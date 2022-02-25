Best Buy's top deals of the week include $120 off this 'lightning fast' laptop

One HP laptop is $120 off right now at Best Buy Canada. (Photo via Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Best Buy Canada is kicking off the weekend with a brand new crop of must-have deals.

Each Friday, the retailer releases a new batch of fresh deals in their online flyer, giving shoppers the chance to save on tech, home appliances, electronics and so much more.

This week, shoppers can save $120 on the HP 15.6" Laptop which is now $880.

Save $120 on the HP 15.6" Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

$880 $1,000 at Best Buy Canada

The details

A sleek profile and advanced processing power make this HP 15.6" laptop an ideal choice for staying productive while on the go. It comes fully equipped with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and 16GB of DDR4 RAM to make running any application a breeze, and a 1TB solid state drive to store all of your most important documents.

The screen features an anti-glare finish and full HD display to take your entertainment to the next level. It also has a built-in 720P HD webcam and digital microphone to help you connect with your friends and family during video calls.

What people are saying

Based on more than 100 Best Buy customer reviews, this HP laptop has earned a solid 4.1-star rating. Shoppers have said that it's "lightning fast" thanks to its SSD hard drive, while also having "more capacity and memory than other [laptops] under $2k."

"This laptop is kind of amazing," reads one review. "It has so many good specs if you don't mind losing out on the touch screen, removable battery and backlit keyboard."

HP 15.6" Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

"For the specs of this laptop at this price, I couldn’t say no," shares another shopper. "Performance wise it's absolutely phenomenal. It runs to its full potential with every task I give it without even trying."

"I've been using this laptop for a month and a half now and it does its job like a champ," one person wrote.

Story continues

Despite all of the positive reviews, some shoppers have warned that the keyboard on this laptop is noisier than some other models. If you're looking for a quieter option, you may want to give this laptop a pass.

Verdict

Given that this laptop stands its own against more expensive models and has the tech specs to prove it, shoppers say that it's a "great buy" — especially when you can score it on sale. Prices will go back up when this week's sale ends on March 3, so shop this deal and more Best Buy Canada sale finds below.

Acer Spin 3 13.3" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This two-in-one device combines all the power of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet for the ultimate in versatility.

$900 $1,200 at Best Buy Canada

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones. Image via Best Buy Canada.

HD Noise Canceling Technology lets you listen to your favourite music, audiobooks, and more with superior sound quality.

$200 $300 at Best Buy Canada

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Save $140 on the latest in fitness tracking technology with the Fitbit Sense, which tracks stress management, heart health, calories burned, steps, sleep, skin temperature and more.

$260 $400 at Best Buy Canada

Nextbase 320XR Full HD 1080p Dash Cam. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Never miss a moment when you're on the road with the Nextbase 320XR dash cam and rear window camera installed on your vehicle.

$170 $200 at Best Buy Canada

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Insignia Air Fryer - 4.8L. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Prepare healthy and delicious versions of your favourite meals with less oil when you save $130 on this family-size air fryer.

$90 $220 at Best Buy Canada

Seychelle 4-Piece Resin Wicker Patio Conversation Set. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Spring is just around the corner, so why not get a head start on the season and give your patio a refresh with this 4-piece outdoor furniture set.

$1,350 $2,000 at Best Buy Canada

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. Image via Best Buy Canada.

This wireless speaker boasts a futuristic design and immersive audio that easily connects to any device using Bluetooth.

$270 $500 at Best Buy Canada

eufy Cam Pro Wired Outdoor 2K IP Camera. Image via Best Buy Canada.

Secure your home's outdoor areas with this all season security camera. It captures video in 2K resolution during daylight and nighttime hours.

$100 $120 at Best Buy Canada

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.