual air chambers to ensure long-lasting strength and buoyancy. It fits right into the included backpack so you can carry it easily on any adventure.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600
Sharp 50" 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV
Enhance your home entertainment with this Sharp 50" 4K UHD Roku smart TV. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers incredibly clear and true-to-life images and a fast 60Hz refresh rate to minimize blur and lag, this TV delivers a cinematic experience that will pull you right in to your favourite shows or movies.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600
Insignia Air Fryer - 4.8L/5.1QT - Stainless Steel
This top-rated kitchen must-have has a whopping 2,650+ reviews, with more than 2,300 of those being a five-star rating. Mom can fry up chicken, fries, appetizers, and other family favourites in this 4.8-litre (5.1-quart) Insignia air fryer.
This oil-free fryer delivers crispy, golden brown results with 80 per cent less fat than deep frying — making it a healthier choice for the whole family. It bakes and fries foods quickly and efficiently to get dinner on the table sooner, perfect for weeknight meals or weekend snacks.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $170
Garmin Approach S10 Golf Watch with Preloaded Courses
Keep your focus on the course with the easy-to-use Garmin Approach S10 golf watch. With more than 41,000 preloaded courses from all across the globe and free lifetime updates, this watch dials into your location, and provides yardages to the front, back, and middle of the green to help you take your game to the next level.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $200
The Aluratek 1080p HD Webcam
This sleek webcam offers full HD 1080p resolution and 90-degree wide viewing angle, for best-in-class sharp and clear imagery. It's equipped with an omnidirectional mic so mom will sound crystal clear on Zoom calls or while connecting with friends and family. Additionally, a tripod mount makes it super easy to transition to an even more professional setup if necessary.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $80
Samsung 65" 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV
This stunning Samsung TV boasts a 65" QLED display that lets you enjoy movies, TV shows, and streaming content in 4K Ultra HD.
It also comes preloaded with tons of apps, like Apple TV, Google Play, Netflix, Prime, Cineplex, Crave, UFC, DAZN, and TVA Sports. And to make things even easier on mom, the model offers built-in Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice assistants which means she can experience hands-free access to her favourite shows using voice commands.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $1,600 (originally $1,700)
ProForm ErgoStride Elliptical
The machine is compatible with the iFit Coach Ready program powered by Google Maps, so mom can customize workouts or pick from a selection of real-world hiking routes for a more intense routine.
Featuring 14 digital resistance levels and 14 pre-loaded workout programs, the ErgoStride is iFit Coach Ready, so you can access unlimited programs designed by certified personal trainers. The machine also features added features like built in speakers, a tablet holder and a water bottle holder to make workouts as convenient as possible.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $600 (originally $1,170)
Dell 31.5" 1440p QHD 165Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor
Mom who loves to game? Give her the gift of an incredible setup. The monitor's AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology prevents lag and screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience. The 3000:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colours deliver a vibrant, realistic picture quality. To make things ultra-comfortable, the monitor also has swivel, height, and tilt adjustable design for optimum viewing.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $500 (originally $800)
JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Sport Headphones - Black
These lightweight in-ear headphones boast wireless technology, and are sweat- and water-proof, which means they're great for mom's workouts, regardless of the weather. They also come equipped with TwistLock technology, which means they're ergonomically designed to avoid putting pressure on nerve-rich parts of your ears.
SHOP IT: Best Buy, $80 (originally $180)
